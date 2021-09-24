Business Watch: Plumbing Company Fills Need With Trades Up

One of my favorite children’s book authors and illustrators is Hilary Knight. You may recognize the name as the illustrator of author Kay Thompson’s Eloise books. His work is fanciful and filled with hidden details. One of his many books is Where’s Wallace; a search the page for the character story that preceded Where’s Waldo by more than 20 years.
Where’s Wallace follows the outrageous adventures of a curious orangutan as he explores and tries his hat on at various locations such as the department store, the museum, and the ballpark. What is noteworthy is that all the scenes are full of people; after all, it was published pre-pandemic in 1964. Not only is it visually engaging and fun to read, but it is also an early visual education of the people that comprise the businesses and locales Wallace visits. These are the people in your neighborhood.
It would be wonderful to have a similar representation of the many places in the NEK and North Country that are held dear by so many. Only, if reenacted today would there be as many people in the panorama? Would the Help Wanted and Hiring signs be in the windows? What we’re seeing now is a crisis in visualization; potential workers are unable to visualize how they not only fit in the big picture but also how they can thrive as valued contributors to the regional economy. This area’s need for skilled laborers and workers is significant. The opportunities have possibly never been greater.
Trombly Plumbing in St Johnsbury has a sign posted on the door that reads, “Turn Your Job Into a Career.” Trombly Plumbing President Heather Wallek shared that the business is a teaching and training company with the motto, “Turning today’s apprentices into tomorrow’s technicians.” They pair licensed technicians with apprentices and see the need for developing skilled tradespeople as critical to the industry. As such, Heather is the founder of Trades Up LLC, a post-secondary trades school teaching licensed skilled trades in Vermont: plumbing, heating and air conditioning, electrical, sheet metal, carpentry, and in the future she hopes to add heavy equipment. She said, “I started Trades Up LLC inspired by working for the last 25 years in the plumbing and heating industry. The current demand exceeds the availability of technicians. With Trades Up LLC we are helping you climb our ladder to your success.” Using part of the showroom as classroom space, Trades Up held their second class in June, an Intro to Plumbing and Heating Tips for Women. The industry need is real and the team at Trombly Plumbing is working to develop solutions. If you are interested in more information or collaboration with Trades Up LLC, contact founder Heather Wallek at tradesupllc@gmail.com or call (802) 748-1953. Trombly Plumbing is located at 77 Concord Avenue in Saint Johnsbury.
What would you do if you found a rubber squeegee in a container of unpacked items? If you were Nick Wood and Jules Chatot you would start a professional window cleaning company. Nick said, “Finding the squeegee was a sign that turned into the catalyst for the company.” Together, Nick, Jules and Amanda Lowre are the co-owners of Wood’s Windows, a window and gutter cleaning service. Working within an hour and a half radius of Cabot, they’ve recently celebrated their first full season in business, working with heavy client interest in Peacham, Danville, Stowe, Montpelier, and increasingly the Saint Johnsbury/Lyndon/Burke area. The window cleaning season runs May through October and now is the time to book appointments for the spring. Nick shared, “We started this spring with people excited to purchase the service as a Mother’s Day gift. Business picked up quickly, mostly from word of mouth referrals.” Nick hails from the area of Charlotte, North Carolina and met Jules four years ago while sugaring together for a maple operation in Marshfield. Their families hit it off and they all make a good team which is evident by their comfortable and friendly rapport. Servicing residential and business clients, all three owners work harmoniously with Amanda often providing site estimates. In addition to window and gutter cleaning, Wood’s Windows can also clean ceiling fans, chandeliers, mirrors, and interior glass such as on cabinetry. With their first season coming to a close on November 3, Nick and Jules said they are looking forward to establishing area businesses as regular clientele. They hope to grow the business between the next 3-5 years to increase staff and have multiple trucks. Jules shared, “Wood’s Windows is a business we enjoy and can grow as our clientele increases. With the May through October season, we also work in the sugaring industry.” Jules and Nick have worked for large-scale sugaring operations and recently established another new business, Maple Medics which provides technical support to small, 400-500 sugarbush, sugaring operations. With this business, they are on the ground installing, tapping, and establishing the operations.
Wood’s Windows provides the real benefits that come with clean windows. Cleaning windows improves the air quality inside the home by removing allergens and mold, it protects and preserves the windows, sills and frames, it improves the home’s appearance, it increases heating efficiency, and it improves your health by increasing the natural light and your outside view. A clean window increases overall happiness. For additional information contact Amanda Lowre at Wood’s Windows (802) 249-8308 or email nickwoodwindows@gmail.com.
In addition to window cleaning operations, Amanda Lowre is a massage therapist working from Azalea Sun in Danville. Amanda is originally from Peacham and studied massage therapy at the Green Mountain Massage School. She is the owner of Forget Me Knot massage therapy and provides various modalities including Swedish massage, deep tissue, reflexology, hot stone therapy, Thai yoga massage, and aromatherapy and hydrotherapy spa treatments. Azalea Sun is located at 15A Hill Street in Danville. Call Amanda at (802) 249-8308 for massage information.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
