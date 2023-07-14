Business WatcH: Popular Pizzeria Changes Hands

This week, Vermont saw devastation up, down and across the state, affecting homes, farms, businesses and countless roads. Yet, if there is one thing that defines a Vermonter, it would be resilience.
Vermonters pick themselves up and brush off while reaching across the aisle to help their neighbors. While the excavators work and the wet vacs and power washers are passed around the block, Vermonters show up, usually with something from the garden or fresh from the oven, and get busy putting everything back into place so that life and living can resume.
If you are looking for ways to support Vermonters and Vermont businesses through their recovery, please consider donations to the following organizations: Vermont Main Street Flood Recovery Fund supporting Vermont’s small businesses www.vtrecovery2023.com, and The Vermont Community Foundation’s flood response and recovery fund established to support Vermonters in responding to and recovering from the catastrophic rainfall, www.vermontcf.org/vtfloodresponse.
In partnership with the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce, North Country Healthcare|North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency is proud to present the grand opening of their home medical supplies retail location. Next Wednesday, July 26, from 4:00-6:00 PM, the general public is invited to join NCH in celebrating the grand opening of the NCH Home Medical Supplies retail location with a ribbon cutting ceremony, meet the staff, tour the facility and enjoy light refreshments.
The NCH Home Medical Supplies retail location is staffed by knowledgeable professionals dedicated to helping find the right equipment for your needs. The store carries a wide inventory from mobility aids, such as wheelchairs and walkers, to bathroom safety products, from grab bars to shower chairs. In addition, they offer a variety of home health care supplies, including wound care products and incontinence care supplies.
Armed with the knowledge that everyone’s needs are unique and different, the staff takes the time to understand the situation to provide safe and effective supplies. Coming in the fall, NCH Home Medical Supplies will accept all major insurances, including Medicaid and Medicare. They will also work individually with providers to ensure patients have all the equipment and prescription home medical supplies needed in their homes. Everyone is welcome to attend the grand opening celebration on July 26, the ribbon cutting ceremony at 5:30 PM. Visit NCH Home Medical Supplies retail store located at 252 Meadow Street in Littleton, (603) 444-3077, https://northcountryhomehealth-hospice.org/home-medical-supplies/.
Lisbon Village Pizza, a town landmark, recently changed hands to a new and local owner. The pizza restaurant has been a sought-after fixture in the community for over twenty years; it was recently sold from the Antonakakis family to the Chesley family of Sugar Hill. The Chesley family also owns the Sugar Hill Inn, a successful and well-known restaurant and lodging facility located nearby.
For the Chesley’s, owning the Lisbon Village Pizza allows them to expand their business with the ability to purchase another successful operation. Owner Christopher Chesley shared, “We were actively looking for another business that operates year-round and with a great location for foot traffic, drive-by traffic, and is successful with proven recipes, great staff in place and an opportunity to continue to grow the business. For us, we knew we found all that in Lisbon Village Pizza.”
Tom Antonakakis, representing the Antonakakis family said, “My parents have been in the restaurant business their whole life and retired to Greece a few years ago. I knew this was a good time for me to pursue other opportunities and spend more time with my son and family. We have other businesses we own, and I look forward to continuing to help with those as well,” adding, “The Lisbon community has always been so supportive of us, and our business. I know they will welcome the new ownership just as they welcomed my family all those years ago.” Visit Lisbon Village Pizza at 99 N Main Street in Lisbon, (603) 838-9050.
The Northeast Kingdom Chamber of Commerce, the region’s largest and only fully staffed chamber, handles travel promotion, community and economic development, legislative and government relations, business training and promotion of regional projects. The NEK Chamber is unique in that it covers the entire tri-county region and features a membership comprised of equal parts hospitality-based and from the service sector.
A 501(c)6 non-profit corporation under the laws of the State of Vermont, the NEK Chamber is also a member of the Vermont Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (VACCE). Located at 78 Matty House Circle on the Lyndon Institute campus in Lyndon Center, the Chamber’s Executive Director Darcie McCann has been very busy this week working with businesses impacted by the catastrophic rainfall and corresponding to our state and local legislators on where and how assistance is needed.
Darcie shared, “We have a lot going on at the moment since we also have a new website preparing to launch,” adding, “The new website will be fully integrated across all four areas: database, website, financial, newsletter. Members can personalize and make changes completely across all areas. And, the Chamber will have greater ability to track analytics.” She shared that the chamber had done extensive research to ensure this program will meet and exceed their needs, and that the new website allows them to continually update the design and functionality. Working with Darcie on the integration is Chamber Trustee Rose Page Bull of Valhalla Corp. in St Johnsbury, and Upward Bound intern Danny Driscoll of Lyndon Institute. To learn more about the NEK Chamber of Commerce visit www.nekchamber.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
