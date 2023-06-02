In the summer of 2019, the Northeast Kingdom Regional Tourism Marketing Partnership launched a regional marketing campaign designed to introduce people to the region using engaging and tactical social media, self-guided adventures, and giveaways. The mission of the campaign, getNEKedVT, was to advance the rural economy for the communities and businesses in the Northeast Kingdom and to cultivate sustainable tourism by providing education and tools for effective marketing and a template for packaging and promoting the visitor offerings in the NEK. Responsible for forming the partnership is the Northern Forest Center, “an innovation and investment partner creating rural vibrancy by connecting people and economy to the forested landscape.”

In 1988, Congress officially recognized the Northern Forest, the largest forested region in the eastern U.S. where unlike other heavily forested areas of the country, the Northern Forest is mostly privately owned and home to 2 million people across more than 1,000 communities spread over northern Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York. The Northern Forest’s vast natural resources are important on a global scale. As one of the country’s most densely forested regions, it was when Diamond International publicly offered almost a million acres of forestland for sale that the governors of the four states commissioned a joint study of the potential impact the fragmented ownership and management would have to the ecological health and economic productivity of the region. And, the creation The Northern Forest Center works on three levels: 30,000 feet to provide leadership and regional strategy for the 4-state Northern Forest; 10,000 feet to coordinate programs and partners to increase resources to deliver maximum impact; On the Ground working locally to help forest-based businesses and communities create jobs and retain wealth from forest resources and conserve for the future.

