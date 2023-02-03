American television personality, writer, producer, musician, and puppeteer, Mister Fred Rogers, did a lot of good for the world by sharing his caring and love while spreading kindness. In addition to being inducted into the Television Hall of Fame, being nominated for an Academy Award, and receiving a Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award, he was also honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002. On success, Mister Rogers is quoted as saying, “To me, what makes someone successful is managing a healthy combination of wishing and doing. Wishing doesn’t make anything happen, but it certainly can be the start of some important happenings.”
When Tina Emerson of MSI Realty began networking for potential tenants in the Calderwood Building Complex, she had visions of how the multitude of pod spaces could be utilized. With thoughtful considerations, the building complex is filling up with professionals from both the traditional business and creative industry sectors. Now, the tenants are working among themselves to create networking events for the purpose of introductions, socializing, and personal well-being.
Anna Crytzer, a heart-centered healer, educator, and owner of Sweet Fire Healing, together with Madeleine Balcolm, MA, E-RYT, a psychotherapist, yoga teacher, wellness coach, and owner of Mahayoga Coach, are holding the first of several ‘Meet Your Neighbors’ events for the business owners and employees of the Calderwood Building and neighboring Catamount Arts. Anna and Madeleine will guide a body movement dance in a mixture of freestyle guided and yoga-inspired movement. “We’ve got a lot of exciting things happening, and we want to learn about the exciting things happening in the rest of the building and neighborhood,” shared Anna and Madeleine. To learn more about the tenants in the building visit the Calderwood Building Complex located at 67 Eastern Avenue in downtown St Johnsbury or reach out to Tina Emerson at MSI Realty, www.msivtrealty.com.
A new service has come to the Northeast Kingdom - KBT Clarity hEAR 2 ConnectHERE. Karen B. Thompson has the love and ability to talk for people who can’t talk for themselves as she works as a doula for the dying. Her services help people as they pass onto their next life by offering her knowledge on the journey of dying. She works with the loved one’s family and care circle, offering the experience of perception. “Everyone looks at a life as ending instead of as the end of this one life. I aim to take the morbidity out of this existence,” shared Karen. “As an empathetic clairvoyant medium, I speak the language of dementia.” She emphasized that learning to become who she has become has been a lot of work. While she was growing up, her grandmother had misdiagnosed dementia, then her sister suffered from dementia and her father. As a child, she learned through her grandmother that she needed to become her grandmother’s protector, learning the language of dementia.
Karen shared that everything she has ever done was done for survival and she always knew she would do this work. She was homeless for a period of time in her youth and by the time she was 23 years old she had already held 23 different jobs. She went on to run a Presidential campaign in her twenties and was on the Amateur Golf Tour for several years when she was 29. She has built, owned and operated three businesses centered on caring for the elderly.
In October 2016, she built a care home in Vermont and has cared for 21 persons in the home since then. Through her doula services with KBT she “will go where God asks me to go.” While the geography is unlimited, KBT primarily travels throughout the Northeast Kingdom and North Country, going to hospice locations and homes where her services are called. She is an outspoken and active advocate for elder care services using her voice to meet with legislators and stakeholders to improve and provide better services and oversight. She advocates for the people who can no longer advocate for themselves. Among other healthcare providers, Karen has worked with Dr. Mary Ready, MD, a Hospice and Palliative Medicine Specialist for many years valueing the compassionate care provided. KBT Clarity hEAR 2 ConnectHERE, Karen B. Thompson, a doula for the dying, can be reached at (480) 329-7084.
Another new service has come (back) to the Northeast Kingdom. Kit Turner, formerly known as Cassandra Lauro, has reopened Petite Paw Grooming. Kit has been grooming professionally since 2011. Growing up Kit helped mom, Angie, a show breeder of Pomeranian dogs. Kit learned grooming locally, starting as a bather, while continuing to expand knowledge of breeds through mom and exposure to professional groomers from all over the world. “I believe in continuing my education to constantly learn new techniques,” shared Kit adding, “there is always something new to learn, some new grooming products, new tools, improved techniques.” Kit is working on earning an International Master Groomer Certification through International Professional Groomer’s Inc. Meeting with Kit it was clear that they love dogs and loves grooming.
During 2016 through 2018, Kit first opened Petite Paw Grooming in the former diner space at the Point Comfort Cottages and Boat Rentals, also the location of Dane’s Upholstery business. What was believed to be the fibromyalgia diagnosed in 2015, slowed Kit down from expanding on services as the pain was crushing. The misdiagnosis caused the business to close in 2018. It was in 2021 when Kit was diagnosed with Stage 4 Endometriosis, a rare condition when endometrial-like tissue grows on the ovaries, bowel, and tissues lining the pelvis, causing severe pain and inflammation. In March 2022, working with two specialists Kit received a successful surgery that returned energy, vibrance and passion to pursue grooming again. “I would describe myself as completely pain free!”
Starting to try grooming again with the family dogs and a few friends’ small dogs reinvigorated Kit, and by December to reopen Petite Paw Grooming. Kit shared, “I am naturally good at it and very passionate about it. I am continuously expanding my knowledge of grooming and find it really satisfying to hear how comfortable and happy dogs are after a grooming.” Kit provides more than a comfort cut, it’s a full pampering of the dog which brings out their confidence and best self.
Kit holds grooming certifications which are important to provide for a breed’s standard cut and to develop the best cut and groom for the dog. Kit has earned certification for successful completion of Cocker Spaniel Grooming and Breed Standard Course, Poodle Grooming Course, and Asian Fusion Course. Kit is currently enrolled in a Master Groomer course for International Certification which will open more doors in the international grooming industry. Petite Paw Grooming specializes in small dog grooming up to 35 lbs. The shop is private and quiet with Kit offering calm, gentle grooming for relaxation and a personalized experience. Petite Paw Grooming sees clients by appointment only which can be scheduled by phone (802) 274-6292, email PetitePawGrooming@gmail.com, and online at www.petitepawgrooming.com. Petite Paw Grooming is located at 3182 US Route 2 in West Danville.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
