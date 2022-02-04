On this wintery white day in Vermont, I am thinking about names and the 3-second rule of making a first impression, which some folks believe is a 7-second application for a business. Ironically, Vermont, a state with 9 months of winter and 3 months of bad skiing, has a name derived from two French words vert (green) and mont (mountain). Curiously, New Hampshire was originally called North Virginia and under the jurisdiction of Massachusetts, and was so named after Captain John Mason’s native county in England, Hampshire. The word Hampshire is defined as any of a British breed of large hornless black-faced mutton-producing sheep, however, the New Hampshire State animal is the whitetail deer.
So, if one was to make a first impression on the State names alone we’d be somewhat confused. This reinforces the significant value of the first impression in a business name with every industry having a unique set of unwritten branding rules. If you have only seconds to make a first impression, the business name needs to inform or intrigue the audience. The new businesses opening in downtown St Johnsbury are doing both. Take the opening soon brick and mortar gift and gallery shop, Art & Joy, as an example, the store promotes itself as selling unique gifts that celebrate innovative designers, diverse artists, and local makers, fulfilling the “art” and the “joy” categories. Coincidentally, Art and Joy are the first names of the owner Alison Bergman’s parents thus also having a sentimental meaning. Alison shared, “We are in the midst of finishing interior electrical work and hope to be ready in the next few weeks. I am so excited to open!” While Art & Joy is finalizing details in the newly created retail space of the fully renovated New Avenue Building, please visit the online shop at www.artandjoyinvermont.com.
Another new business recently opened in downtown, Haven, informs the audience immediately to its intent. A haven is a safe and comforting refuge or shelter, a place offering favorable opportunities or conditions. As a boutique for vintage and modern home goods and furniture on consignment, one can enter and shop confidently with trust built on the name Haven knowing that the items have all been carefully and thoughtfully curated by the owner Maggie Gray. So, when Maggie shared that the store is closed this weekend for the build of a pop-up featuring a collection of 300-400 vinyl records through a collaboration with Buch Spieler Records from Montpelier, the meaning of Haven as a place offering favorable opportunities increased threefold!
“I was introduced to the owners of Buch Spieler Records last spring and we’ve been hammering out the details since,” said Maggie. “People who like vintage housewares and furniture tend to overlap with folks who appreciate vinyl.” She shared that when living in Salt Lake City she developed a deeper appreciation for vinyl. She looks forward to curating “Haven Picks,” mood music for the store and for people to bring vinyl listening into their own sanctuaries. She’s grateful to Xavier Jimenez and Knayte Lander, the co-owners of Buch Spieler Records for believing in this opportunity for downtown St Johnsbury. The Haven vinyl pop-up will launch on Friday, February 11. The Buch Spieler Records store is located at 27 Langdon Street in Montpelier. Haven is at 18 Eastern Ave in St Johnsbury. Visit hhhaven.net for additional information.
The Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA) shared the announcement of the Working Lands Program Awards 2022 Funding. The Working Lands program supports Vermont’s agriculture and forestry businesses that grow the rural economy. This year, four Northeast Kingdom businesses were awarded program funding. NEK Processing, a retail sale and processing facility supporting local producers, received $104,028 for safety and efficiency upgrades for the slaughter floor and smokehouse. NEK Processing is owned and operated by Scott and Tara Oeschger at 796 Industrial Parkway in St Johnsbury. Small Axe Farm, an organic, no-till, off-grid, regenerative market farm in Barnet, received $24,999 for solar array for farm viability. Small Axe Farm is owned and operated by Heidi Choate and Evan Perkins with help from their son Huckle, and is located at 731 White Hill Road in Barnet. NEK Grains, a relatively new agricultural enterprise launched from a multigenerational dairy farm, grows wheat and barley for bakers and brewers and provides stone-milled flour, received $24,999 for stone mill and farm store expansion. NEK Grains, operated by Shawn and Sara Gingue, is located at 1800 Higgins Hill Road in Waterford. Backyard Butcher, owned by Richard and Dawn Bailey of Hardwick, received $20,115 for a hydraulic lift to meet custom slaughter needs. The Working Lands Enterprise Initiative is a collaborative effort between the Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, the Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation, and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. In total, over $2.1 Million was invested in Vermont agriculture and forestry businesses. For additional information visit www.workinglands.vermont.gov.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
