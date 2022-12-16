Today, December 17, marks the 351st day of the Gregorian calendar, leaving eight days until Christmas, during which I hope to visit at least a dozen different small businesses for my holiday gift shopping. My family makes a concerted effort to shop locally in a show of support and gratitude to the locally owned small businesses that contribute to the vitality of our small towns.
This season I’ve picked up ornaments and a wreath from Design by Nature, the tree, more wreaths and delicious donuts from Grimes Nursery, handcrafted ornaments and soft home decor from local artisans displaying at craft fairs, books from Boxcar & Caboose, toys and candles from Art & Joy, benefit auction items from Catamount Arts, shoes and sleds from Pick & Shovel, outwear from Lahout’s, clothing from Bella Funk and Eastern Styles, beautiful home accessories from Maison Bohème, craft beer from Schilling, and party hosting goodies from Littleton Food Coop. My list also includes visits for pasta from Trencher’s Farmhouse, fishing gear from Lead & Tackle, Vermont Country Candles, one of a kind gifts from Local Works Marketplace and Gallery at WREN, antiques and apothecary items from Lonesome Woods, and so many more stops at local boutiques and businesses with multiple drop-ins at the cafes and coffeehouses in between. And, how fortunate are we to have the Eye on the Sky as a local resource for weather updates.
Speaking of updates, a correction is needed for Frank Jannarone’s email. Frank, a retiree who fixes mechanical items as a hobby and has dubbed his service to others Paladin Repairs, can be reached for a repair inquiry at paladinrepairs@prodigy.net.
Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen launched in July 2019. Since then they have garnered rave reviews and loyal following. In July 2021, they moved from a seasonal location to a year-round location in Woodsville which was only about 2 1/2 miles from the original restaurant in Bath. Besides this short stint of closing during the move, Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen has weathered multiple challenges with grace, encouragement from the community, and the support of its staff and crew. Last winter, Jamie Lynn received news of a medical condition that could have challenged her with operating the restaurant. Before her surgery, co-owners Jamie Lynn and Casey Locke listed the business for sale thinking they would put the business opportunity out to the public in the event they would not be able to devote the time and attention it needed while Jamie Lynn recovered.
“We kept the business going with the incredible support of our staff and crew. Kaylee (Heath), Mike (Livestone), Dallas (Noyes), and Dakota (Humphrey) really pitched in and helped pull us through the challenging times,” shared Casey adding, “On top of everything Jamie was going through, our kitchen manager Mike was also coming out of double hip replacement!” With everything behind them now, Jamie fully recovered and Mike with ergonomic mats in the kitchen, they’ve continued as a family-owned and operated farm-to-table restaurant that is a local favorite eatery and bar. Just last week, on December 10, Jamie Lynn and Casey were united in marriage, so stop in to congratulate them and enjoy a delicious meal. Jamie Lynn’s Kitchen is located at 50 Smith Street in Woodsville, (603) 747-3179, https://jamie-lynns-kitchen.business.site
Anna Crytzer, the founder of the new business service Sweet Fire Healing, is a recent graduate from a three-year program where she studied with Christina Ducharme, a licensed and board-certified acupuncturist with a master’s degree in Oriental Medicine, graduate of the Barbara Brennan School of Healing, and owner of Blue Heron Acupuncture, LLC in Burlington and Marshfield. Anna is passionate about healing. “Energy Healing has changed my life. It is an amazing tool for unwinding trauma from the body, and deals with the physical manifestations of unmet childhood needs, unprocessed traumatic experiences, and held energy from life’s ordeals,” shared Anna. She had always been curious and interested in energy. She saw a post for a weekend energy healing workshop and found the work profound. It made such a difference for her and she feels honored to be able to offer it to others as support for their healing and growth journey. Sweet Fire Healing offers energy healing and guided dance.
Anna shared, “Energy Healing begins with the premise that dis-ease in the body shows up first in our energy field. Through working with the body’s energetic system, areas of stuck physical and emotional tension can be released and healed, bringing the body to a new level of homeostasis.” Anna sees clients with recurring aches and pains, ailments and traumas, physical, emotional, spiritual and limiting belief systems. Energy Healing is a therapy based on the belief that vital energy flows through the human body with the goal of balancing the energy flow in the patient. It is used to reduce stress, anxiety, and promote well-being. Energy Healing has been shown to improve quality of life and is currently being studied by the National Cancer Institute in patients receiving cancer therapy to measure the effect on the immune system and the reduction of cancer treatment side effects.
Anna said, “The work I do is based on the physical body and the energy bodge working together. Through my work I’ve found a lot of physical ailments are related to emotions which set a hold on the body. I work to help people who are bumping up against old emotional patterns and unresolved traumas, and are ready to process them and gain access to more of themselves,” adding, “I hold a deep and safe space to process and release emotional traumas that are stuck in the body.” Sweet Fire Healing will open on January 1 in the Calderwood Complex Building at 73 Eastern Avenue, Suite 305. Online scheduling will soon be available through the website, www.sweetfirehealing.com, and you can reach out to Anna Crytzer with information inquiries at crytzy@gmail.com or through the contact page on the website.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
