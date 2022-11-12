This November 26 spend the day in Lancaster where the Coos Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) is sponsoring a group of fourteen (14) locally owned Lancaster businesses in the revived Small Business Saturday Lancaster Shop Hop. The CEDC, a non-profit organization that supports Coos County small businesses and fosters economic growth, hopes the joint marketing effort will impact the community and economy.
Small Business Saturday is a nationally recognized marketing campaign designed to support locally-owned businesses. “We believe that operating together in this capacity versus in marketing silos will better benefit our community as a whole to draw greater public traffic to the area for the day. It also gives visitors who are here for the holidays a reason to stay in the area beyond Friday,” said Ericka Canales, CEDC Executive Director. The participating businesses include Annie’s on Main, Dalton Mountain Motor Sports, Fuller Sugarhouse, Granite Grind, Lancaster Motel, Lancaster House of Pizza, Lancaster Antiques, Moments, Northwoods on Main Gifts, Polish Princess, Rialto Theatre, Ritz Fit, Taproot Marketplace, T Shea Pottery, and William Rugh Gallery. The Shop Hop event will feature store discounts, giveaways, live music, free movies, and a raffle; the raffle drawing is open to the public and will be held at 4:30pm at the Lancaster Motel. For additional information visit www.coosedc.org or email execdirector@coosedc.org.
This weekend welcomes a soft opening at Trattoria Sorellina, Chef Aureon Nommik’s newest addition to the Salt Bistro family of restaurants. “Sorellina features an upscale contemporary Mediterranean menu in a sophisticated, approachable atmosphere. We want everyone to enjoy the ambience and the delicious food!” said Libbie Lumbra, partner with Chef AJ, who added, “Sorellina means ‘little sister.’” The name is perfect as AJ and Libbie brought home a beautiful baby girl earlier this year making her the youngest of their four daughters. Just like their family, the Sorellina staff headcount is six and AJ shared, “Our staff at Salt Bistro and Cicchetti worked with new hires to train and familiarize everyone on the systems. We have a good team!” The Sorellina menu features small plates such as carpaccio & formaggio, shrimp polenta, baba ghanoush; salads and flatbread; and entrees including saltimbocca, bolognese, fruitti de mare, pork ribeye, and short ribs.
The Trattoria Sorellina soft opening held Friday and Saturday evenings welcome friends and guests as they ‘get their feet wet’ in the new restaurant and allows the new staff to get fully acquainted with the space and computer system. In addition to the new staff, the restaurant has all new plumbing, gas lines, and all new kitchen equipment. With fresh paint and a stocked bar the restaurant is breathing new life in the building that is also home to Trail to Wellness. Libbie and AJ hope Trattoria Sorellina appeals to the local residents and the many seasonal visitors. They encourage reservations for this weekend and welcome reservations for all party sizes. Trattoria Sorellina will be serving dinner Wednesday through Saturday for the first couple weeks as they get accustomed in the new space. For reservations call (802) 472-3222. Trattoria Sorellina is located at 66 Belden Hill Road in East Burke.s
AJ also owns and operates Salt Bistro in St Johnsbury and Cicchetti and Martini Bar in Littleton. He recently closed Rustico in Newport Center, working with his friends Alex and Renee Calcagni of Barnet helping them establish their first restaurant, Peak View Tavern, in place of Rustico. Peak View Tavern opened earlier this week at 1688 VT Rt 105 in Newport. Peak View Tavern serves traditional American fare such as burgers, handheld sandwiches, wings and poutine, in a casual, relaxed atmosphere.
The Depot Street Revivalist quietly joined downtown Lyndonville opening on October 1. From the family that brought the Thrifty Magnolia in the early 2000s and Madame Archetypes Panoply to Newport, the format of the Depot Street Revivalist is in a similar fashion with “a particular emporium of keenly priced expertly curated durable goods and wear.” The Depot Street Revivalist features all new merchandise from traditional vendors, like Macy’s, TJ Maxx, Target, priced appealing at 50-90% off the retail. The Gehrmanns, mother Sherry and sons Keegan and Trevor, most recently operated Madame Archetypes Panoply, a popular store on Main Street in Newport, and like that store, the Depot Street Revivalist offers an eclectic collection of heavily discounted brand-name clothing and shoes, home decor and housewares, childrens’ clothing and accessories, soft goods and toys. The merchandise is updated regularly with large stocks of inventory appearing on the floor. One never knows what you’ll find with much to be discovered. This week Trevor was managing the store and was in thoughtful conversation with Joanne Charron, an NVU employee who learned of the store through co-workers. Sherry’s store Thrifty Magnolia had garnered a vast following that continues with the Madame Archetypes Panoply, now owned by Shelly Goudreault Bourgeois, and that is anticipated to develop for the Depot Street Revivalist. The store is a two-level concept currently with their annual process of putting out winter coats and clothing on the lower level that include trusted and designer brand names. The main level features home decor, soft goods, clothing, toys, and vignettes with the french soap Soaps of Marseille, and Anju jewelry by Indian artist Anju Agarwal. Toys are going out on the floor for everyone looking to get a jump on Christmas shopping. Open seven days a weeks, visit the Depot Street Revivalist in The Village Center at 45 Depot Street in Lyndonville.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
