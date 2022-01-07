A new year with new workforce development incentives from the Vermont Department of Labor. First, the New Relocating Worker Grant, available to new residents, awards a maximum of $7,500 to encourage workers to move into Vermont for employment with Vermont employers in an occupation with the greatest need as defined by the VT Dept of Labor, in addition to other qualifiers, including the inability of the employer to fill the position from among Vermont applicants.
The second relocation incentive is the New Remote Worker Grant. This grant is available to professionals who relocate to Vermont to become full-time residents while working for an out-of-state employer with the majority of their employment duties performed remotely from a home office or co-working space. The New Remote Worker Grant is open to eligible applicants who meet all of the criteria on or after February 1, 2022. For additional information visit www.thinkvermont.com or email workerrelocation@ver-mont.gov.
This past Wednesday, the North Country Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to the community with a ribbon-cutting grand opening ceremony. The new restaurant, Xiao Fei’s Buffet, now open 5 days a week offers an all-day Chinese buffet. Property owner and restauranteur Linda Fei Dexter purchased the building in April 2021 and after renovations to the former Moose Muck Coffee House, she softly opened on December 16 followed by an official grand opening this week. Linda, who is originally from China, moved to Colebrook in 2012. The restaurant’s name, Xiao Fei, is inspired by her Chinese first name Xiao which means the “morning dawn.”
Linda shared that in addition to the help of her two daughters she has also hired 6 local employees and, “I work full-time and am teaching the kitchen staff on how to cook and prepare our Chinese dishes.” Xiao Fei’s Buffet’s menu offers selections of fried rice, lo mein, rice noodle dishes, chow mein, egg foo young, beef/chicken/shrimp/vegetable dishes and combination dishes. Visit Xiao Fei’s Buffet at 25 Parsons Street in Colebrook, (603) 237-4090, and visit the menu at www.ezordernow.com/colebrook-chinese-xiao-feis-buffet-802007#.
The Vermont North Country Chamber of Commerce started the new year with a transition in the President’s role when Bruce James resigned from the chamber’s presidency at the end of the year. Diane Laplante, manager of the downtown Newport Welcome Center and realtor with Stowe Area Realty Group at KW Vermont-Stowe, has been named interim North Country Chamber of Commerce president. For chamber information visit www.vtnorthcountry.org.
Proprietors Lisa McDonough and Randall Loiacono purchased a building in June 2011 and on September 2, 2011, opened one of the most popular additions to the downtown. By March 2012, they were ready to expand sideways into recently vacated storefront space with at first The Funky Flea, an indoor flea market, which later evolved into the current Red Tag. By September of 2012, Randall had opened a pottery studio at the rear of the Artful Eye storefront named Potheads.
Since that first year, they have also welcomed numerous artists and visitors to the additional 3 rental units upstairs and the artists’ space in the rear of the building. Lisa and Randall have supported community events and local non-profits as well as providing artists, crafters and makers a beautiful space to showcase their talents. After 10 years, the pieces fell into place and through a casual conversation turned inquiry the building has changed hands welcoming yet another entrepreneurial couple to the downtown sparkle.
New owners and local residents David and Anita Roth are the new owners. Lisa shared, “Nothing has been abrupt and everything has fallen into place. I am forever grateful to the wonderful community for the friendship and support. I feel I’ve been taken care of by the universe. The Roths are wonderful people and will be great stewards for the building, businesses and the many people connected to it.”
The keys have been handed over and the ground floor is being leased. Red Tag will remain as a tenant. The pottery studio had changed hands to Peggy Dupont and she will keep operating the pottery studio. John Hale, former co-proprietor of Saranac Street Antiques, joined Artful Eye two years ago and will continue to manage the Annex, the antiques section of Artful Eye.
Lisa added, “I am happy the people in the apartments will stay and the artist in residence will stay on.” With the partnership of Lisa and Joni Palmer the Artful Eye will lease the space through May 31. Lisa and Joni have been sharing the space and have been friends for years. Lisa said, “Essentially the family will stay intact but mom and dad [Lisa and Randall] will be moving.” They are headed somewhere warmer toward the Carolinas. In the meantime, it’s business as usual although as Lisa shared, “2021 was our best year ever!” with Randall busy in production on a 20 table order through their other business, Affordable Custom Farm Tables. Randall still has a few slots for custom table orders but on May 1 he’ll be closing shop in preparation for their move. The Artful Eye, The Annex, Red Tag and Potheads have been popular additions to the downtown that became a destination and we look for-ward to sharing the news of the new business that will replace The Artful Eye in the spring. In the meantime, shop local and visit 443 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury, (802) 424-1414. Check out www.theartfuleye.com and www.affordablecustomfarmtables.com for additional information.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.