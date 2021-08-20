Business Watch: Ownership Change At Parkway Realty

Did you ever hear of the pipe-smoking fisherwoman of Newport, Vt.?
Born in Quebec in 1842, Maggie Little became notorious during the early 20th century as the most photographed person on Lake Memphremagog in Newport. As a person of intrigue, she was barely 5 feet tall and could be found near the train stop at her favorite fishing spot. Maggie was a compulsive smoker always wearing the same clothes, an apron over a long skirt both in dire need of washing.
NEK Laundry, a new business that just opened in Newport, could’ve helped Maggie Little with her smoky fish-scented and tobacco-stained clothing. The NEK Chamber’s Executive Director Darcie McCann applauds the opening of NEK Laundry, a concierge service penetrating the market with pick up and delivery service in the Northeast Kingdom and Northern Vermont.
NEK Laundry’s services include “everyday laundry,” pressed clothes, furniture covers, tablecloths and place settings, drapes, chair covers, sofa cushions, duvets, comforters, bedspreads, mattress covers, pillows, and more. Darcie said, “Concierge laundry service is highly beneficial for all folks in the region, including those without transportation, single parents juggling work and family schedules, renters with small washing appliances, and so many more. We applaud its founding and the new job creation.”
Based in Newport, NEK Laundry offers free delivery services as far south as St Johnsbury. Learn more at www.neklaundry.com or call 802-487-0180.
Vermont’s North Country Chamber of Commerce President Bruce James was pleased to join the Grand Opening celebration of Newport’s newest clothing store, Rad Rags, a thrift boutique. Rad Rags celebrated its Grand Opening on Aug. 7 with sidewalk sales and a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the store owner Rebecca Griffin, employees Danielle Schneider, Rebecca Griffin-Moss and Tina Tripodina, chamber of commerce representatives Donna Mandart, Dianne Laplante and James, and Mayor Paul Monette who officially cut the ribbon.
Situated on Main Street, Rad Rags carries a large selection of men’s and women’s new and gently used clothing, accessories and footwear, ranging in sizes from x-small to 5XL. Rad Rags also features Hippie Gypsy Jewelry, a one-of-a-kind handcrafted jewelry line using upcycled vintage jewelry and found objects that has a retail presence along the East Coast. Visit Rad Rags located at 107 Main St. in Newport; call 802-323-9759 for hours and additional information.
Maurice Chaloux and Patty Emery of Parkway Realty announced they have sold the business to two agents in the office, Amy Bedor and Connie Sleath. Amy shared, “I have been buying and selling real estate with my husband off and on for ten years while acting as a full-time gymnastics instructor and partial owner of Kingdom Gymnastics.”
As co-owners, Connie has moved into the managing broker role and Amy will continue as a sales agent.
Maurice said, “Patty and I will transition responsibilities to the new owner, Amy and Connie, but we are staying on and taking new listings. I’ve already told them I’m renewing my license (required every two years) next year so I’m not going anywhere!” This will be Maurice’s 50th year as a real estate agent.
“The market is like it’s never been,” he said. “Homes are routinely selling over asking price. There is much more demand than supply. And the demand is not just out of state folks, locals are moving within the market.”
Parkway Realty is the same company that Ernie Begin and Maurice started in the late 80s. At the time, the office was down on Railroad Street. Later they bought the building on Mt. Pleasant that continues to serve as the office.
Amy said, “The plan is not to change the business but to improve. Our goal is smart growth to meet the markets’ needs and to bring in new agents.” The breadth of Parkway Realty’s listings is single family homes with a good variety of all listings including waterfront, multi-family dwellings, commercial, industrial, and land listings.
Parkway Realty is located at 75 Mt. Pleasant St. in St. Johnsbury. Call the office at 802-748-8169 and visit the website at www.parkwayvt.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
