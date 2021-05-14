A new store bringing light and self-care is opening in St Johnsbury in early June. Lumière VT, a retail boutique and hair salon has a spiritual approach to self-care. Owner Amanda Duffy, shared, “My focus on hair care is to make each person feel their best and not alter someone’s natural beauty, instead enhance and compliment their beauty.” Originally from Lyndonville, she is excited to be moving back to the area, closer to her roots where over the next two years she and her husband Dennis are also building a new home. The new shop on Railroad Street will be the second Lumière VT location, the first is in Burlington on Pearl Street. Amanda said, “Lumiere VT is a holistic hair salon with a self-care intention. We offer hair care and products, intuitive sessions, and a retail boutique with crystals, jewelry, soaps, essential oils, candles, gifts and many more items hand-selected from small businesses. Our products and service are filled with lots of spirituality.” Amanda added, “I’m excited to be here and to live and work in the same community.” Amanda’s cousin, Nicole O’Connor, an LI 2021 graduate, will be working alongside her in the shop this summer. With the intention to open the first weekend in June, Lumiere VT is busy with the finishing touches to the interior space. Reservations have opened for the hair salon beginning the second week of June. For additional information visit www.lumierevt.com, reach out to (802) 745-7607, and visit Lumiere VT at 418 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury.
The pandemic brought about a lot of changes for a lot of people worldwide, Rocky and Michelle Piluso found themselves reevaluating their New York City living situation. With six school-aged children, they packed up and drove around the country in search of that special place that felt like home visiting 23 states in the process. Michelle shared that when they came to Vermont it felt right and had the pieces they were looking for, good schools, a friendly community, and a history. Settling into a historic home they found their niche and starting this past Monday are bringing Rocky’s New York Style Hot Dogs to the area. Working from an authentic hot dog cart Rocky’s New York Style Hot Dogs are offered Monday through Saturday from 11:30 AM to 4 PM at 6076 Memorial Drive in Lyndon Corner. In addition to the New York-style, other offerings include chili dogs and sauerkraut. Rocky and Michelle have a nice seated eating area set up with a picnic table. Working with Travis Chapman at Burke Mountain, they will have a weekend presence at Burke Mountain starting the first weekend in July to help serve the downhill mountain bike crowd. Welcome the Piluso’s to the area when you visit Rocky’s New York Style Hot Dogs at 6076 Memorial Drive in Lyndon Center.
The Buck Rub Pub and Lodge has announced the transfer of ownership from its founder Sandi Canada-Thistle and co-owner Job Thistle to loyal patrons Craig and Jude Marquis. What is fondly referred to as the “Kowloon’s of North Country” for its reputation as a landmark establishment, it began as the Connecticut Lakes Emporium and Connecticut Lakes Lodges, where in 1986 business began for the Thistle’s as a small convenience store with a deli area, adding in 1989 the thirty-six seat Buck Rub Pizza Pub, and then over the next four years closing the store to make room for the expanding pub business and combining the pub and lodge businesses. Sandi shared, “We are very grateful for the incredible staff that we have had as well as the wonderful customers that have made this business a great success. We thank everyone very much for being a part of The Buck Rub Family. We are excited to pass our torch to Craig and Jude Marquis and their daughter Jaimee Dionne. They will offer the same kindness to all our patrons and staff.” The Marquis’ have been avid visitors to the pub and lodge for the past six years and when they heard the establishment was for sale it immediately sparked their interest. They are in the process of building a house in Pittsburg and are ecstatic to become an intricate and active part of the community. Jude said, “The Buck Rub Pub and Lodge is a landmark with an incredible following. Our goal is to make the transition as seamless as possible.” The Buck Rub Pub and Lodge caters to the great outdoorsmen with direct ATV and snowmobile trail access, and it is a haven for fishermen and fly fishermen. With a beautiful log cabin and rustic feeling, it is truly a four-season destination. Jude has a background in event management and business development and is excited to tap into her skills to create entertainment for the whole community. Craig and Jude will be building an outdoor area for Buck Rub BBQs, corn hole tournaments, and live music. A Sip and Paint is planned for May 19. Jude said, “Craig and I love life and we love having fun. We are looking forward to offering even more fun to Pittsburg and to welcoming all our patrons to our favorite Pub up in God’s Country.” Visit the Buck Rub Pub and Lodge located at 2253 N Main Street in Pittsburg, buckrubpub.com and (603) 538-6935.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
