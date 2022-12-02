Cheering on the FIFA World Cup games has been the recent highlight for my family and many others across the globe.
Witnessing the altruistic act of the Japanese fans picking up rubbish in the stadiums is the apogee of positive spectator sportsmanship. In Japan, where it is customary for everyone to pitch in and clean at home and school, respect for public spaces is a social norm. It is kind and conveys that happiness matters, that happiness is something we do.
There’s a strengthened sense of community when we see people showing care to bring happiness to others. So when last week we learned about vandalism at the Three Rivers Path Pavilion, my heart sank. I could not understand why someone would damage something that does not belong to them, and then I realized that the situation was worse because the Three Rivers Path Pavilion does belong to them, it belongs to the community. And, like the scene from ‘The Grinch’ where the community comes together to rejoice in their shared happiness and their humble silence combats the negative act of a few, we bear witness to the beautiful gift of the winter forest at the St Johnsbury Welcome Center.
The Welcome Center, housing our town officials, chamber ambassadors, and other professionals focused on doing good work, is the symbolic heart of the community. The decorating committee volunteers; Diane and Ray Cummings, Tom Turek, Matt Taylor, Anita Price-Roth; gave their time and energy to install a magical display to bring happiness to the community. Diane shared, “Each year we’ve brought a new display to the Welcome Center creating a scene for everyone. We hope people will enjoy sitting on the benches among the winter forest scene.” A dozen artificial trees were donated by the Roth family to make this year’s display possible.
Teamwork can exist in many forms. For Zach Perry and Elizabeth Mahnker, teamwork exists in the partnership they’ve built in and out of the office. Elizabeth Mahnker is the owner and principal instructor of the Vermont Tiny Toes Ballet at 518 Main Street in Lyndonville. Zach helps with the studio performances and owns and operates Tacos Del Reino, a taco truck business he launched in December 2020 coinciding with opening day at Burke Mountain.
During the pandemic Tacos Del Reino was the food source for the many skiers restricted from the base lodge by covid safety guidelines and hungry from skiing and snowboarding. His friendly service and delicious meals quickly generated a loyal fully-smitten following! When the snow melted Tacos Del Reino made the rounds moving to events, like the Summer Dog Party at Dog Mountain, and places (Kingdom Corn Maze, Burke Bike Park, Red Barn Brewing, Dirt Church, to name just a few), and when the snow fell again the taco truck was back at Burke Mountain and The Orange Rind serving up warm and spicy food to the winter crowd.
This winter, Tacos Del Reino will be inside with a kitchen takeover at The Orange Rind. Zach, Elizabeth, and Tayler Kehoe will be “Slinging greatness,” said Zach, “at The Orange Rind! We’re offering an expanded menu featuring more tacos, nachos, quesadillas, soups, snacks/small bites and enchiladas. On the weekends the menu features appetizer and meal specials. The nachos are made with our housemade fried tortilla chips.” All of Tacos Del Reinos meals pair wonderfully with The Orange Rind’s new winter drinks menu which includes specialty cocktails like the Frosty Snowman, and specialty martinis like the S’mores Martini. Tacos Del Reino and The Orange Rind are open for dinner Monday/Thursday/Friday and for lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday. The Orange Rind is located at 427 VT Route 114 in East Burke, (802) 427-3327. For the winter it’s a kitchen takeover for Tacos Del Reino until the snowmelt when Zach will move the taco truck to back of The Orange Rind to serve their customers and the many customers coming from the Kingdom Trails and down for the goodness. Tacos Del Reino at (203) 947-3183.
On Wednesday, December 7, Nuttin Ordinary is hosting a launch party at the Inkwell Coffee & Tea House. The launch party will feature information about the company, equity crowdfunding and its benefits in the community, and samples of some unique food offerings made with Nuttin Ordinary products. Using cashew nuts, Nuttin Ordinary crafts delicious cheese and food using only clean and simple 100% plant-based ingredients and natural fermentation. Zero oils, thickeners, gums or starches are used to create plant-based products that are good for you and the planet. “Over the course of three years, Nuttin Ordinary has grown from a test lab in the family basement to an 8,000 sq ft, FDA-approved manufacturing facility. It is part of the rapidly growing plant-based industry striving to enhance the way people eat by incorporating healthful, plant-based foods into any style diet,” shared Adam Hamilton, Co-founder and COO.
Nuttin Ordinary, under the holding company of Clean Simple Foods, Inc has gained approval for their Reg. CF Equity Crowdfunding campaign launch. They are the first NH company to raise funds via the platform StartEngine; stock in Nuttin Ordinary will be offered directly to the public for the first time. The launch party at Inkwell Coffee & Tea House located at 24 Beacon Street in Littleton is open to the public. To learn more about this local growing plant-based cheese company based in Peterborough, New Hampshire, its founders and the crowdfunding campaign, please visit www.nuttinordinary.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
