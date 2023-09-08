Business WatcH: Solomon’s Celebrates 100th
Solomon’s Store, a 4th generation independent grocer, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. All week through today, (Saturday), with the generous support of their partners at Associated Grocers of New England, Solomon’s is giving away 200 items free of charge each day as a gesture to say thank you to their loyal customers for shopping at Solomon’s and making the 100 years possible. Today Solomon’s Store will be hosting a celebration serving hot dogs, ribs, and other delicious items courtesy of AG New England. Be sure to stop by and congratulate them on the 100th Anniversary.

Solomon’s Store was opened by Joseph Solomon, who left Lebanon for the US, arriving through Ellis Island and then traveling by train north as far as the line to Island Pond, where he started his business with fruits and confections traveling to the customers. He bought his first store in Canaan, bringing his daughter and her husband into the business before they moved the store across the Connecticut River to its present-day location in West Stewartstown.

