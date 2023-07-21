Business WatcH: Rabbit Hill Holds Grand Opening

Owner/Teacher Jeanine Kelly in her new business Schoolhouse Yarn LLC, located in the historic East Village Schoolhouse. (Contributed photo)

This past Thursday, on behalf of the owners of Rabbit Hill Inn and in partnership with Executive Chef Michelle Gomez, the Inn’s new restaurant, 24 Carrot, held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the community and introduce Chef Michelle Gomez, Innkeeper Kenneth Adams, the Access Hotels & Resorts executive team and staff.

Described as a modern fine dining experience with locally sourced farm-to-table dishes and seasonally changing offerings, 24 Carrot is an impressive new dining option for local residents and visitors to the region. The menu’s featured dish, available through the end of July, is a honey Aleppo pepper chili-crusted sea bass, filet of beef, rosemary fondant fingerling potatoes, Small Axe Farm daily summer vegetables.

