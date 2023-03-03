It looks like the month of March may be holding true to the folklore: In like a lion, out like a lamb. Despite the heavy snowfall, planning for the warmer weather is fully underway in the Snowmobile Capital of Vermont. Island Pond, located in the Town of Brighton, is one of Vermont’s best kept secrets with the Island Pond Lake, Bluff Mountain, and community that was founded by small business.
Island Pond has all the charm anticipated of a quintessential Vermont town. It’s charm and community strength are a few of the elements that drew Brighton’s new town manager Noah Bond to the area. “I like the way Vermont does things. Participation from the community is key to its vibrancy.” Noah was hired at the October 2022 town meeting; he comes from East Peoria, Illinois where he was active in the local community working with teen support groups and serving as a scoutmaster as a rank Eagle Scout, in addition to working as an Implementation Project Manager for National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC) while attending U.Illinois-Springfield for a Master’s in Public Administration, he holds a bachelor’s degree in Geography/GIS. “Brighton has a number of infrastructure projects underway, specifically, the downtown water and sewer, wastewater treatment facility, and the Lakeside Park Project. My intention is to improve public service, leverage my project management skills, and be an active community member,” shared Noah.
In July 2022, Governor Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development announced awards in Downtown Transportation Fund (DTF) grants to support a selection of projects in Designated Downtowns and eligible Village Centers. The Town of Brighton was awarded $118,400 for the Lakeside Park Improvements project. From the Governor’s press release: “This project will enhance Island Pond’s Lakeside Park with improved pedestrian connections, new signage, and landscaping. The changes will support expanded use of the park’s pavilion for community events such as music, community picnics, and the annual Independence Weekend Celebration.” The new Lakeside Park project will break ground after July 4th to create one slab on the east end of the park for what will be an ice skating rink. “We’re excited for this development. What’s more Vermont than community gathering for ice skating,” Noah said adding, “The slab will be covered with staging for warm weather events that occur at the park. To define and enhance the gateway, the plan for pavers around the corner for an improved pavilion with the intent to lead people to the lakeside. Island Pond is a four season destination and the end result will showcase my favorite project - the fruit of the community’s labor!” The project has an agile timeline with hopes Lakeside Park will be open for its first event later this year. Partnering with Noah to steward the project is the Brighton Community Forum and J Miller Landscape Architecture is the professional partner. Additional contractors will be announced shortly as the deadline is quickly approaching. For additional information about Island Pond visit www.visitislandpond.com, and for the Island Pond Village Revitalization Master Plan visit www.brightonvt.org.
Also in planning for late spring on June 10th, the Wildflower will host a Pride Ride. Event Coordinator Lydia Gillespie shared, “Donations will go to Pride Center VT and another organization for which we are finalizing details with. The day will incorporate local recreation, and mountain biking, with a fundraiser for LGBTQ+ Vermonters afterward.” The after-party will include a raffle, live music, guest speaker, vendor booths, as well as a generous selection of food. Lydia added, “This is a day of public support in order to demonstrate our commitment to a welcoming environment. Our goal is simple, ‘Make your experience memorable, support your interests, and broaden your smile.’ Everyone is welcome, we want you all to feel it and to leave our property believing it.” The Wildflower is working with local members of the LGBTQ+ community, including artists and business owners, to help support the community and spread the word that the Wildflower is welcoming to all. Lydia shared that they are currently seeking donations for the raffle and have a call-out for local LGBTQ+ artists and businesses that are interested in a booth at the event. Interested parties should email lydia@wildflowerinn.com.
Previously known as The Wildflower Inn, a new group took ownership in spring 2022 and has rebranded as The Wildflower, an outdoor recreation resort focused on maximizing the experience for all guests, where everyone is welcome. The Wildflower aims to be the base camp for adventure as the property is comprised of 300+/- acres with incredible access to mountain biking and hiking trails, running trails and river access. The Wildflower is located at 2059 Darling Hill Road in Lyndonville, 802-626-8310 and info@wildflowerinn.com.
Making an impact for local businesses and organizations is The Phillips Creative, a boutique agency specializing in small to medium sized businesses. Co-founder Cyndy Phillips shared, “We are business builders. Our 40+ years of combined experience includes work in ultra-corporate environments, non-profits and small businesses.” Cyndy with her husband and partner Rick Phillips are passionate about doing work that will help businesses run more smoothly and get an edge over their competitors. Cyndy has over 20 years of graphic design, web development, revenue growth and senior management level experience in a bevy of business sectors. She worked as a SVP of Marketing in the financial world and shared, “I have a passion for design, visual storytelling, color theory, solid strategic positioning and revenue growth through intentional marketing.” Her warm demeanor bubbles over with creative enthusiasm. Cyndy and Rick share a collaborative relationship highlighting their strengths in photography and design for logos and branding campaigns for print and digital marketing. Together, the team at The Phillips Creative has designed locally for St. Johnsbury History and Heritage Center, The Lodge a Vermont Wedding Venue, VTSTRA Vermont Short Term Rental Alliance, Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery & Pizza, Kingdom Kids, Green Up Vermont, North Danville Baptist Church, Brainerd Memorial Library, among many others.
Cyndy shared, “We are a ‘yes’ agency, if we can’t do it ourselves we will find a specialist who can.” Cyndy and Rick moved to Vermont in 2018 from Orlando after visiting the Montpelier Farmers’ Market with friends. In Vermont they found the opposite of Orlando and with their professions they can work with clients near and afar. The Phillips Creative client base is comprised from all over including international. “While we primarily focus on our industry outside of the state, we are focused on our volunteerism inside the state where we have time, talent and money,” shared Cyndy. Marketing is fun and the team at The Phillips Creative likes to have fun. For fun, they recently designed logo T-shirts for the North Danville Garden Club with the tagline “Burden of Abundance.” For more information and to discuss your branding and design needs visit The Phillips Creative at www.cyndyandrick.com, 802-424-0404.
