Business WatcH: Solomon’s Celebrates 100th

Solomon’s Store, a 4th generation independent grocer, is celebrating its 100th anniversary. All week through today, (Saturday), with the generous support of their partners at Associated Grocers of New England, Solomon’s is giving away 200 items free of charge each day as a gesture to say thank you to their loyal customers for shopping at Solomon’s and making the 100 years possible. Today Solomon’s Store will be hosting a celebration serving hot dogs, ribs, and other delicious items courtesy of AG New England. Be sure to stop by and congratulate them on the 100th Anniversary.
Solomon’s Store was opened by Joseph Solomon, who left Lebanon for the US, arriving through Ellis Island and then traveling by train north as far as the line to Island Pond, where he started his business with fruits and confections traveling to the customers. He bought his first store in Canaan, bringing his daughter and her husband into the business before they moved the store across the Connecticut River to its present-day location in West Stewartstown.
“My grandparents were always working to build the business to offer great service,” shared Kyle Daley. “The grocery business is very social, we get to see everyone in the community and it’s important to use that everyone is greeted with a smile and treated like a friend. Independent grocers have filled an important service bridging the gap when everything was closed during the pandemic as we were able to provide food and bring supplies to the elderly and housebound.”
Current owners, brothers Michael “Mike” and Bruce Daley are the next generation to steward the business and have worked diligently to ensure Solomon’s Store provides family-friendly service and low prices and is a place customers know they will have food even in hard times. As a full-service grocery store, from its hardware/automotive section to health and beauty to basic clothing to groceries, Solomon’s Store strives to meet the needs of the community.
Mike’s son Kyle Daley joined the business eight years ago, coming home after college at UVM and a career in the Boston area and hopes to follow in his father and uncle’s footsteps. “I love this area. I love the people and seeing everyone in the community,” shared Kyle. “We are celebrating Solomon’s 100th Anniversary to show our appreciation for the community and our many employees some of whom have provided excellence for 25, 40 plus years.” Solomon’s Store is located at 32 Main Street in West Stewartstown, (603) 246-8822, visit www.solomonsstore.com for store information including an extensive recipe collection.
Members of a 5th generation family in Randolph are investing in their connection to the land and making a contribution to the area. Toni Shea Koval’s great-great grandfather traveled by horse and buggy from Delaware to North Country to establish the family’s land in Randolph. Toni moved from Brooklyn, NY to the family land during covid in 2020.
“My mom, Maggie Baker, had previously moved up clearing acreage on family land and by Thanksgiving 2019 had finished construction on her studio in the ArtBarn. When the pandemic struck, my mom moved her children from our places in Brooklyn back with her to Randolph. It was there in this haven to fill up the time I began working with the pottery wheel and never looked back,” shared Toni.
She had been an art student in college studying fashion and history, then worked in the fashion industry in NYC. Always artistic, she has been an avid knitter since childhood, encouraged by her mother, an accomplished graphic design illustrator/artist. Finding refuge in the art barn, Toni’s pottery work began to accumulate so three years ago they joined the Lancaster Farmers’ Market on Saturdays in Centennial Park on Main Street and the Littleton Farmers’ Market on Riverglen Road on Sundays.
“Last fall we were approached by an organization stewarding grant funding for pop-up retail and it got us thinking,” said Toni, “We knew of a building owned by the bank that was in need of rejuvenation and a new purpose.” Toni and Maggie approached the bank and within three months by early October had the keys to the old Christian Science Church building on Main Street. They quickly overhauled the front two rooms painting over the old pink and removing the pink carpeting to expose the original white pine floors, all just in time for the holidays for the opening of TShea Pottery.
TShea Pottery carries pottery and ceramic work in addition to fiber art made by Toni, crêpe paper flowers, and Art Barn Clay hand-built ceramics crafted by her mother. The nave of the building has been renovated with the pews, held in storage and in the driveway, being reused to create tables and benches from the maple wood. “It’s really pleasant to be in the space we’ve named Moss X Peak. The name is derived from the roundabout view where you can see the peak of Mt. Washington and in this space we’re establishing it is very grounding, so that’s the moss,” shared Toni, “The balance is seen and felt in the shop where the softness of the fiber art matches the hardness of the pottery.”
Moss X Peak has a lot of potential, so far, they’ve held a dance party and both fiber arts and paper flower workshops. Toni is looking to see how the space organically grows. She’s been quickly indoctrinated into rural life which she shared she finds full of discoveries and opportunities, and she credits her mother who had built the studio for personal pursuit and having raised her children to believe in one another and lift each other up, encouraged her to try new things. In the three years, Toni has been in Lancaster, she has forged strong relationships with other likeminded creatives and entrepreneurs; Super Secret Ice Cream in Bethlehem carries TShea Pottery bowls for ice cream and mugs for hot cocoa bombs, Rek’-lis Brewing Company, also in Bethlehem, celebrated their 5th anniversary with 120 mugs all numbered for members of their Mug Club, and The Beal House in Littleton uses dinner bowls and other table items from TShea Pottery’s developing dinner collection. Be on the lookout for more developments at Moss X Peak, and visit TShea Pottery located at 147 Main Street in Lancaster, www.tsheapottery.com, summer hours are Friday and Saturday 10 am to 4 pm.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.