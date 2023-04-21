The Big Idea. It takes a big idea to motivate and guide others toward an extraordinary path that will improve or influence their thoughts, actions and outcomes.
Albert Einstein once said, “Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited to all we know and understand, while imagination embraces the entire world, and all there ever will be to know and understand.”
So when two visionaries get together to exchange big ideas, you can bet extraordinary plans will be in the works. That’s what happened when Kevin Fontecha and Josh Oakley recently got together. Back in the fall of 2021, Kevin purchased the Christian Science Church at 1274 Main St., with plans for an extensive renovation. It was branded The Steeple On Main with the intention of a mixed venue with meeting and event space.
The project was one of several Kevin has been managing in a mix of residential and commercial ventures. With all the contents left behind, including the pews, there was a lot of work to be done to clear out the building before renovations. In addition to the church project, Kevin was working on another renovation of the restaurant Bailiwicks on Mill until its closure in August 2018. That project was nearing completion and the new 98 Mill Italian Bar and Grill required more attention.
So, when two people with big ideas get together, things happen. Which is how in March, Josh Oakley became the owner of the church building on Main St. He shared, “It’s great to support people and what Kevin’s trying to do matters.”
Josh’s vision for renovation includes replacing the floor which is sloping in the stadium-style layout, and constructing 3-4 large market-rate apartments to fit in with the vibe on Main St. “The plan is to create loft-style city units that appeal to someone that wants to live downtown,” shared Josh. “Right now it’s rough, and it might be hard for others to visualize the space, with the sloping floor and different levels as housing units for people. It’s there.”
While the inside of the building will change dramatically, the outside design will not. In addition to the 3-4 loft style apartments, a sliver of space opens onto Main Street that could be a small retail opportunity. The church renovation is exciting on its own. Now couple that with Josh’s plans to use mass timber to build the apartments and for a single-family house project ready to initiate this fall in Concord.
Josh has pitched mass timber use and launched Mass Kingdom “to bring mass timber manufacturing to the Northeast Kingdom to lower the cost of rural housing and start an economic flywheel for the region.” He is actively engaging with stakeholders to build a coalition of support while seeking to locate a manufacturing site and facility while designing next-generation prefabricated housing. “The single-family house in Concord will be the first of several we will build in both Vermont and New Hampshire,” he shared. “The result will be a highly energy-efficient home that is less expensive to build.” The mass timber-built house will allow the homeowner to age in place on their rural property.
As a new category of wood product, mass timber is comprised of multiple thick, compressed layers of wood cross-laminated to create a low-carbon alternative that provides exceptional strength and stability. Josh isn’t new to the industry; he has extensive experience in design and construction for the reuse of historic buildings, having spent his career in architecture and construction working to lower the cost of development. He is trained as a designer and holds a B.S. in Architecture from the Georgia Institute of Technology. For his current projects, he is working with Sterling in Chicago, a leader in the mass timber industry, to supply the timber. Sterling is also the closest manufacturer to Vermont, for now. For more information on mass timber and plans to bring its manufacturing and use to the region visit www.masskingdom.com.
The menus have been finalized and are off to the printer! Barring no setbacks, Kevin Fontecha plans a soft opening at 98 Mill the week after Mother’s Day. The new restaurant will offer dinner service five days/week, and as more staff joins, Kevin hopes they will see operating hours expand to add lunch service as well. The restaurant has garnered a lot of local anticipation. Mark your calendar to enjoy warmer weather and dinner at 98 Mill Italian Bar and Grill at 98 Mill Street in St Johnsbury, www.98mill.com.
Another big idea Kevin is working on includes a property he recently purchased on Route 2B, a foreclosure with 8 acres near the VAST rail trail. He envisions cabins along the property to attract cyclists and snowmobilers utilizing the extensive trail network. “It’s important to me and it’s important to a lot of people to provide the services and amenities that people need and that will attract economic prosperity for the community.” Snowmobiling has a significant economic impact infusing roughly $500 million annually into the state of Vermont.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email tohatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
