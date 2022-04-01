Business WatcH: Realtor Celebrates 50 Years

The pandemic has exposed so much good in the world and really pushed us to look for the silver lining and show gratitude for our daily blessings, and then, there is this emerging state known as anomie. Anomie is a conceptual theory introduced by the French founding sociologist Émile Durkheim to describe the occurrence during and following periods of drastic and rapid changes to the social, economic, or political structures in society.
When individuals feel a lack of belonging and disconnection from society it creates a condition of instability resulting from a breakdown of standards and values or from a lack of purpose or ideals. Anomie describes the effects of the social division of labor and the effects generated from a pandemic when people stopped going to work, school, church, and gathering places. The isolation loosens the social bond between people shifting the way they behave. In a state of anomie there is a lack of social norms that leads to lawlessness; people are more likely to break rules and tend to prioritize their own private and personal interests over those of others or the public. The result can be unruly, bad and strange behavior. One way to combat the state of anomie is to reignite social connections, acknowledge differing states of wellbeing, and actively combat rudeness by modeling kindness and gratitude.
The VT Community Action Partnership and Micro Business Development Program have jointly established the Economic Micro Business Recovery Assistance for the Covid-19 Epidemic, aka E.M.B.R.A.C.E.; this direct grant program is intended to support the smallest Vermont micro-businesses owned by individuals with a HHI at or under 80% of the state median household income. The $5,000 grants are awarded to qualifying micro-businesses having 5 employees or less. Awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, visit mbdp.org/embrace-grant for more information.
New England Overhead Door Service has been a family-owned and operated business since 1989. Founded by John Vella and Louis V. Toth to service Fairfield County Connecticut over the years the business expanded the service area to New Haven and Westchester County. New England Overhead Door Service provides for the needs of residential, commercial and industrial garage door sales, service, and installations. John Vella’s son John Mathew Vella has been working with the business since the 1990s in Connecticut and has run the business with his father for the past 15 years. Now, he’s dividing his time between New England Overhead Door Service and his independent businesses. Based in Whitefield, Get It Up Door Service LLC., and Mojo Gold Prospecting LLC are two of John’s passions. John said, “For NE Overhead Door Service I am the commercial door head technician and head of sales. At Get It Up Door Service I provide a quick response to all garage needs along the VT/NH I-91 and I-93 corridors. Often I can diagnose an issue over the phone.” Get It Up Door Service also specializes in rolling steel doors, where commercial doors can measure 18-20’ wide x 16’ tall. For information contact John Mathew Vella at (603) 631-7962 and getitupdoor@gmail.com.
Driven from his weekend trips to the Northeast combined with his dream of becoming a gold miner through prospecting, John Mathew Vella also operates a gold prospecting business from his land in Whitefield. With gold mining tours and education on how to seek and find gold in New Hampshire, he offers gold prospecting tours privately and to groups. He promotes the business on a YouTube channel, MoJo Sluice The Gold Wolf. “I enjoy teaching people the trade and sharing in their enjoyment and excitement when they find gold. It is a wonderful activity to share in the beauty of the White Mountains,” shared John. MoJo Gold Prospecting is the creator of the MoJo Stream Screen a gold mining tool. Reach out to John Mathew Vella at mojogoldwolf@gmail.com for further information.
The Hungry Bear Cafe located in downtown Franconia across from the post office is opening back up on Wednesday, April 6. Owner Jeremy Bressette temporarily closed the cafe at the end of December and his loyal customers are excited for its’ return. The Hungry Bear Cafe is a breakfast and lunch restaurant with an extensive menu, open 7 days a week, also serving Gifford’s ice cream for the second year, and evening food service with the Hungry Bear food truck on the premises with outdoor seating. Visit the Hungry Bear Cafe at 297 Main Street in Franconia, (603) 823-2110.
Karla Hastings, the new Marketing Director at Parkway Realty, recently announced the recognition of Maurice Chaloux’s 50th anniversary of being a real estate agent. Check out the Parkway Realty blog for Karla’s interview with Maurice, https://parkwayvt.com/blog. Karla also shared the addition of three agents to the Parkway Realty team; Beth Hayden, Tony Hayden, and Colton LeBoeuf. “Between the three, we are adding years of experience in banking, property inspection, new construction, management and sales.”
Beth and Tony owned and managed a rental property in Florida for 11 years, alongside a home inspection business where Tony was a licensed home inspector. In addition, Beth has experience in the mortgage business and with the home rental process. The Haydens moved to Concord in June 2020 for the change of pace and the St Johnsbury Academy for their son. Colton LeBoeuf is native to St Johnsbury and is excited to offer his three decades of Northeast Kingdom knowledge and experience to Parkway Realty. He is a graduate of St Johnsbury Academy and Unity College in Maine. In the past, he served as a certified law enforcement officer working for the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, Essex County Sheriff’s Department and the Barre City Police Department. Colton has also worked for the VT Department of Corrections. Colton shared, “I look forward to serving the community I was raised in and to helping folks on the road of home ownership.” To learn more please visit www.ParkwayVT.com. Parkway Realty is located at 75 Mt Pleasant Street in St Johnsbury, (802) 748-8169.
In case you missed it, WCVB’s Main Streets and Back Roads visit to Littleton with host Anthony Everett which aired on March 2 can be found on the WCVB website search under Chronicle for Main Streets and Back Roads Littleton.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
