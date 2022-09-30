Today is the day that Vermont’s recreational retail marijuana market opens. At present there are three retail locations: Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland, and Ceres Med, formerly Champlain Valley Dispensary which moved from medical to recreational sales in Burlington. The Vermont Bud Barn in Brattleboro also received approval to operate as a cannabis retailer and will operate within the month.
There are many more cannabis grow licenses being granted approval in preparation for an anticipated high demand recreational marijuana market. The cannabis grow licenses, granted by the State of Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board, under Vermont law issues priority to social equity and economic-empowerment applicants.
In the Northeast Kingdom there is presently a plethora of licensed establishments in the “Mixed Cultivators - All Tiers” category. Mixed cultivators are indoor and outdoor growers. The Cannabis Control Board created product tracking forms that require cannabis cultivators to provide standard information including the identity of the lot and crop, the planting and harvest, and the weight of the product for the harvested crop. Cultivators are asked to report cannabis inventory on a bi-weekly basis. For further economic implication information, review the Cannabis Control Board’s report to the House Committee on Ways and Means, the Senate Committee on Finance, and the House and Senate Committees on Government Operations on October 15, 2021, see https://ccb.vermont.gov/sites/ccb/files/2021-10/Vermont_CCB_Report_Oct_15_2021-1%20(1).pdf
In other news, Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community announced over $4 million in funding to support rehabilitation and revitalization projects in Vermont’s designated downtowns and village centers. In St Johnsbury, a $49,000 tax credit was awarded to David Roth, owner of the St Johnsbury SugarWorks building, “To support important and required code improvements to the mixed-use commercial block.” The property on 443 Railroad Street houses six commercial tenants and two apartment units. David said, “Applying for the ACCD tax credits was an accessible and detail-specific process. Caitlin Corkins, ACCD Tax Credits and Grants Coordinator, provided incredible support and encouragement for the project. The total project cost is $98k worth of code improvements to address the years of deferred maintenance.” David, the new owner of the property, shared, “The stars aligned because work started the day of the award all throughout the building.” Local labor has been hired for all the work which includes plumbing, electric, fire-proof sheetrock, and painting. The building’s center space is the future home of the Vermont Candle and Supply Company, founded by Anita Price. This new business will occupy a retail space toward the back of the existing arts and antiques showroom. Vermont Candle and Supply Company will offer consumers the opportunity to buy and make their own candles.
In Barton, at the Barton Public Library on 100 Church Street, $23,205 in tax credits were awarded to support the installation of an ADA-compliant restroom which will improve access to this important public meeting space used by many community groups. The Hardwick Town House, run by the non-profit Northeast Kingdom Arts group, was awarded a $5,500 tax credit to support critical exterior repairs to ensure the local community resource remains in good condition. And, Island Pond saw two businesses receiving tax credit awards. The Kingdom Market, owned by Ryan and Maria Perry, was awarded $15,778 in tax credits on a total project cost of $63,110. The Perrys have owned the local grocery store three years since July and have made serious improvements each year. The Kingdom Market, a community fixture in the village, received the facade tax credit to address the store’s curb appeal. Maria said, “We wanted to improve the building’s appearance with a main goal to look overall nicer and blend in with the rest of the historic area.” With a new roof, exterior repairs, and new paint, there is now better synergy with the neighboring buildings. “The building used to be a soft sand with green trim. Now a muted gray with darker gray trim and a gray roof. We also painted the picnic tables gray which complement the cedar shakes on the roof.” New Kingdom Market signage will soon top off the facade improvements. The Kingdom Market is located at 12 Railroad Street in Island Pond, (802) 723-5464.
The second Island Pond property to receive a tax credit award is the former Hearth & Home Country Store. The mixed-use commercial building was recently purchased by new owners, Pierre Gervais and Erin Miceika, both from Island Pond. The tax credits will support mandatory code improvements for a renovation to fit an upper-floor apartment, the installation of a café and bakery, and the use of the lower level as a fitness/yoga center. The total project cost is $166,600, with Downtown and Village Center tax credits awarded in the amount of $65,275. The property is located at 28 Cross Street in Island Pond.
The State Downtown and Village Center tax credits are available for eligible commercial buildings and non-profit owned buildings at least 30 years old. While private residences are not eligible, rental properties are eligible and must be located within designated downtown or village centers. Tax credits redirect income taxes owned to help pay construction bills and are available from the federal government and the State of Vermont. There are limits on the amount of credit a project can receive and those amounts are outlined at http://accd.vermont.gov/historic-preservation/funding/tax-credits. Questions and requests for more information and assistance should be directed to Caitlin Corkins, caitlin.corkins@vermont.gov or 802-828-3047.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
