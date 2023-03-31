Business Watch: Search For Creative COVID Outlet Leads To Jewelry Business

Named for daughter Letty, Krystal Foster launched Letty's Lovelies Co. during the pandemic. The handcrafted polymer clay jewelry is carried in nearing a dozen retail shops around the Northeast Kingdom. (Contributed Photo)

It’s a small world. At the National Grocers Association show in Las Vegas, February 26-28, nearly 3,300 grocery industry professionals gathered at the Caesars Forum Convention for three days of education, networking and a sold-out expo hall featuring more than 300 exhibitors of products and services. Local businesses were represented.

The Shelby Report, the leading publication for the food and grocery industry, in partnership with the Associated Grocers of New England, recognized excellence in the industry with the inaugural Exceptional Independent Grocers Awards, recipients included: Marty’s 1st Stop in Danville, accepted by Marty Beattie; Solomon’s Store in West Stewartstown accepted by father and son, Mike and Kyle Daley; and Crosby’s Marketplace headquartered in Beverly, Mass. Unbeknownst to owner Jim Crosby, Crosby’s Marketplace in Georgetown was my first employer; I worked as a teenage cashier at the small but mighty grocery store in the town known for Old Nancy. Despite my young age, I could see then how independent grocers are influential to the success and well-being of the community.

