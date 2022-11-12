This November 26 spend the day in Lancaster where the Coos Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) is sponsoring a group of fourteen (14) locally owned Lancaster businesses in the revived Small Business Saturday Lancaster Shop Hop. The CEDC, a non-profit organization that supports Coos County small businesses and fosters economic growth, hopes the joint marketing effort will impact the community and economy.

Small Business Saturday is a nationally recognized marketing campaign designed to support locally-owned businesses. “We believe that operating together in this capacity versus in marketing silos will better benefit our community as a whole to draw greater public traffic to the area for the day. It also gives visitors who are here for the holidays a reason to stay in the area beyond Friday,” said Ericka Canales, CEDC Executive Director. The participating businesses include Annie’s on Main, Dalton Mountain Motor Sports, Fuller Sugarhouse, Granite Grind, Lancaster Motel, Lancaster House of Pizza, Lancaster Antiques, Moments, Northwoods on Main Gifts, Polish Princess, Rialto Theatre, Ritz Fit, Taproot Marketplace, T Shea Pottery, and William Rugh Gallery. The Shop Hop event will feature store discounts, giveaways, live music, free movies, and a raffle; the raffle drawing is open to the public and will be held at 4:30pm at the Lancaster Motel. For additional information visit www.coosedc.org or email execdirector@coosedc.org.

