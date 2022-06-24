Business Watch: New Restaurants Opening In St. Johnsbury

A News feature on Thursday’s Caledonian-Record cover detailed the Solar Eclipse astro-tourism opportunity coming to Bethlehem in April 2024. “Planning is key,” said astronomer Rick Fienberg going on to quote Benjamin Franklin’s, “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.”
The sentiment is apropos for the greater Burke community as the Enduro World Series event is coming to Burke Mountain on August 13 and 14. The event will draw racers from all over the world who will bring along their support team and entourage… and the spectators. Burke Chamber Administrator Laura Malieswski is encouraging all businesses, “Be prepared! If you have a business, make sure you are well-stocked and well-staffed. If you have lodging that is not yet booked for that week, you should be charging peak rates,” continuing, “If you live here, be aware that there will be a lot of people in the area so there will be additional bike and car traffic. Please be patient and remember the economic benefits that come from an event like this. It’s a needed boost for local businesses.” We all know people who have visited the area and returned because of their positive experience. It takes a village to build a community, and community keeps it vibrant. For event details on the races, vendor village, attendance cost and such, visit skiburke.com/ews; for the Enduro World Series event specifics visit enduroworldseries.com.
The proverbial saying ‘the more the merrier’ dates back to the 1500s, and it could not be more relevant to downtown St. Johnsbury today. With 98 Mill, an Italian Bar & Grill, to open this summer, joining newly reopened Cosmic Cup Café now on Railroad Street, good things come in threes. Adding to the mix of new dining choices is 25 Depot, a farm-to-table restaurant from the team at Traveler’s Gourmet LLC.
Business partners and co-owners Chef Val Fortin and Chef Sam Silver are the creatives behind Tim-Bir Alley and the new 25 Depot. Chef Val is a recipient of the Distinguished Restaurants of North America with over 35 years of culinary experience. He has been featured on WMUR’s TV Cooks Corner, in NH Magazine, and has competed in numerous American Culinary Federation culinary competitions since 1992. Chef Sam with be the head chef at 25 Depot while Chef Val oversees management at both restaurants.
Sam, originally from the South Shore in Massachusetts, had been coming to the north country for vacations for years prior to joining the Army and living in Alaska. He said, “If I could choose anyplace to live, I would choose right here in the North Country.” Boule Bakery’s owner DJ McLaughlin encouraged Sam and Val to check out the economic developments happening in St Johnsbury and the support from the community for culinary experiences. The restaurant, 25 Depot, will be the same concept as Tim-Bir Alley with a focus on seasonal ingredients sourced from the many local farms. “We’ll have a board on display crediting the local farms and providers,” said Sam adding, “The menu is traditional American-European with Asian flavor. 25 Depot will have similar food with wine pairing, and atmosphere as Tim-Bir Alley.”
With plans to offer lunch, the restaurant will have a full bar, and outdoor dining on the covered patio. The timeframe for opening is August/September as the kitchen is a blank slate receiving a full build-out. The interior will be refreshed and styled for their aesthetic. Sam shared that they are hoping to work with the culinary program at St. Johnsbury Academy to help students with after-school employment. People interested in employment for bartending, serving, and kitchen staff, reach out to Sam Silver at (907) 888-2466. Mark your calendar for a late summer/early fall opening of 25 Depot at 25 Depot Square in St Johnsbury, and in the meantime, visit Tim-Bir Alley Restaurant at 7 Main Street in Littleton, reservations are recommended (603) 444-6142.
Now open in the Heart Space Healing Center is Haven Healing Arts & Holistic Pet Care by healing arts practitioner Christine Fournier. Originally from the NEK, Christine lived in Berkeley, Calif. for 25 years before moving back to this area 8 years ago to be closer to her family. She has spent her life and career as a healer, learning to use her sensitivities to connect to animals and people energetically providing support and healing. She is a licensed Physical Therapist, Certified Hypnotherapist, Reiki Master, animal aromatherapy specialist, wellness advocate with DoTerra Essential Oils, and a certified therapy dog handler with Therapy Dogs of Vermont. At Haven Healing Arts & Holistic Pet Care, treatments and therapies such as hypnotherapy, massage, reiki and aromatherapy are administered to promote healing, wellness, coping and personal change. Considered healing arts or alternative healing modalities, complementary therapies assist in easing physical and emotional symptoms when combined with conventional medicine or treatments and offer an integrated approach for enhanced healing.
Christine shared, “Pets are some of the most important pieces of our lives, unfortunately, grieving support has not always been available. Pets connect us to our health and their impact is profound. Losing a pet is one of life’s most difficult experiences with each person cycling through grief differently and at their own pace.” Adding, “Pet loss support and healing sessions are a safe way to share experience and start the journey of heart healing. Trauma is hard to process on our own.”
Christine uses essential oils to help with emotional shifting, to help with sleep and to help release emotions. In addition, she uses the Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) which utilizes tapping on meridians and has been studied with veterans and shown to reduce PTSD. Both recent and long-term experiences can benefit from support. She uses hypnotherapy to assist habit and behavior changes, and massage and aroma touch (massage with essential oils) as gentle practices that work well for people and pets. As a Reiki Master, she also performs reiki on pets. Christine shared that in her practice ‘Self-care is the focus.’ In addition to the office at Heart Space Healing Center, she is also working with Dog Mountain and The Dog Chapel where notes and photos are pinned to the overflowing walls in remembrance of our furry friends. For individual holistic services connect with Christine Fournier of Haven Healing Arts & Holistic Pet Care at www.christinfournier.co and (802) 751-5663. Look for event details for these upcoming events: 7/3 Pet Loss Support Group at Heart Space Healing Center, 515 Bay St., and on 8/6 Holistic Pet Booth at Dog Mountain, 143 Parks Road.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.