After almost seven years of successful operations, Pica-Pica, a Filipino Cuisine Restaurant, is making plans to close down in mid-August, aligning with summer employees returning to school. Owner George Sales shared, “The market for both customers and workers is just not big enough to make it a sustainable business model, especially for an ethnic-themed restaurant,” adding, “Even though we’ve had a banner year (and expect it to grow even more!) market forces and business trends altered the economic landscape, making it the best time for us to leave while we are ahead and still in the ‘black.’”
Pica-Pica currently has a solid 5 stars in both Yelp and TripAdvisor. With the shortage in the workforce and the need for qualified and increased skilled people to run the business, George has found himself needing to do a lot of the legwork and wearing many hats. “It has been a great run, and I am comfortable in saying that we have met all of the objectives I’ve set out for Pica-Pica,” said George. When he established Pica-Pica he shared his three goals: Introduce Philippine cuisine and culture; Provide an alternative dining option to the region; and lastly, Elevate the whole dining experience.
The last day of full operation will be August 19; after the closing, George will still be in Saint Johnsbury. He will still be involved with Vermont organizations, he is a board member of New England Federal Credit Union (NEFCU) and SCORE Vermont, an all-volunteer organization providing free mentoring to help start or grow business. In addition, he will be starting a doctoral program with Arizona State University in Business for Global Leadership.
George shared, “Eventually, I want to go back to international development. I’m particularly interested in post-conflict development, think Ukraine after the war and Russia after Putin, and eventually teach and train.” George has and will continue to leave a lasting imprint on everyone he meets as he hangs up the proverbial hat on the restaurant business and expands his reach to take on new projects.
Make plans to visit Pica-Pica, a Filipino Cuisine Restaurant before it closes in mid-August. Pica-Pica is located at 1214 Main Street in Saint Johnsbury, (802) 424-1585.
Under the leadership of Chef Michelle Gomez, the Rabbit Hill Inn will be introducing a new seasonal fine dining menu at the Grand Opening Celebration of the Inn’s restaurant “24 Carrot.” The new menu will showcase fresh local cuisine with credit to the local growers and crafters and complements the restaurant’s intimate and romantic atmosphere. Innkeeper Kenneth Adams said, “Chef Michelle Gomez specializes in farm to table cuisine. She takes the extra step to always procure the finest and freshest local ingredients that provide the inspiration for the Rabbit Hill Inn’s exquisite presentations.”
Chef Michelle Gomez is a graduate of the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Orlando, Florida. She is passionate about the art of cuisine and mentoring culinary students and workers to encourage them to strive for the next level by increasing their culinary education, learning and skills. Chef Michelle Gomez will introduce the new menu first at a by-invitation soft opening and on July 1 at the Grand Opening Dinner Celebration of 24 Carrot, open to the public and Inn guests. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.com, search for Rabbit Hill Inn, and through the Rabbit Hill Inn website, www.rabbithillinn.com.
The Advisory Council for the Coos Economic Development Corporation has announced a new professional services grant available for commercial buildings. The new grant is designed to help potential or new Main Street business building owners. Many of the buildings in the downtown areas have issues that would cause them not to pass an occupancy inspection. Eligible grant requests may include and are not limited to professional technical services for feasibility reports on asbestos removal, engineering, mold, and other consulting technical needs for commercial building revitalization. The grant does not allow for actual building repairs. More information on the Building Professional Services Assistance Grant Program, available to Northern Coos County only, is available through the Coos Economic Development Corporation, 1 Middle Street, Suite 318, Lancaster, www.coosedc.org.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email tohatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
