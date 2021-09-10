Business Watch: St. Johnsbury Chiropractors Expanding Into New Littleton Location

Today marks the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America. If you were alive at that time, the day is etched in your mind - exactly where you were, who you were with, and all of the sensory experiences in those moments.
I was on the Massachusetts Turnpike, moderate traffic, radio on when the first plane hit the Tower. My first meeting of the day was with the Better Homes & Garden sales team, they had taken the shuttle from LaGuardia and debarked to a state of chaos and confusion at Logan Airport.
While the world will never be the same as the one we knew prior to the terrorist attacks, we can honor the lives and memories of those we lost by standing together to elevate one another in a community of love and compassion.
Speaking of compassion and support, North Country Chiropractic is expanding with a second location opening this October. North Country Chiropractic was opened in 1980 by Dr. Thomas “Tom” Turek and joined by Dr. Travis Howard in 2014.
The second location of North Country Chiropractic will open at 210 Cottage Street in Littleton, across from Bishop’s Ice Cream and next to the Ammonoosuc Community Health Services.
“Our practice is very busy and with many patients traveling from the Littleton area it makes sense to add an office over the river,” Dr. Howard said.
He moved from Indiana with his wife Tiffany, where he had owned a chiropractic practice since 2006 in Terre Haute, Indiana. Dr. Howard is an Air Force veteran and an active-duty father with an adult son, and three elementary school-aged boys.
In addition to the second location, Dr. Howard and Dr. Turek have brought on Dr. Nathan Lax. Dr. Lax is from Franconia and completed his chiropractic internship at North Country Chiropractic. Now fully licensed he will continue in the St. Johnsbury office until later this fall when he will begin seeing patients at both locations.
Dr. Howard added, “I am very pleased to have Nathan join our team. He is a wonderful addition and a skilled chiropractor.”
Like Dr. Howard, Dr. Lax is also an Air Force veteran. He is a 2011 graduate of Profile High School, attended undergraduate at University of Maryland University College and is alumni with Dr. Howard of the Logan College of Chiropractic in Chesterfield, Missouri.
North Country Chiropractic is located at 222 Summer Street in St Johnsbury, 802-748-3166, and opening in October at 210 Cottage Street in Littleton.
Kristine Olson shared the name of her new business, Centerpoint Pilates, was inspired by a children’s book titled Swirl by Swirl: Spirals in Nature, which detailed how every spiral starts at a counterpoint. Pilates is a form of low-impact exercise designed to improve postural alignment and flexibility while strengthening core and muscles.
Kristine has been a pilates instructor since 2009, training in Boston and Colorado, and teaching classes in NYC for eight years prior to opening Centerpoint Pilates this July. She offers both in-person and online to suite people’s preference, and private and duet sessions, mat classes and workshops at the studio located in CrossCycle Fitness and Adventures.
She said, “What drew me to the NEK was the opportunity to bring pilates to an active area. Pilates is an excellent tool to strengthen, balance and re-center the body. I am looking forward to working with elite athletes and people seeking to improve their health.”
Kristine and her partner Michael Kane were living in NYC when the pandemic drove them out. Michael is from Burke where they sought refuge with family. He works for Three Tree Home Performance in Lyndonville as an energy auditor and contractor, in addition to acting and teaching a literature course at NVU. They’ve purchased a home in Kirby and are excited to become part of the community.
For additional information visit www.centerpointpilatesnek.com or email Kristine Olson, NCPT, Centerpoint Pilates NEK at kristine@centerpointilatesnek.com.
Alison Bergman, artist and entrepreneur, is opening Art & Joy in the newly renovated New Avenue building later this fall, hopefully by early November. The business will be “a gallery and gift shop selling unique gifts that celebrate innovative designers, diverse artists, and local makers,” shared Alison.
Located on the ground floor it will be the first storefront in the building on Railroad Street. The gift shop will feature a variety of products with fun designs and crafts, while the gallery will showcase different artists including Alison’s husband Scott Bergman, a handcrafted furniture maker.
The talented couple met at RISD and have committed to St. Johnsbury even producing a T-shirt for sale that declares their love in a fun way! The business name, Art & Joy, has a secret meaning as an honor to Alison’s parents, father Art and mother Joy, for their unwavering support and encouragement.
Coming this fall is Art & Joy, a gallery and gift shop in the New Avenue building on Railroad Street in Saint Johnsbury.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.