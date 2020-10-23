Business Watch, October 24, 2020

Courtesy photo. Monica Plante, Certified Iyengar Yoga Teacher and owner of Reveal Yoga LLC

Are you a black sheep, someone who stands out in a crowd in a cool and contemporary way? If you are or desire to be, you’ll be happy to learn Black Sheep has reopened with a tightly curated collection including cheeky gifts with personality in The Temple On Main. Owner Betty Egan said, “We reopened October 2nd and it’s going really well. Barbara (Williams) and I had closed the previous space because of COVID and personal timing. Our Main St merchant friends all had a great summer and we felt the time was ripe to reopen when this location became available.” Black Sheep boutique with modern vintage clothing, accessories and gifts is on the first floor inside the lobby of the historic Masonic Temple building above the RIDE Indoor Cycling studio. Black Sheep boutique is open Friday through Sunday and offers online shopping through the website, www.blacksheepnh.com. Visit Black Sheep at 137 Main Street in The Temple On Main in Littleton.

Also in Littleton, Julianne Bailey, Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor will be opening a private practice. At the end of October, she will be finishing her time at Ammonoosuc Community Health Services where she has been a behavioral health provider in the Littleton and Woodsville offices for the past six years. About the practice Julianne said, “Treatment is client centered and can include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), eye movement desensitization and reprocessing psychotherapy (EMDR), and clinical hypnosis.” This new private practice, Julianne Bailey Counseling, at 74 Cottage Street, Suite 7, will open November 2nd and is accepting new clients. The office contact information is (603) 575-5633 and counseling@juliannebaileylcmhc.net

