Business WatcH: Rabbit Hill Holds Grand Opening

This past Thursday, on behalf of the owners of Rabbit Hill Inn and in partnership with Executive Chef Michelle Gomez, the Inn’s new restaurant, 24 Carrot, held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the community and introduce Chef Michelle Gomez, Innkeeper Kenneth Adams, the Access Hotels & Resorts executive team and staff.
Described as a modern fine dining experience with locally sourced farm-to-table dishes and seasonally changing offerings, 24 Carrot is an impressive new dining option for local residents and visitors to the region. The menu’s featured dish, available through the end of July, is a honey Aleppo pepper chili-crusted sea bass, filet of beef, rosemary fondant fingerling potatoes, Small Axe Farm daily summer vegetables.
The Rabbit Hill Inn offers a full bar and a curated wine list to complement 24 Carrot’s exquisite menu. In addition, the Snooty Fox At Rabbit Hill, a British-inspired pub offering seasonal cocktails, a specialty martini list, local drafts and an extensive wine list, is ready to welcome you for summer cocktails in the pub or outside on the deck to enjoy the Vermont evenings.
The grand opening celebration with cocktail reception provided an elegant assortment of hors d’oeuvres and a deliciously decadent carrot cake to mark the occasion. Access Hotel and Resorts Founder and Principal Barry Caplan welcomed the many guests of business associates, community leaders, and longtime friends to the Rabbit Hill Inn. Previous Innkeepers Brian and Leslie Mulcahy were seen enjoying the event as guests after their twenty-nine-year stewardship of the Rabbit Hill Inn.
In addition to Barry Caplan, Access Hotels & Resorts’ Chief Financial Officer Benjamin Hur and Chief Investment Officer William Stuckeman were also present to welcome guests during the celebration. 24 Carrot is open every evening 6 PM to 8 PM and the Snooty Fox is open every evening 5:30PM to 9PM. Reservations are required and can be made on OpenTable www.opentable.com and by phone (802) 748-5168. The Rabbit Hill Inn is located at 48 Lower Waterford Road in Lower Waterford, www.rabbithillinn.com.
The name Chadwick-BaRoss may be familiar to you. The business had a facility in Lancaster that closed roughly 15 years ago during the decline of the logging industry. Currently owned by IKO, a private family-owned roofing manufacturing company with over 6,000 employees globally, they are helping to grow Chadwick-BaRoss. This New England-based business provides the machinery and equipment solutions that “fuel the people of our industry.”
For nearly a century, Chadwick-BaRoss has helped reshape New England with a hand in building the roads, cities and businesses through their machinery lines and equipment for the construction industry, forestry, public works, and material handling and recycling. With nine full-service locations over five New England states: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island; Chadwick-BaRoss provides industry solutions that are above and beyond the machinery.
Mike Ouellet, State Representative Coos District 3 and Chadwick-BaRoss employee shared, “Chadwick-BaRoss is extremely excited to be returning to the North Country. They currently have five employees and are looking to hire more.” The Lancaster branch serves customers interested in purchasing or renting construction equipment in New Hampshire, offering heavy equipment, forestry equipment, municipal equipment, compact machinery, material handling equipment and more, with also a selection of skid loaders, wheel loaders, excavators, and from a wide range of manufacturers heavy equipment attachments. The grand opening of Chadwick-BaRoss Inc.’s new facility at 369 Main Street in Lancaster will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, August 4, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Mark your calendar to attend and welcome the business back to Lancaster. For more information visit www.chadwick-baross.com.
Now open in East St. Johnsbury Village, Schoolhouse Yarn LLC in the historic East Village School. Owner and Teacher Jeanine Kelly purchased the building in 2021, and with her husband, they have been renovating the historic building that had sat unused since 1989.
Fondly known as the Peter and Polly School, the schoolhouse was the setting for a 4-volume children’s book series published in 1914 featuring title characters Peter and Polly authored by Rose Lucia, a former principal of the Primary School in Montpelier. Under Jeanine’s stewardship, a portion of the building has been renovated to house the store and the back portion will become a classroom and space for community activities. She plans to use the classroom for knitting, crocheting and sewing, and to teach music lessons to students preparing for auditions and to homeschool students.
She hopes to be able to offer the classroom space for use during the East Village Old Home Day to revive some of the Peter and Polly activities from the book. “The community reception has been wonderful. It’s been great getting to know people and bringing people together. We want Schoolhouse Yarn to be a welcoming space for everyone,” shared Jeanine, “One day we had two longtime friends bump into each other! They hadn’t seen each other in years and it was great to meet them and watch them reconnect over a shared interest.”
Schoolhouse Yarn carries many yarns, Cuddle® fabrics, pattern project kits, African market baskets, and gift items. Schoolhouse Yarn is also a participant in the 8th Annual Great Northern Yarn Haul, a self-guided tour for knitters, crocheters, spinners, weavers, and all others in the fiber arts. The Great Northern Yarn Haul tour encourages people to travel and visit yarn shops to complete a passport. Upon completion, the participants are then eligible for prizes.
“It encourages people to get out and explore local yarn shops and it encourages yarn shops to collaborate with each other,” said Jeanine. The 2023 tour has 26 participating shops, primarily in Vermont, with five in New Hampshire and two in Maine. Visit greatnorthernyarnhaul.com to learn more and get your passport stamped at the newly opened Schoolhouse Yarn at the historic East Village School on 1189 US Route 2E in St Johnsbury. For more information, visit www.schoolhouseyarn.com, (802) 424-1517 or info@schoolhouseyarn.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.