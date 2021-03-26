Mind the gap. The British warning for the spatial distance between train and platform, a euphemism that’s slang for something arranged or dealt with satisfactorily, a professional point of attention that can become an opportunity. If you skied at Burke Mountain this winter you may have appreciated its use as the subtle social distancing reminder leveraging Burke’s vantage of Willoughby Gap. Mind the gap. In our region, this term is taking on more meaning. The “gaps” are the wellspring of opportunity.
A couple of years ago, the historic Inn at Burklyn was an opportunity ripe for conscientious and meticulous stewards. The new owners, Jim and Marci Crone, deserve accolades for renovating and restoring the grand mansion on Darling Hill to a luxurious bed and breakfast in harmony with its history and its present use. In addition to its luxury accommodations, the Inn at Burklyn serves as an event and wedding venue. Over the winter season, chef series dinner events were offered and received with glowing reviews by the dinner guests. They’ve now introduced a seasonal pop-up restaurant, the Springhouse, offering a locally curated, spring-inspired à la carte menu. Owner Marci Crone said, “Chef John Hessler designed the menu sourcing fresh ingredients from local farms and makers such as Trenchers Farmhouse in Lyndonville. There are two seatings for the à la carte menu.
Cardinal Consulting, based out of Bethlehem, provides business solutions and strategic project management to small businesses. The mission of Cardinal is to lead and develop all businesses into strong sustainable organizations which strengthen the local communities. Cardinal leverages its strategic project management expertise and specialized partner network to achieve well-defined and detailed goals. Cardinal Consulting founder and president Nathan Karol said, “We’ve partnered with K Squared Marketing and Dan McMahon Photography to offer local small businesses the opportunity to start the spring off right with three services that are bound to improve the look, feel and sustainability of their business.”
Little Rivers Health Care, a not-for-profit community-based Federally Qualified Health Center, is dedicated to providing high-quality, comprehensive primary care for all residents in the region regardless of their ability to pay. Little Rivers Health Care plans to open a downtown dental clinic in the former mini-mart and gasoline station. The former Jiffy Mart was purchased in February from Champlain Oil Co. and the conversion will involve remedying environmental contamination located at the site from the former gasoline station. The property is enrolled in the Vermont Brownfields Program enabling redevelopment through environmental remediation. Little Rivers COO Andy Barter said, “Bringing the property to life is a good thing and the state has a supportive and defined brownfields program for making this plausible. Little Rivers Health Care has been strategically working towards a solution for dental services for almost 10 years. While there are dentists in nearby towns, it has been difficult for those with private insurance to be seen and more so for those with Medicaid. Increased access to dental services is going to improve the health of the people in the communities we serve, regardless of someone’s ability to pay.” Andy added they have been working on the acquisition for over a year cautiously ensuring the property would be enrolled in the state’s Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program. The property is now in phase 2 on an environmental assessment with hopes that construction will begin this fall to open the clinic in 2022. The 3,000 sq ft clinic will employ at least one full-time dentist and about a dozen more employees. The Little Rivers Health Care dental clinic will have a visible location adjacent to the LRHC building on Route 5 at the junction with Route 302. For additional information visit www.littlerivers.org.
