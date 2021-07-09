Business Watch: New Campground Open In The NEK

Laughter really is the best medicine, and if this saying makes you think of the funny story sections in a Reader’s Digest magazine you are not alone, you’re among the millions of readers the publication has cultivated over its nearly 100 years in circulation.
Reader’s Digest’s credibility is undisputed so it is with honor that Littleton has been named one of the top 10 nicest places in America by Reader’s Digest! Littleton with its Glad Town moniker is a happy place to live and visit and the community would love your vote to be crowned The Nicest Place in America 2021. Visit www.rd.com to cast your vote.
If laughter is the best medicine then pizza is the best food for the soul, with its mood boosting happy associations and healthy role in a balanced diet it’s no wonder pizza is one of America’s favorite foods. Local pizzaiolo John Tomassoni was planning the grand opening of his pizza business, Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizza, in East Burke for this Saturday, July 10, up until a fire broke out this past week which has delayed the business opening.
John said, “We’re excited to be coming to the Village Inn in the space locally known as Willy’s catering kitchen. Tomassoni’s will be on the entry floor with a couple of tables inside and a seating patio in the back by the gardens along the river.” While John and his crew await the masonry repairs on the equipment, Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizza will be operating their mobile trailer at pop-up events.
This weekend both Saturday and Sunday, Tomassoni’s will be serving pizza at the Orange Rind. Watch for an upcoming grand opening for Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizza at 570 Rt. 114 in East Burke. For additional information reach out to John via tomassonipizza@gmail.com and 802-427-3381.
This past weekend, a new campground opened in Lyndonville owned by the same families who own the Tempson Barn. Caitlin and Caleb Temple and Jake and Tina Simpson have opened Maple Brook Campground, a 30-site campground with full hookups for tents, pods, and camper vans.
Within close proximity to the Kingdom Trails, Burke Mountain Resort, and the natural beauty of the Northeast Kingdom, Maple Brook Campground is located on 130 acres of private property. Open as a three-season campground from the week before Memorial Day up to the Columbus Day weekend, the campground provides spacious, private and quiet campsites.
Caitlin said, “We were inspired to launch Maple Brook Campground initially as an option for wedding guests at Tempson Barn. We found that guests were looking for nearby accommodations where they did not need to drive a distance and where they could also stay in close proximity with other guests. We also wanted to share the beauty of the outdoors with the serenity of being unplugged!”
The owners hope to offer barn dances to the campers in the near future.
Maple Brook Campground takes reservations by email and phone; email maplebrookcampground@gmail.com or call 802-274-8922. The campground is located at 341 Town Farm Drive in East Burke. The website is www.maplebrookcampground.com.
In addition to Maple Brook Campground and Tempson Barn, the Temples and the Simpsons are owner/operators of other business ventures; the Simpsons run Kingdom Campground, a premier family campground offering seasonal and short term rental sites for Class A RVs to tents, and the Temples operate the Burke Mountain Maple Company, a family-owned sugaring business providing high quality maple products.
The Hilltopper Restaurant is now open for lunch Tuesday through Friday through July 23. Operating under the direction of Chef Hale, students from SJA’s Operation Creation program work to provide the summer lunch menu while gaining real-time experience running a restaurant.
In addition to food service, Operation Creation students create products in the SJA woodshed to market and sell. This summer students are crafting cutting boards and pizza peels. These items will be on sale Thursdays and Fridays during the lunch hours at The Hilltopper Restaurant.
Enjoy lunch and support youth entrepreneurship! The Hilltopper Restaurant is located at 1216 Main Street in St Johnsbury. Reservations are required, call 802-748-8965.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
