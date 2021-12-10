’Tis the season to do for others and bring them happiness and joy. There is no judgment if along that journey you find a little happiness for yourself too! After all, there are many new local discoveries filled with items to be grateful for.
Just in time for your holiday shopping, two new retail stores are now open in downtown Island Pond: The Active Hippie and Joe Mama’s Sporting Goods. Owners Cheyenne and Mike Hatin purchased The Joseph Building at the end of August and despite the odds, the pandemic presented moved quickly to renovate and establish the two storefronts in the building. Back in September Cheyenne said, “We are working hard to bring Island Pond back to what it used to be and to bring the business the townspeople need and want. I love Island Pond and plan to retire here!”
This week, after working endless days and deep into the night, Cheyenne shared, “I am so glad the moment is here! It’s been a lot of work, a real process, to get to this point. The town wanted it and we’re finally open!” The Active Hippie is an eclectic gift shop with bohemian skirts, tie-dye clothing, gemstones, crystals, aromatherapy, etched teacups and glassware, jewelry, kites, loose teas, and something for everyone. Cheyenne added, “The Active Hippie also has a wide range of Grateful Dead and Scooby-Doo themed items, in addition to Tami Sykes’ hand-knit hats.”
Holiday shopping is made easier with inside access from one storefront to the other with both stores open every day through Christmas. Joe Mama’s Sporting Goods, named after both the owners’ son and the Joseph Building, carries a wide range of ice fishing supplies, hunting and fishing gear, recreational sporting goods including baseball bats and helmets, air hockey and foosball, adult clothing and outwear, tents and camping items, electric adult bicycles, ammunition, a unique knife collection from a variety of brands, and toys for all ages. “And, Joe Mama’s Sporting Goods has a good selection of tip-ups from Heritage Tackle and Gear,”said Cheyenne adding, “Island Pond is really shining this season with lots of downtown activity and offerings for everyone.” The Active Hippie and Joe Mama’s Sporting Goods is next door to The Hearth and Home Country Store, look for the new storefront signs, produced by The Memphremagog Press, on the Joseph Building at 2 Cross Street in Island Pond, for more information call (802) 723-1073.
What to Wear Boutique is currently accepting name brand, gently used women’s clothing and accessories. Owner Jessie Barrett shared the boutique has been a longtime dream of hers and she knew the time was right when she saw the newly renovated retail space at the New Avenue Building. What to Wear Boutique is a women’s luxury consignment shop with clothing and accessories to attract the aged 16 and up demographic, with brand names such as Calvin Klein, Ann Taylor, and Eileen Fisher. Jessie is local to the area and has been working in Newbury at a veterinary clinic. She has always envisioned a future in fashion retail and is excited to be a part of the revitalization happening in St Johnsbury. Jessie shared, “The What to Wear Boutique ad in the Caledonian-Record newspaper announcing consignment generated a lot of positive response!” The boutique will operate with a 90-day consignment policy and will accept consignment by appointment only; to make an appointment contact Jessie at (802) 535-9027 and by email at thrifting@whattowearvt.com. A grand opening will be planned for February with a soft opening coming soon on January 2. The What to Wear Boutique is located at 14 Eastern Avenue in downtown St Johnsbury.
Back in January 2020, The Doughnut Cellar announced they would close for the remainder of the winter season, then the covid shutdown sent everything askew. Caroline Simon, wife and business partner of Matt Simon, shared, “We have leased the former Doughnut Cellar retail space to our friends at the Inkwell Coffee Shop. And, we are now in the process of moving that business and production to Simon’s Market where once established doughnuts and everyone’s favorite apple fritters will be available on Saturdays.” In addition to Simon’s Market and The Doughnut Cellar, the Simons also own and operate Caroline’s interior design business, Sketch Studio, where she has worked full-time with commercial and residential clients for the past 13 years, and also most recently Maison Bohème, a gift and home goods store offering affordable luxury products. With the tagline Creative Life / Collected Home, Caroline describes Maison Bohème as a home goods and decor shop with European sensibility. Maison Bohème quietly opened at the end of September with gifts for men, women and babies, rugs, lighting, blankets, kitchen and tableware, and a collection of apothecary gift items. Caroline and Store Manager Amy Turner will be operating extended holiday hours Tuesdays through Saturday from 10A to 6PM. Next door to the Inkwell Coffee Shop visit Maison Bohème at 21 Mill Street in Littleton, email maisonmerch4@gmail.com for additional information.
Opening today in the same building as Clean Sweep Chimney is the local business Vermont Country Candles. Offering hand-poured scented soy candles, melts, wood wick candles, candle warmers, and room sprays, owner Magon Lindgren began making candles in 2017 to fulfill her love of candles and wanting to offer a product that was cleaner, made wholly from soy, and came with a lower cost for consumers. Based out of Sheffield, she crafts signature scents, one of the most popular is “Autumn in Vermont,” a warm, earthy patchouli aroma with wood notes, sweet dried fruits, clove and cinnamon, and light top notes of mandarin and berry, and is excited to offer her products in the storefront. In addition to candles and melts, she will also be adding soaps and hand sanitizers. Holiday-themed scents and warmers as well as other gift items are available. Vermont Country Candles will be open Monday through Saturday through Christmas. Visit Vermont Country Candles in the same building as Clean Sweep Chimney at 513 Main Street in Lyndonville, (802) 473-2212.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
