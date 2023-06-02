In the summer of 2019, the Northeast Kingdom Regional Tourism Marketing Partnership launched a regional marketing campaign designed to introduce people to the region using engaging and tactical social media, self-guided adventures, and giveaways. The mission of the campaign, getNEKedVT, was to advance the rural economy for the communities and businesses in the Northeast Kingdom and to cultivate sustainable tourism by providing education and tools for effective marketing and a template for packaging and promoting the visitor offerings in the NEK. Responsible for forming the partnership is the Northern Forest Center, “an innovation and investment partner creating rural vibrancy by connecting people and economy to the forested landscape.”
In 1988, Congress officially recognized the Northern Forest, the largest forested region in the eastern U.S. where unlike other heavily forested areas of the country, the Northern Forest is mostly privately owned and home to 2 million people across more than 1,000 communities spread over northern Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York. The Northern Forest’s vast natural resources are important on a global scale. As one of the country’s most densely forested regions, it was when Diamond International publicly offered almost a million acres of forestland for sale that the governors of the four states commissioned a joint study of the potential impact the fragmented ownership and management would have to the ecological health and economic productivity of the region. And, the creation The Northern Forest Center works on three levels: 30,000 feet to provide leadership and regional strategy for the 4-state Northern Forest; 10,000 feet to coordinate programs and partners to increase resources to deliver maximum impact; On the Ground working locally to help forest-based businesses and communities create jobs and retain wealth from forest resources and conserve for the future.
Partnerships and collaborations are vital for success; the Center collaborates with other organizations to implement programs and networks. Among the initiatives are two you may be familiar with: the “Automated Wood Heat” marketing campaign was created to increase demand for locally sourced wood pellets as a substitute for fossil fuels, and the “Borderlands Trail System” is a cooperative to promote quality mountain biking experiences while stewarding the natural landscape, Bike Borderlands spans two countries, three states and nine destinations.
In addition to marketing and education empowerment campaigns, the Center invests in people and communities, both essential for regional prosperity and a resilient landscape. Over two years, the Center worked with the town of Lancaster to revisit and reflects on the town’s identity honing in on the core values community members know to be true, “Lancaster is a family-focused community with thriving local businesses and strong schools.” The Center worked with the town and the Lancaster Community Marketing Committee to update the town logo, overall brand, and branding resources to communicate the opportunities which attract new residents, businesses and visitors to Lancaster. Also in Lancaster, as part of the effort to catalyze investment and revitalize Main Street, the Center worked with partners to transform the Parker J. Noyes building, at the time a dilapidated 11,000 sq ft building in the historic downtown, into six completely renovated apartments with ground floor space for a local food market and nonprofit programs. The Center’s historic preservation and community development investment was recognized as outstanding by the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance’s 2022 awards.
In St Johnsbury, the Northern Forest Center has purchased 560 Railroad Street to redevelop as middle-market housing and commercial spaces. Evan Oleson, Northeast Kingdom VT Program Manager, has shared, “The project is in its preliminary stages. An open house will be held on June 7th from 11:30am to 1:00pm for interested persons to come see the building and hear about the Center’s plans.”
The Center is looking to create nine quality 1-to-3-bedroom rental apartments and two commercial spaces. The apartments will not require income-based qualification and will be designed to be within reach of people working in the St Johnsbury area. The apartments will serve folks interested in being in the community long-term with standard 1-year leases. The project is in the design phase with construction slated for September 2023 and completion by fall 2024. Evan shared, “All current commercial tenants will move out during construction. The building will retain two commercial spaces and we have been working with community partners and businesses to fill the spaces.” After renovations are complete, the Center will manage the property and once the investment is recouped, it will sell the property with covenants as condominiums to individuals or as a whole building to a like-minded property manager. The Center has similar rental housing projects for middle-market apartments in Millinocket and Bethel, Maine.
To learn more about these significant redevelopment initiatives please visit www.northernforest.org or contact Evan Oleson, Northeast Kingdom Program Manager at (914) 420-3608, eoleson@northernforest.org. The Northern Forest Center is headquartered at 18 N. Main St., Ste 204, Concord, NH.
NVDA announced three weeks left to apply for the Forestry Accelerator program targeting startup companies in the forest and wood industries. The Forest Products Accelerator is a FREE 4-month hybrid program (July-November 2023) that offers virtual and in-person guidance for startups, pre-seed and seed stage companies, seeking to commercialize new and improved products, services, and technology in the forest industry. The Forestry Accelerator is looking for VT and NH businesses to develop their business model and go-to-market plan, and make connections with industry experts, customers, suppliers, partners, and pilots. Ideally focusing on companies looking to solve the following challenges facing the regional industry specifically, products that use chips, dust, resins, and other byproducts and low grade wood; technology that improves forest management, sales, safety, and other operations; products and processes that develop and improve advanced wood heat, fuels, and energy. Visit the Forest Accelerator website for more information www.forestaccelerator.org or email Jared.reynolds@northernvermont.edu.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email tohatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.