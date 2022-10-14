Business WatcH: Parkway Team Grows

There are so many reasons to love the Northeast region among these, time spent in the crisp fall air surrounded by vibrant foliage, family and friends, and then to welcome everyone home to warm up around an early season fire, indoors or out, with a local craft brew, with artisan bread, farm cheese and local apples. Except, this montage only works if you have the home and in this real estate market that has become an exceeding challenge. The housing market has been undersupplied for at least a decade and with wages, housing costs and food prices going up to where they’ve out-paced wage growth the challenges are building. As we’re all now aware, the labor market has been undersupplied, not just with laborers but with skill shortages. As the economy rebounds and new markets open (recreational marijuana), there is increased housing demand as populations continue to shift and relocate. In the Northeast Kingdom, the demand for housing, both long and short-term, has opened opportunities for everyone in the housing market.
Parkway Realty, owned by Amy Reed Bedor and Connie Sleath, has expanded its team by welcoming Erika Pierce. Erika is native to St Johnsbury, graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2005 and after a short jaunt to Tampa, Florida returned and has made her home here for the past 15 years. She brings a diverse background rich with experience from local banks, a law office, and a corporate finance department. “My combined background gave me the drive to pursue real estate. I purchased my first home in 2009, at 22 years old and truly believe there is so much value in finding your own home,” shared Erika. The addition of Erika brought Parkway Realty up to a team of ten with eight realtors, a real estate agent, and a marketing director. Parkway Realty’s office is located at 75 Mt. Pleasant Street in St Johnsbury, (802) 748-8169; Erika Pierce, real estate agent (802) 424-6896.
Talking about homes, this Saturday from 10a-12n, the Old Stone House Museum is hosting Weatherization For All, an NEK Button Up event. Representatives from NVDA, HEAT Squad, NETO, NEKCA, USDA-RD, RuralEdge, Efficiency Vermont, VPPSA, and VEC will be onhand to share information and talk about energy incentives, rebates, grants, and programs for homeowners, renters, and landlords. During the event, childcare will be offered accompanied by seasonal treats, and door prizes plus raffles. Attendees will have a chance to win a free home energy audit from HEAT Squad, gift cards to local hardware stores and other prizes. If you, like me, are terrible with acronyms, VPPSA is the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority that provides services and solutions to municipal and cooperative electric utilities in and outside of Vermont. Headquartered in Waterbury Center, VPPSA’s membership includes 11 consumer-owned municipals located in Vermont where each municipality owns and operates an electric utility, all combined serving 50 communities and in excess of 30,000 customers. Visit www.vppsa.com for more information. If you missed the event, visit www.buttonupvermont.org for information and other events in your area. Button Up Vermont is a statewide effort, sponsored by Efficiency Vermont in partnership with utilities, regional planning commissions, non-profits, weatherization agencies, community and business partners, and participating communities, to cut and reduce energy use while keeping families warm and healthy. The Button Up Vermont website is also a hub for all Efficiency Vermont rebates for consumers and contractors.
Bob Dylan had the foresight when he wrote and recorded “The Times They Are a-Changin” in 1963. The first cannabis retail license for the NEK was issued to The Green Man owned and operated by Zebula Overton. This is the fourth license for retail cannabis issued by Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board. The Green Man will open for customers this weekend at the location on 1591 Memorial Drive in St Johnsbury Center. Also coming soon to the area is Northeast Kannabis LLC, principally owned by Matt and Alpha Racenet. In speaking to Matt, the business is still in the construction phase. The business is zoned and has a retail license from the town of St Johnsbury while awaiting the State’s licensing from the Cannabis Control Board. The use of the building is authorized for retail sales in the upstairs street level portion and industrial manufacturing under a tier 3 manufacturing license. As a tier 3 manufacturer, Northeast Kannabis “may purchase, process, manufacture, transfer, and sell cannabis as well as finished and in-process cannabis products to other licensees but not directly to consumers. A tier 3 manufacturer may product cannabis products using all lawful methods of extraction” per the VT Cannabis Control Board: Licensing of Cannabis Establishments. Northeast Kannabis is working with 16 different cultivators, and 6-8 manufacturers for edibles and concentrates, all from here in the state. Matt said, “It’s been a long 3 years and with the rules approved we are pleased to provide the opportunity for people to make a safer choice.” During the 3 years, Matt worked on the business model evaluating which access point he would pursue ultimately determining retail would be the way to impact the town in a positive way. He added, “I have gained trust and confidence in the town and I hope to change the perception and positively change the culture around cannabis.” Northeast Kannabis is planning for a soft opening in December with a grand opening in January, supported by four employees which he hopes will expand to 6-8 by next summer. Coming this winter, Northeast Kannabis, a retail cannabis dispensary, located at 166 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury. If you want to learn more about the new cannabis industry in Vermont visit www.headyvermont.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
