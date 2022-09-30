Today is the day that Vermont’s recreational retail marijuana market opens. At present there are three retail locations: Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland, and Ceres Med, formerly Champlain Valley Dispensary which moved from medical to recreational sales in Burlington. The Vermont Bud Barn in Brattleboro also received approval to operate as a cannabis retailer and will operate within the month.

There are many more cannabis grow licenses being granted approval in preparation for an anticipated high demand recreational marijuana market. The cannabis grow licenses, granted by the State of Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board, under Vermont law issues priority to social equity and economic-empowerment applicants.

