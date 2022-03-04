Welcome to March. Welcome to warmer weather that will in all hopes slow down the #2 heating fuel consumption which at $4.249/gallon is more than enough to keep me home, especially when the cost of regular gasoline is $4.09/gallon.
Did you know that cold weather negatively affects your fuel economy? According to the U.S. Dept of Energy, cold weather and winter driving conditions can reduce your fuel economy significantly. In city driving (imagine the impact in our rural area) a conventional gasoline car’s gas mileage is roughly 15% lower at 20ºF than it would be at 77ºF, and can drop as much as 24% for short 3-4 mile trips.
For hybrids the effect is even greater, typically 20-40% in city driving and 25-45% on short trips. And, for the increasingly popular electric vehicles (EVs) in mixed city and highway driving the fuel economy can drop 39-41%, about two-thirds of the extra energy consumed is used to heat the vehicle’s cabin. When the cabin heater is not used, EV fuel economy is reduced by 8% at 20ºF compared to 75ºF. In cold conditions, the driving range is about 12% lower. This data is from the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy using model year 2019 data for 59 gasoline vehicles and 32 hybrids. So, if you are feeling the squeeze from higher energy costs, trust that the weather will begin changing in our favor even if utility and transportation costs do not.
Pica-Pica Filipino Cuisine is scheduled to reopen this Wednesday, March 9. Last month, the restaurant was impacted by a burst water pipe in the building’s uninsulated basement. Restauranteur George Sales said, “The frigid weather burst the hot water pipes. Plumber Matt Blodgett had to replace several faucets and pipes. I was in Manila when I received the notice at 5 AM PHST, all I could see was mist and water sprays starting out in the kitchen.” Pica-Pica staffer Cody Langmaid mobilized Cody Cleaning and helped clean and sanitize all of the equipment. George shared appreciation for the Saint Johnsbury Fire Dept. for responding to the emergency, Top Cleaning and Restoration for their cleanup services, Matt Blodgett for plumbing repairs, and staff Cody Langmaid for being on-call and available.
“The building is owned by Bob Jenks of Jenks Photography and has typical issues seen in aging buildings; when we experienced sub-zero temps in January, the pipes of the restaurant which starts off in the basement, froze and busted the faucets and pipes in the kitchen, bathroom, and servers stations. Winter is slow, so we shut down in January. My security cameras captured the activity alerting me to quickly contact the StJFD,” added George. Pica-Pica plans to add extra staff for the summer season augmented by international J1 students who are here in the US to work for the summer. During peak months the restaurant employs 10-12 employees. With the reopening this week, Pica-Pica will bring back Filipino favorites and introduce new items and creative spins on Philippine-inspired dishes. For more information visit www.pica-pica.us. Pica-Pica Filipino Cui-sine is located at 1214 Main Street in St Johnsbury.
Two and a half years ago, real estate investors VanderBush Properties, bought a building and business in Lancaster. The business Cones N’ More already a popular dairy bar received a rebranding (Scoops On Main) and was outfitted with new equipment. Investor and owner Penne VanderBush shared that their interest is primarily in the building for the apartments and commercial space, they did not intend to be long-term business owners. However, Scoops On Main which serves Gifford’s scoop ice cream, soft serve and creemees, became increasingly popular. In 2021, Scoops On Main offered a free book to the first 20 kids every Saturday with the purchase of ice cream; the book selection was perfect for little readers, pre-school through early elementary.
During the peak of the season, the ice cream shop employs 5-6 persons for the 6-day a week operation. Now, with a fully established and branded business, Vanderbush Properties hopes to sell the ice cream business. Penne said, “We fully intend to open Scoops On Main in the spring and will express this with new owners.” Adding to the appeal of that business is a new commercial tenant on the other side of the building, Mi Mi’s Takeout. Visitors to the Farmers’ Markets in Lancaster and Gorham over the past several years became familiar with Mi Mi and her authentic Thai and Burmese food. As chef and owner of Mi Mi’s Takeout, Mi Mi selects between 8-12 dishes from her menu to cook hot and fresh for guests to choose from in the style of takeout restaurants in her homeland. Mi Mi’s Takeout is available for order ahead, stop in order takeout, and with at least 24 hour notice large parties and catering. To learn more visit www.mimistakeout.com and visit at 176 Main Street in Lancaster. Scoops On Main, currently closed for the season, is at 176 Main Street with information available at www.scoopsonmain.com. VanderBush Properties based in central Vermont is in the business of buying, rehabbing, selling and renting properties; visit www.vanderbushproperties.com to learn more.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.