A coterie is an exclusive group that spends time together pursuing common interests, while a mob is disorderly and intent on destruction. This week, it was a coterie of groundhogs who declared my vegetable gardens open for business not suspecting that the mob of deer would seize the moment to join, devouring every piece of vegetation and damaging the fence in the process. The coterie was too trusting and now that the vegetable garden is nonviable they will move on to the daylilies and hostas, although, they will need to act fast before the mob returns. Having also devoured the bank of variegated Bishop’s weed, the mob, with its increasing confidence, will seek out the potted annuals on the deck.
There are no community funds to rebuild private gardens but fortunately, there are for covered bridges. NVDA shared the award for the towns of Troy and Lyndon; VTrans is investing funds from the General Fund Bridge Program for rebuilding eligible off-system bridges using 100% federal monies for the construction phase. NVDA shared, “VTrans established two categories during the selection process: Historic Bridges and Existing Capital Projects. Thirty-four bridges were selected from around the state to participate in the program - with two from the NEK! The towns of Troy and Lyndon are now able to rebuild their covered bridges with funding from the General Fund Bridge Program.”
In addition to funds available from VTrans in the General Fund Bridge Program, there are many other incentives for development, support and business growth. One, for example, is the VT Employment Growth Incentive Program (VEGI) which offers an economic incentive for business recruitment, growth and expansion. The VEGI program provides financial incentives to qualified businesses meeting established performance requirements. An application to the VT Economic Progress Council is needed for eligibility authorization. For additional information, applicants should visit http://accd.vermont.gov/economic-development/funding-incentives/vegi or contact program administrator Abbie Sherman by email, Abbie.Sherman@vermont.gov. In the past years, VEGI authorized businesses to include MSI in Morristown for an expansion, Composites BHS in St Johnsbury for recruitment, Vermont Aerospace-AIAC in Lyndon for acquisition/plant re-start, and Revision Ballistics in Newport for expansion.
Super Secret Ice Cream held a grand opening on July 1 for their walk-up window. The scoop shop window is open for the summer while the Super Secret team continues with the build-out on the retail space inside the building. Visit hungry prepared for fantastic taste sensations as founder and confectioner Kristina Zontini loves eating ice cream and has a panache for creating new flavor combinations. “I love to find what’s local, what’s growing and in-season, and every week try new flavors. I also rotate favorites,” shared Kristina.
At the start, the Super Secret Ice Cream Club launched as a self-serve shack from behind her home in the White Mountains catering to an invitation-only buyer list who made purchases from her once-a-month offering. Starting out with tiny batches in her kitchen enabled Kristina to cultivate her favorite flavors and hone in on perfecting small-batch ice cream manufacturing. Eventually, she grew from her home kitchen to the kitchen space at the Ski Hearth Farm, sharing counter space with her friends Heidi Cook and Kevin Gordon of Mountain Roots Farm, also of Bethlehem, and began offering a pre-order form for pickup and also the sale of pints, half-pints, scoops and ice cream sandwiches at the Littleton Farmers’ Market. The move from an invitation-only market to a public one was prompted by “my desire to determine if running a small business was really for me,” said Kristina.
Fortunately for us, Kristina’s desire to run a small business has grown and the tiny batch made-from-scratch business has gone from super-secret to super delicious! A sample of some of Super Secret’s flavors include: Orange Cardamom, Strawberry Basil Sorbet, Matcha Green Tea, Honeycomb, and Ice Cream for Breakfast. Using locally sourced products, they make their own ice cream base with local milk and cream from neighboring Hatchland Dairy. Everything in the ice cream is made in their kitchen or sourced through partnerships with local farms. For Super Secret Ice Cream they are proud to offer product that is “From Farm to Cone.” Visit the Super Secret Ice Cream Scoop Shop at 2213 Main Street in Bethlehem, the window is open Thursday through Sunday; visit the website for hours and flavors at www.supersecreticecream.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
