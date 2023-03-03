It looks like the month of March may be holding true to the folklore: In like a lion, out like a lamb. Despite the heavy snowfall, planning for the warmer weather is fully underway in the Snowmobile Capital of Vermont. Island Pond, located in the Town of Brighton, is one of Vermont’s best kept secrets with the Island Pond Lake, Bluff Mountain, and community that was founded by small business.

Island Pond has all the charm anticipated of a quintessential Vermont town. It’s charm and community strength are a few of the elements that drew Brighton’s new town manager Noah Bond to the area. “I like the way Vermont does things. Participation from the community is key to its vibrancy.” Noah was hired at the October 2022 town meeting; he comes from East Peoria, Illinois where he was active in the local community working with teen support groups and serving as a scoutmaster as a rank Eagle Scout, in addition to working as an Implementation Project Manager for National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC) while attending U.Illinois-Springfield for a Master’s in Public Administration, he holds a bachelor’s degree in Geography/GIS. “Brighton has a number of infrastructure projects underway, specifically, the downtown water and sewer, wastewater treatment facility, and the Lakeside Park Project. My intention is to improve public service, leverage my project management skills, and be an active community member,” shared Noah.

