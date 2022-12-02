Cheering on the FIFA World Cup games has been the recent highlight for my family and many others across the globe.

Witnessing the altruistic act of the Japanese fans picking up rubbish in the stadiums is the apogee of positive spectator sportsmanship. In Japan, where it is customary for everyone to pitch in and clean at home and school, respect for public spaces is a social norm. It is kind and conveys that happiness matters, that happiness is something we do.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.