Business Watch: Papa Tirozzi Buys Riley’s Fish Shack

Ad•age: an old and well-known saying that expresses a general truth. Though with my advertising background, I see Ad Age and immediately think of the global media brand, Advertising Age, that was the award-winning publication for news, analysis and data on marketing and media, essentially the advertising industry’s bible. The two go together for example, Truth in advertising, and there are many others, such as When it rains it pours (Morton Salt Company), and If you build it, they [he] will come (Field of Dreams). Then there are parables, these stories that illustrate a truth are not only useful tidbits of information but also frequently humorous. Actor Bill Murray is credited with, “Every pizza is a personal pizza if you try hard enough and believe in yourself.”
For local and visiting pizzaiolos there will be a new place to dine in a familiar spot. Papa Tirozzi’s has purchased Riley’s Fish Shack. Riley’s Fish Shack launched in 2014 by the mother-daughter team of Riley Rutchuck and Jessie Davidson. They purchased the roadside location and have received strong community support ever since they opened the doors for dining and takeout. In April of 2020, co-owners Riley and Jessie made the decision to list as an ongoing business entity for another restauranteur or businessperson to step in and take over the well-known restaurant. At that time, Riley shared, “From the onset, this was always our plan. We’ve been able to build a successful business while caring for my daughter Brooklyn and now it is time for us to let someone else take over. We will continue to work our hardest and be here for our customers and the community until the right buyer comes along. This has been a terrific opportunity for me and our family.” New owners Anthony and Nancy Tirozzi are excited to move their business launching the new Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery & Pizza and Riley’s Fish. The purchase and move has promoted a renaming accompanied by a new logo and an opportunity to do more of what they love to do.
“The Masons were very very good to us. With the growth of our business the kitchen just became small and as our customer base increased the need for more parking became apparent,” shared Nancy adding, “We will miss our regular customers and hope they will follow us to the new location. We have lots of exciting things planned!”
Co-owners Anthony and Nancy Tirozzi had a successful bakery in Granby, Massachusetts. They sold the bakery in 2020 and moved to the Northeast Kingdom to be closer to their grandchildren. Anthony learned to make Napoli Style pizzas in Sicily, Italy. He bakes breads, and also fine Italian pastries. His authentic pastries are a well-known delicacy; fyi, ask for “cannoli” as cannolo is singular and no one can take just one! The Tirozzi’s are excited for the outdoor seating and plan to add corn hole and a gazebo for music. “We want to make Papa Tirozzi’s a community spot where families come to enjoy the outdoor space and where area business folks can dine and relax. We’re also really excited to add Sunday football specials while watching the game on a big screen tv.” The Papa Tirozzi’s menu will expand for the bakery and pizza, and for the Riley’s Fish side of the business they will focus on the feature items. “Everyone at Riley’s Fish Shack is a wonderful family. They’ve been wonderful to work with and very welcoming. They’ve taken excellent care of the building and it’s going to be a great place for us,” said Nancy.
Papa Tirozzi’s will remain open at their present location in the Masonic Lodge at 57 Brainerd Street in Danville through Saturday, September 3. They hope to open the doors at the new location in September, the exact date to be announced and according to Nancy, “as soon as we can!” Opening soon, Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery & Pizza and Riley’s Fish at 2165 Portland Street in St Johnsbury.
A new business venture has launched in the local market with services available to homeowners, businesses and contractors. Barefoot Building Services (BBS) is a green and high-performance building consulting firm. Owner/Operator Paxton Anderson recently moved to St Johnsbury from Albany Vt. in November 2021 primarily for the education opportunities for his children. He has over 10 years of industry experience in the fields of green building science, design, contracting, construction, renovation and weatherization services, and over 5 years in Construction Technology Education.
Barefoot Building Services is looking towards being the consultant for clients to understand how to complete the work, whether they are hiring a contractor or executing the work themselves. With Paxton’s background as an educator of Building Science coupled with his industry experience, he offers valuable insight and direct knowledge to guide the homeowner in consultation on the project and to provide liaison services working with the contractors to ensure the project meets expectations and parameters. Whether it’s a functional design, renovation or weatherization, or any other building science project, Barefoot Building Services is looking forward to being the consultant of choice to improve the building experience.
“Not all contractors have a building science background. By working in direct consultation with the homeowner when the homeowner is ready to initiate the project we can provide a complete scope of project,” said Paxton. He is excited by the work and passionate about increasing the education in the area. “Building Science is a valuable industry with increased demand for green homebuilding with functional design. There is a lot of opportunity in this industry, in a supply and demand market there will always be a shortfall.” In addition to his role at Barefoot Building Services as an energy and business science consultant, Paxton works with a thermal building envelope design company. He also has experience as an educator through ReSource, a nonprofit community enterprise based in Williston that provides training for people to meet Vermont’s need for skilled workers and to develop the job skills and training to enter the workforce. To learn more about Barefoot Building Services (BBS) and to contact Paxton Anderson with questions regarding services or to schedule an initial consultation call (802) 473-6447
