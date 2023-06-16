After almost seven years of successful operations, Pica-Pica, a Filipino Cuisine Restaurant, is making plans to close down in mid-August, aligning with summer employees returning to school. Owner George Sales shared, “The market for both customers and workers is just not big enough to make it a sustainable business model, especially for an ethnic-themed restaurant,” adding, “Even though we’ve had a banner year (and expect it to grow even more!) market forces and business trends altered the economic landscape, making it the best time for us to leave while we are ahead and still in the ‘black.’”

Pica-Pica currently has a solid 5 stars in both Yelp and TripAdvisor. With the shortage in the workforce and the need for qualified and increased skilled people to run the business, George has found himself needing to do a lot of the legwork and wearing many hats. “It has been a great run, and I am comfortable in saying that we have met all of the objectives I’ve set out for Pica-Pica,” said George. When he established Pica-Pica he shared his three goals: Introduce Philippine cuisine and culture; Provide an alternative dining option to the region; and lastly, Elevate the whole dining experience.

