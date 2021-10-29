In Stephen Covey’s book The 8th Habit: From Effectiveness to Greatness, he emphasized, “When you engage in a work that taps your talent and fuels your passion-that rises out of a great need in the world that you feel drawn by conscience to meet-therein lies your voice, your calling, your soul’s code.”
It is immediately evident when meeting Tracy Gilman, a licensed and certified massage therapist and entrepreneur, that she has followed her passion as she continues to grow and nurture her businesses. With a beautiful view out onto Depot Street, Tracy has been busy making finishing touches and pricing products in the new space for Essentially Vermont Wellness Spa and Boutique. As a small business owner/operator and producer of aromatherapy products, the new space for Essentially Vermont Wellness Spa and Boutique enables her to expand her service line with two treatment rooms, retail space, and production space for product development. With two treatment areas Tracy will use one room for body wrap treatments and massage, and the other room for massage and infrared sauna.
“The enhanced space and the outstanding support from the landlord, Mike Channon, I’ve been able to expand the service line. The landlord added space for a shower so that I can offer body wraps and scrubs with massage in one room and have space for the infrared sauna in the other massage room,” shared Tracy adding, “In addition to the retail space, I have production space in the back where I develop all my own products using organic, fair trade and sustainable resources.”
Essentially Vermont Wellness Spa and Boutique carries Tracy’s line of Essentially Vermont pure essential oils and unique essential oil blends, as well as facial serums, facial toners, beeswax aromatherapy candles, and other all-natural aromatherapy products. Located in the Brick Diamond Building, a Brick Diamond Fitness Center is offered on the third floor with space available for various fitness programs. Tracy will be offering Essentrics classes there.
She shared, “Essentrics is a gentle exercise focused on balancing muscles, alignment and body mechanics, and stabilizing and toning.” Essentrics is geared toward an aging population and all persons seeking to correct posture and relieve body discomfort, and is adaptable for chair exercise. At the wellness spa, Tracy emphasized the importance to her to offer services to all persons, regardless of body type and physical limitations. She also offers chair massage, hand, foot and head massage. The Essentially Vermont Wellness Spa and Boutique Grand Opening will be held next weekend on November 5 at 61 Depot Street in downtown Lyndonville. For additional information call (802) 473-8906 or email Tracy Gilman at tgilman66@gmail.com.
Opening in November by another business owner following his passion is Rustico by Salt Bistro. Rustico by Salt Bistro will offer a mediterranean-style menu with some American dish favorites, similar to the Salt Bistro menu but larger with more options. Currently, owner Aureon “AJ” Nommik, an NEK native, graduate of New England Culinary Institute, and successful restauranteur, is working on finishing touches and flatbread flavors for the wood fire pizza oven. Rustico by Salt Bistro’s dining room offers 80-100 seats, with plans to turn another room into a bar and lounge area for additional accommodations. AJ shared that he is hiring now to staff positions. In addition to Rustico by Salt Bistro, AJ also owns Salt Bistro in St Johnsbury, Vermont Catering Company, Vermont Street Eats, and the Two Heros Grill & Tiki Bar located at the North Hero Marina. In addition to running his restaurants, AJ supports community vibrancy by offering outdoor seating and live music. Look for the grand opening announcement, coming soon for Rustico by Salt Bistro at 1688 VT Route 100 in Newport Center. Call (802) 424-1690 for more information.
Now welcoming community members through the doors is the St Johnsbury Community Hub in downtown St Johnsbury. Director Juliet Emas shared, “The St Johnsbury Community Hub Project seeks to provide discovery, opportunity and space within the Northeast Kingdom for all NEK community members.” The St J Community Hub space offers ADA compliant access for all to utilize the kitchen, office, meeting space and workspace. The location on Railroad Street is accessible from the street and via lift access from the rear entrance. As a community engagement entity, the Hub was formed by NEK Prosper to provide opportunities for support and connection. The multi-purposeful space and outreach is intended to build trust enabling social engagement to leverage opportunities that are already here. Juliet has familial ties to this area, sharing, “The NEK holds a special place in my heart.” She is community-centered with a background in non-profit, advocacy and program management, and holds a master’s degree in Conflict Resolution. Juliet said, “At the St Johnsbury Community Hub, we want to uplift what is happening, intentionally interacting with community members to bring people together and start moving things forward.” The St Johnsbury Community Hub is located at 438 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury. Visit www.stjcommunityhub.org for more information and upcoming events.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
