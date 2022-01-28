Business WatcH: New Eateries Open

Nearly two years ago when our daily lives were flipped on their side and spun around, food security took on a heightened concern. At a time when mental health was already a pressing issue and with people using food and other substances as a substitute for love, the impact of the pandemic could not be fully grasped, it still cannot. However, one thing became very important and that is the expression that food is love. It is love when received as a gift, when it is given to someone who is hungry, when it is enjoyed with others, when gratitude is expressed for its being.
When we break bread with someone we foster an emotional connection and shared purpose. Supplying and making food professionally for others is not for the faint of heart, in addition to the labor-intensive schedule, there are financial risks. So, it was with courage and support from her family and friends that Su Robinson embarked on her new business shortly after the covid shutdown. She obtained a home catering license, used social media to advertise the menu and direct messaging to take food orders, and made home deliveries.
Soon, the home delivery demand grew and was transitioned to location drop-offs. Her business, Supa Spice, became very popular through word of mouth, and those mouths in the know were happier for it! Now, Supa Spice is more readily available in a brick and mortar storefront, owned by Ernie Thurston, in what was the former Locally Social Coffee shop. With a storefront on Memorial Drive, Su hopes to attract folks looking for a healthy and delicious lunch, and those wanting to pick up prepared meals for dinner. Supa Spice Grab and Go offers a large food cooler filled with items to choose from and Su shared, “The lunch menu has sandwiches, hot soup and the Supa Spice Cravings menu with Pad Thai and poke bowls among other choices. In addition to Asian cuisine, there are daily soups, hot dishes, salads and sandwiches. Pre-orders for lunch and dinner pick up are available and encouraged, and can be made by a phone call.
Su has a lot of experience in restaurant management and with food preparation. For approximately 7 years, Su served as the deli manager at Natural Provision, prior to that she was a sous chef at El Gato, The Guild Tavern, and Parima Restaurant in Burlington. Originally from Thailand, Su moved to the area at age 5 to be closer to her grandmother. A SJA alum and graduate of LSC, she returned to the area and is married to Jake Robinson, a marketing analyst, and they welcomed their daughter Supa last year.
The building’s interior needed renovations to work for their kitchen and retail food space. Su credits her husband Jake and father-in-law Stan Robinson for the interior painting, Chad Dunbar for heat and plumbing, Tom Hale from Hale Construction, Mayo’s Flooring for the new flooring throughout, and FLEK for marketing and design work. Supa Spice Grab and Go held a soft opening earlier this month and is now ready for the public with a filled lunch and dinner cooler. Open Tuesday through Friday, visit Supa Spice Grab and Go at 21 Memorial Drive in St Johnsbury. Call (802) 424-1719 to pre-order.
Restauranteur and Chef Aureon “AJ” Nommik has done it again with the opening of Rustico Side Bar. Conveniently located inside the Rustico by Salt Bistro restaurant, and with parking and immediate access off the snowmobile trail on Route 105 in Newport Center, Rustico Side Bar offers a bar menu with warm and hearty appetizers, salads, flatbreads, sandwiches and specialty dishes. With 12 taps and sports playing on several TVs, Rustico Side Bar has the right atmosphere to warm up and refuel before heading back out to the snowmobile trails. Rustico Side Bar is located at 1688 VT-105 in Newport. Call (802) 334-0100 for additional information.
While this past year was an intimidating time to start a business, Brian and Jodi Wohlleb have discovered the clientele for timber frame homes and buildings has not waned. “We’ve needed to be innovative to ensure we have supplies, and sometimes I’ve needed to drive a lot further!” shared Jodi co-owner of Rise & Run Timber Frames.
While Jodi is the bookkeeper and office manager, Brian works with their two full-time employees on the construction. Clients are mostly focused in VT and NH, with demand also in NY and along the East Coast. Jodi shared, “We were nervous about launching a business during a pandemic but we’ve found that the pandemic has brought out the desire for people to do the things they’ve been holding out on doing. Timber frame homes are a niche market and our clientele know what they want and are willing to move forward during this pandemic.” The Wohlleb’s have two children they homeschool and involve in all aspects of the business. “It’s a family business. Our employees are family to us and often you’ll find everyone sharing a meal together. We value family and quality of life.”
Jodi grew up in St Johnsbury, Brian in Bath. They met at SJA where Brian was often traveling all over the world competing on the USA Luge team. He was at the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002. After high school and the Olympics, Brian discovered an interest in carpentry. He credits having a lot of great mentors during his 20+ years of experience. Rise & Run Timber Frames is scheduling into 2023 and looks forward to many exciting projects. Rise & Run Timber Frame is located at 244 Welton Road in Groton. For additional information reach out to Brian and Jodi Wohlleb at riseandruntimberframes@gmail.com, (802) 222-0774.
