Are you unemployed, underemployed or looking for a job change? This is the year for employment; the pandemic has ruffled the feathers bringing increased importance of a strong and steady workforce and this value is reflected in compensation.
Effective on January 1, 2022, Vermont’s minimum wage rate increased to $12.55 per hour, up from $11.75 per hour. That’s essentially an annual salary of $26k for minimum wage employment. This hourly wage applies to the employment of minors, the Fair Labor Standards Act requires for-profit employers to pay employees for their work and this means for those eligible 14 years old and up, a state minimum wage of $12.55 per hour. Interns and students may not be“employees” under the FLSA and as such the FLSA does not require compensation for their work. In addition, there are Child Labor Laws in Vermont with restrictions on time and hours of work, and permitted occupations for 14 and 15-year-old minors. For additional information visit labor.vermont.gov.
Opening this weekend is What to Wear Boutique in the newly renovated New Avenue Building. What to Wear Boutique is a women’s luxury consignment shop featuring brand-name clothing and accessories. Owner Jessie Barrett shared, “This is a longtime dream of mine and I know it was the right time when I saw the retail space at the New Avenue Building.” What to Wear Boutique is located at 14 Eastern Avenue in downtown St Johnsbury.
Indium Corporation, a premier materials refiner, smelter, manufacturer, and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets, proudly announced that it has named long-time board member Schuyler W. Sweet as Chairman of the Board of Indium Corporation. Schuyler Sweet has served on the Indium Corporation Board for more than 50 years and has now taken on the board’s top position following the passing of its former chairman William (Bill) N. Macartney III in September 2021.
Sweet has tremendous experience with both the Indium Corporation business and Macartney’s style, goals, practices, and philosophies. Schuyler shared, “Bill and I grew up together, and we were long-time friends.” In addition to forming and leading businesses, Sweet served as a board member, frequently as a board committee chairman, in realms as diverse as industry, manufacturing, transportation, medical, banking, and property management. He also acted in similar capabilities for civic organizations including chambers of commerce, industry associations, charitable foundations, community healthcare organizations, law enforcement, tourism, and utilities. He has served his church, Rotary, Ducks Unlimited, and Trout Unlimited in multiple capacities, and received the Community Service Award from the Bi-State Primary Care Association.
“Schuyler’s long tenure and familiarity with Indium Corporation will serve us well,” said Libby Macartney Mitchell, president of The Indium Corporation & Macartney Family Foundation. “We are confident that Schuyler will help us continue the journey in the style our Dad envisioned.” Sweet’s lifetime of experiences and direct involvement in a diverse assortment of organizations gives him tremendous insight into various facets of Indium Corporation, its business partners, and the communities in which it operates, allowing him to apply this comprehensive understanding to all matters concerning the business. Schuyler has resided in Littleton for the past 23 years and has been an active and engaged community member holding various town and regional positions. For more information about Indium Corporation, visit www.indium.com.
Agri-Mark/Cabot CEO Bill Beaton announced Sarah Healy as the co-operative’s new Senior Vice President of Marketing. Healy will lead the brand, creative, digital and media strategy for Agri-Mark’s Cabot, McCadam and Agri-Mark Whey and Protein brands. “Sarah is the perfect fit,” shared Beaton. “She brings the right mix of marketing leadership, e-commerce experience and understanding of Vermont’s iconic brands to help us strengthen and grow our Cabot brand.” For Agri-Mark, Healy will be responsible for driving consumer awareness, acquisition, and loyalty, plus identifying brand opportunities within the larger market. “Cabot is a 100-year-old company with a rich history. I look forward to being a part of the team that brings our award-winning Cabot products to new markets and platforms and works on the ongoing transition to a digital-first company.” Sarah Healy takes over for Roberta MacDonald who retired in August with more than 30 years of service as SVP, Marketing & Brand Strategy. Agri-Mark is the premier dairy cooperative in the Northeast region, and markets more than 370 million gallons of farm-fresh milk each year for more than 700 dairy farms families in New England and New York. The cooperative, headquartered in Andover, MA, has been marketing milk for dairy farmers since 1916 and actively represents their legislative interests in the Northeast and in Washington, DC. For more information about Agri-Mark visit www.agrimark.coop. For more information on employment opportunities with Cabot visit https://www.cabotcheese.coop/careers-opportunities/.
Last week I had the pleasure of talking with David Roth who with his wife and partner Anita have purchased the building at 443 Railroad Steet, home to The Artful Eye, Antiques Annex, Red Tag, and Potheads pottery studio. David and Anita are consummate professionals, entrepreneurs and humanitarians. They are investing in the community with the stewardship of vital downtown businesses. Together with a good friend and talented maple artisan, David and Anita founded Cary & Main Co. David shared that they are inspired by the life and passion of George Cary, a man considered the Maple King, and for St Johnsbury’s history in maple sugaring. This inspiration led to Cary & Main Co., a business designed to pay tribute, and also fill a demand for kosher maple products. Everything at Cary & Main Co. is hand-crafted in Vermont. The maple créme is certified kosher by Rabbi Weiss of Canyon Kosher. Currently, the online shop features the Vermont Maple Candle, Cary & Main Co.’s signature scent “Maple Créme,” and the organic handcrafted kosher maple créme in two flavors, golden and amber. David said, “Maple créme makes everybody happy!” The business operates from its St Johnsbury headquarters and has plans to expand. Cary & Main Co. products are available at The Artful Eye and at markets all over Vermont, and at Glatt Market in Los Angeles, CA. Please visit www.caryandmain.com for additional information.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
