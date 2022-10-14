Business WatcH: Parkway Team Grows
There are so many reasons to love the Northeast region among these, time spent in the crisp fall air surrounded by vibrant foliage, family and friends, and then to welcome everyone home to warm up around an early season fire, indoors or out, with a local craft brew, with artisan bread, farm cheese and local apples. Except, this montage only works if you have the home and in this real estate market that has become an exceeding challenge. The housing market has been undersupplied for at least a decade and with wages, housing costs and food prices going up to where they’ve out-paced wage growth the challenges are building. As we’re all now aware, the labor market has been undersupplied, not just with laborers but with skill shortages. As the economy rebounds and new markets open (recreational marijuana), there is increased housing demand as populations continue to shift and relocate. In the Northeast Kingdom, the demand for housing, both long and short-term, has opened opportunities for everyone in the housing market.

Parkway Realty, owned by Amy Reed Bedor and Connie Sleath, has expanded its team by welcoming Erika Pierce. Erika is native to St Johnsbury, graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2005 and after a short jaunt to Tampa, Florida returned and has made her home here for the past 15 years. She brings a diverse background rich with experience from local banks, a law office, and a corporate finance department. “My combined background gave me the drive to pursue real estate. I purchased my first home in 2009, at 22 years old and truly believe there is so much value in finding your own home,” shared Erika. The addition of Erika brought Parkway Realty up to a team of ten with eight realtors, a real estate agent, and a marketing director. Parkway Realty’s office is located at 75 Mt. Pleasant Street in St Johnsbury, (802) 748-8169; Erika Pierce, real estate agent (802) 424-6896.

