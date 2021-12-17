Restoring and remodeling buildings with sentimental historic value adds to the heritage and sense of pride in a community. These buildings are landmarks conveying history and conjuring stories past on through the generations.
When a building with historic value is forlorn it can have a negative impact on the vitality of the community. When in October, the condition and vacancy of the church at 1274 Main Street were addressed by the Zoning Administrator, the Northern NE Conference of 7th Day Adventists revealed the property was to be listed for sale. It was not long before the late 19th-century church on Main Street was sold to Kevin Fontecha.
The building standing in a prominent place on historic Main Street, adjacent to the Fairbanks Museum, and in walking distance of the Athenaeum, Catamount Arts, and the St Johnsbury Academy will be remodeled for new purposes by the new owner. The church features entry vestibules, an open nave with a high ceiling and a sloped, theater-style floor.
Kevin shared, “I am intrigued with the craftsmanship of churches and the attention to detail as an event space. After an extensive renovation, the Steeple On Main will be utilized as a mixed venue.” The venue already has a logo, designed by Kevin, a web designer who started a website design and development company in 1999 after serving in the military. Catering to clients who seek professionally designed and responsive websites, without code, www.SiteGo.com provides graphic design and printing.
As an AirBnB, the lower level of the Steeple On Main will feature bedrooms and an open concept kitchen. The nave will be renovated for use as a meeting and event space, hosting everything from business meetings and conferences to bridal showers and celebrations. “The renovation is extensive. Before we can get started on that there is work to be done clearing out the building. All the contents were left behind including the pews,” added Kevin. Look forward to a rebirth with the new The Steeple On Main located at 1274 Main Street in St Johnsbury.
In addition to the Steeple On Main, Kevin Fontecha has another impactful project in development; he’s in the midst of renovating what was the home of the popular restaurant Bailiwicks on Mill up until its closure in August 2018 due to mounting operating costs. Kevin said, “I’ve spent the better part of the year doing demo inside the building. The old mill building has a flat roof with a drain system that directs water through pipes down through the building. During the years it sat vacant, with no heat, the pipes froze, cracked and caused significant water damage.”
He shared the project has been hindered by the additional expenses from other people taking advantage of the dumpsters by filling them with their garbage, everything from household trash bags, furniture to tires. That said, the challenges are not deterring Kevin from the original plan of bringing the mill building back into appreciation and use for the community. He strives to work with local people and has contracted with Trombley Plumbing for the heating and plumbing systems, contractors Bruce Cushman and Mike Cutting, and CFW Electric.
“Phase 1 is the restaurant area which needs all new and reliable kitchen equipment. Phase 2 will be renovating the upstairs with an office and storage area for the restaurant, and perhaps an upstairs apartment or flexible use space,” said Kevin adding, “We are on track for a projected April opening to introduce a restaurant and pub with an Italian flavor.” The Mooselook Restaurant in Concord was reopened by Kevin after extensive renovations. With Mooselook’s staff of 28 employees, they will cross-train for the new restaurant, and by utilizing universal systems and training he will leverage efficiencies. The Mooselook’s Executive Chef Keith Stewart will oversee both locations.
The Vermont Table Company was launched 6-7 years ago by two close friends from Middlebury College; owner Dena Greenwood manages the sales and marketing while owner Doug Clarner is responsible for production. The business produces customized tables handcrafted from locally sourced natural materials with a finished product that is as sturdy and functional as it is elegant and richly aesthetic. With a specialty in handcrafted recognition gifts, Vermont Table Company serves a niche market in academia with its value for service awards, donor appreciation and milestone recognition, admissions or alumni office furnishings, awards, and high-end bookstore sale items.
The trickle-down effect of the covid shutdown and resulting diminished in-person celebrations slowed the demand for Vermont Table Company products. Dena shared, “We are trucking along, picking back up as academic institutions begin to resume some pre-pandemic events and we expect to see growth through the economic return,” adding, “We are a good small company… Doug makes the tabletops by hand, crafts the table and does all the finish work.”
Doug is a highly skilled woodworker, a member of the Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers, and a one-man operation at Clarner Woodworks. Doug also runs the sophisticated engraving equipment that engraves the locally acquired granite, slate or marble. Dena added, “Vermont Table Company cutting boards are beautiful works of art. Mine hang on the kitchen wall!” Made from cherry and curly maple, the cutting boards are described by Dena as “buttery soft.” Vermont Table Company had been sourcing parts from Built by Newport furniture manufacturing until recently and are now seeking a new partner to make the parts, legs and aprons. In the meantime, Doug will oversee and assume the production for the small company. For additional information please visit www.vermonttablecompany.com or for general inquiries and sales call (802) 462-3574 or info@vermonttablecompany.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
