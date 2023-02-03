American television personality, writer, producer, musician, and puppeteer, Mister Fred Rogers, did a lot of good for the world by sharing his caring and love while spreading kindness. In addition to being inducted into the Television Hall of Fame, being nominated for an Academy Award, and receiving a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award, he was also honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002. On success, Mister Rogers is quoted as saying, “To me, what makes someone successful is managing a healthy combination of wishing and doing. Wishing doesn’t make anything happen, but it certainly can be the start of some important happenings.”

When Tina Emerson of MSI Realty began networking for potential tenants in the Calderwood Building Complex, she had visions of how the multitude of pod spaces could be utilized. With thoughtful considerations, the building complex is filling up with professionals from both the traditional business and creative industry sectors. Now, the tenants are working among themselves to create networking events for the purpose of introductions, socializing, and personal well-being.

