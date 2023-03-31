Business Watch: Search For Creative COVID Outlet Leads To Jewelry Business

Named for daughter Letty, Krystal Foster launched Letty's Lovelies Co. during the pandemic. The handcrafted polymer clay jewelry is carried in nearing a dozen retail shops around the Northeast Kingdom. (Contributed Photo)
It’s a small world. At the National Grocers Association show in Las Vegas, February 26-28, nearly 3,300 grocery industry professionals gathered at the Caesars Forum Convention for three days of education, networking and a sold-out expo hall featuring more than 300 exhibitors of products and services. Local businesses were represented.
The Shelby Report, the leading publication for the food and grocery industry, in partnership with the Associated Grocers of New England, recognized excellence in the industry with the inaugural Exceptional Independent Grocers Awards, recipients included: Marty’s 1st Stop in Danville, accepted by Marty Beattie; Solomon’s Store in West Stewartstown accepted by father and son, Mike and Kyle Daley; and Crosby’s Marketplace headquartered in Beverly, Mass. Unbeknownst to owner Jim Crosby, Crosby’s Marketplace in Georgetown was my first employer; I worked as a teenage cashier at the small but mighty grocery store in the town known for Old Nancy. Despite my young age, I could see then how independent grocers are influential to the success and well-being of the community.
Solomon’s Store is a 4th generation independent grocer. When Joseph Solomon left Lebanon he came to the USA through Ellis Island where he traveled by train north as far as the line to Island Pond and started his business with fruits and confections traveling to the customers. He bought his first store in Canaan bringing his daughter and her husband into the business before they moved the store across the Connecticut River to its present day location in West Stewartstown.
“My grandparents were always working to build the business to offer great service,” said Kyle Daley. “The grocery business is very social, we get to see everyone in the community and it’s important to us that everyone is greeted with a smile and treated like a friend. Independent grocers have really filled an important service, bridging the gap when everything was closed during the pandemic as we were able to provide food and bring supplies to the elderly and housebound.”
Current owners, brothers Michael “Mike” and Bruce Daley, are the next generation to steward the business.
Mike’s son Kyle Daley joined the business 8 years ago coming home after college at UVM and a career in the Boston area and hopes to follow in his father and uncle’s footsteps. “I love this area. I love the people and seeing everyone in the community,” Kyle said. “We are celebrating Solomon’s 100th year Anniversary with an event after Labor Day that will include giveaways, music, tent with food and items to show our appreciation for the community and our many employees, some who have provided excellence for 25, 40 plus years.”
Solomon’s Store is located at 32 Main St. in West Stewartstown; visit www.solomonsstore.com for store information including an extensive recipe collection.
Krystal Foster has always held an interest in crafts and when COVID-19 was in full force she came across the idea for working with polymer. As a creative outlet with two young children at home, she carved out time to create after her workday during evenings and on weekends.
With an initial focus on jewelry, Krystal started Letty’s Lovelies Co. in December 2020. By January she’d launched an Etsy site and got products picked up by her first craft shop in Newport. She expanded into home decor briefly and may revisit the concept in the future depending on customer interest. She is working on more opportunity and has a few retail locations that have reached out to her as well.
Currently, Letty’s Lovelies Co. handcrafted polymer clay jewelry can be found locally at: Three Ponds, Joe’s Pond Craft Shop, Chandler Pond Farmstand, River Arts Community Arts Center, Miller’s Thumb Gallery, Smith’s Grocery, Front Seat Coffee, Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild, and R&R Trading Post.
In May, Letty’s Lovelies Co. will go to jury for the Vermont Hand Crafters Inc. Krystal is hoping that goes well as it would enable a website listing and inclusion in the Vermont Hand Crafters premier annual event, the Craft Vermont Fine Craft & Art Show, an event that draws thousands of customers from all over New England.
For the past two years, Krystal has had a presence at the Autumn On The Green and the Champlain Valley Expo with Letty’s Lovelies Co.’s earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings.
The jewelry is crafted with hypoallergenic stainless steel and accent metals, and always nickel-free. “I do special request jewelry, for example one customer asked for a horse and themed pieces,” said Krystal. “My favorite things to create are florals and detail-themed items for holidays. I love a big launch with a theme! This spring the big push is for florals and pastels.”
Krystal said she hopes to be a full-time business expanding into more retailers while working to grow her online presence.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce has named Meg Basnar as the new full-time executive director. She had been serving as the executive administrator part-time since 2021.
Meg holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Keene State College and worked previously as a licensed drug and alcohol counselor in Maine. She grew up in Whitefield and moved back to be closer to family. She has extensive experience in the manufacturing industry, including serving as a Quality Control Inspector for Genfoot, where she met her husband.
“I take great pride in working closely with our members to meet their needs,” shared Meg. “I started with the chamber at a time when businesses were struggling and I got to watch closely and learn from the Board of Directors as they acted diligently to help businesses stay viable and reinvigorate the community.”
She said she is excited “now to get to go back to having events and the regular events where we look to find what we can do to expand and add value to our members.” The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce is focusing on increasing opportunities for members and the community.
“It is amazing and inspiring to meet so many people who have been a part of the Chamber’s history and development,” Meg said. “I just love people and I love engaging with the community.”
