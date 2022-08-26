Business Watch: Papa Tirozzi Buys Riley’s Fish Shack

Ad•age: an old and well-known saying that expresses a general truth. Though with my advertising background, I see Ad Age and immediately think of the global media brand, Advertising Age, that was the award-winning publication for news, analysis and data on marketing and media, essentially the advertising industry’s bible. The two go together for example, Truth in advertising, and there are many others, such as When it rains it pours (Morton Salt Company), and If you build it, they [he] will come (Field of Dreams). Then there are parables, these stories that illustrate a truth are not only useful tidbits of information but also frequently humorous. Actor Bill Murray is credited with, “Every pizza is a personal pizza if you try hard enough and believe in yourself.”

For local and visiting pizzaiolos there will be a new place to dine in a familiar spot. Papa Tirozzi’s has purchased Riley’s Fish Shack. Riley’s Fish Shack launched in 2014 by the mother-daughter team of Riley Rutchuck and Jessie Davidson. They purchased the roadside location and have received strong community support ever since they opened the doors for dining and takeout. In April of 2020, co-owners Riley and Jessie made the decision to list as an ongoing business entity for another restauranteur or businessperson to step in and take over the well-known restaurant. At that time, Riley shared, “From the onset, this was always our plan. We’ve been able to build a successful business while caring for my daughter Brooklyn and now it is time for us to let someone else take over. We will continue to work our hardest and be here for our customers and the community until the right buyer comes along. This has been a terrific opportunity for me and our family.” New owners Anthony and Nancy Tirozzi are excited to move their business launching the new Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery & Pizza and Riley’s Fish. The purchase and move has promoted a renaming accompanied by a new logo and an opportunity to do more of what they love to do.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.