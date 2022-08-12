A few months ago I asked readers to share with me where in the region I could find a roast beef sandwich akin to Kelly’s Roast Beef on Boston’s North Shore. In my decade-plus quest for this taste of hometown nostalgia, one afternoon I shared my interest with the deli clerk at Cole’s Redemption. She offered to make it as I described with BBQ sauce and sliced dill pickle on a sesame burger bun. While it wasn’t exactly the same as Kelly’s, it was really good!

The friendly and personal customer service made the difference making the sandwich even that much better. Now, after 24 years of owning and operating the popular and successful business, Jeff and Diane Cole have retired. The new owners, Shane and Emily Switser, are well-known as local business owners, family-oriented, and active and generous within the community.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.