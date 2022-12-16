Today, December 17, marks the 351st day of the Gregorian calendar, leaving eight days until Christmas, during which I hope to visit at least a dozen different small businesses for my holiday gift shopping. My family makes a concerted effort to shop locally in a show of support and gratitude to the locally owned small businesses that contribute to the vitality of our small towns.

This season I’ve picked up ornaments and a wreath from Design by Nature, the tree, more wreaths and delicious donuts from Grimes Nursery, handcrafted ornaments and soft home decor from local artisans displaying at craft fairs, books from Boxcar & Caboose, toys and candles from Art & Joy, benefit auction items from Catamount Arts, shoes and sleds from Pick & Shovel, outwear from Lahout’s, clothing from Bella Funk and Eastern Styles, beautiful home accessories from Maison Bohème, craft beer from Schilling, and party hosting goodies from Littleton Food Coop. My list also includes visits for pasta from Trencher’s Farmhouse, fishing gear from Lead & Tackle, Vermont Country Candles, one of a kind gifts from Local Works Marketplace and Gallery at WREN, antiques and apothecary items from Lonesome Woods, and so many more stops at local boutiques and businesses with multiple drop-ins at the cafes and coffeehouses in between. And, how fortunate are we to have the Eye on the Sky as a local resource for weather updates.

