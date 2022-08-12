A few months ago I asked readers to share with me where in the region I could find a roast beef sandwich akin to Kelly’s Roast Beef on Boston’s North Shore. In my decade-plus quest for this taste of hometown nostalgia, one afternoon I shared my interest with the deli clerk at Cole’s Redemption. She offered to make it as I described with BBQ sauce and sliced dill pickle on a sesame burger bun. While it wasn’t exactly the same as Kelly’s, it was really good!
The friendly and personal customer service made the difference making the sandwich even that much better. Now, after 24 years of owning and operating the popular and successful business, Jeff and Diane Cole have retired. The new owners, Shane and Emily Switser, are well-known as local business owners, family-oriented, and active and generous within the community.
Shane shared, “It’s a good business and we will keep operations ‘business as usual’ while we assess where, if any, improvements and changes can be made to benefit the business.” In addition to the new ownership of Lyndonville Redemption, the Switsers also own The Pizza Man and Lyndonville Self Storage. Congratulations to the Coles on their retirement and the Switsers on their new ownership. Visit the Lyndonville Redemption, a wine, beer and VT Liquor Store outlet, with also bottle redemption, grocery, beverage and deli, located at 406 Broad Street in Lyndonville, (802) 626-8348.
The Kingdom Bike Shop is officially open for business. Owner Forrest Mello offers full services and repairs, professional advice and limited retail. “It’s a one-stop shop for everything from flat tire to complete suspension, wheel and frame bearing rehauls,” shares Forrest. Visit the Kingdom Bike Tech at the newly opened Kingdom Bike Shop located at 4041 US-5 in West Burke, (802) 274-5797 or reach out to Forrest at forrest.mello@kingdombiketech.com.
Back in October 2020, the Business Watch reported on Jeff Elliott’s opening of the Iron Rail Pub and Grill in what was once The Holbrook Grocery Co.’s distribution center. As the owner of Coventry Log Homes whose business slogan is “Live Your Best Life,” he tended to the details, honoring the building history by making use of the railroad tracks found on the property in the renovation giving the interior an authentic industrial motif.
At the time, Jeff said, “I’ve owned the property consisting of two big buildings, for four years and have been renovating since.” In 2018, he opened Bossman Outdoors, a retail store for the outdoorsman and shared, “I was inspired to keep checking things off my bucket list. Opening a restaurant has been one of my goals.” The restaurant’s opening created 22 new jobs with more added as time went on. The menu was intentional and thoughtful with something for everyone. It quickly garnered a loyal following with positive reviews. On June 30, the Iron Rail Pub & Grill announced it would be closed until further notice, then a July follow-up announced that the restaurant was for sale.
Now, in early August, the Iron Rail shared that the popular pub and grill will be reopening starting in October under the same ownership. It is common knowledge that the workforce shortage has affected multiple industries nationwide, certainly affecting less densely populated regions harder. The Iron Rail Pub & Grill satisfied a dining need in the community and we welcome its reopening in October. Mark your calendar and visit the Iron Rail Pub & Grill located at 24 Railroad Street in Woodsville, www.ironrailpub.com.
NVDA shared an opportunity through ReSOURCE, a Vermont non-profit with a program goal to provide training and job placement to Vermonters ready for full-time employment in the growing weatherization industry. During a six-week course, participants earn OSHA 10 certification, NCCER credentials and receive job placement opportunities while receiving hands-on experience with weatherization and construction tools and techniques. The program is for work-ready candidates. Weatherization technicians perform various construction activities that help weatherize homes making them more energy efficient through the repair and sealing of windows, insulating walls and ducts, and performing heating/ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC) work.
ReSOURCE shared that experienced Weatherization Technicians can move on to perform energy audits and advise clients on energy conservation measures which help Vermonters save money while helping the climate. The program components of Weatherization 101 include the principles of Weatherization through home-energy efficiency and building science with a curriculum following the Department of Energy’s Weatherization Installer/Technician guidelines; Carpentry and Construction, each student will be equipped with the necessary tools of the trade and learn to work collaboratively with others while accomplishing projects; Professional Development, students will develop a weatherization-specific resume, learn to build job-searching and job-retention skills and meeting with hiring employers; Credentials and Certification, in this module students have the opportunity to earn National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) credentials and OSHA-10 certification in job site and construction safety; Work Experience and Job Placement, in the final two weeks of the program, work-ready participants are placed in on the job work experiences matched with hiring employers. The six-week program is being offered in three locations: NETO Community Action in St Johnsbury, Capstone Community Action in Barre, ReSOURCE in Burlington. The tuition is free for qualifying Vermont residents and qualifying students receive a $300/wk stipend. For eligibility questions, contact Pam Laser, Lead Employment and Transition Coordinator at (802) 324-2091 or plaser@resourcevt.org. Additional information, including prerequisites as required by the Weatherization industry, will be found at https://resourcevt.org/training-programs/weatherization-101/
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
