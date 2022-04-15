Business WatcH: Tim Scott Real Estate Grows; Yoga Practice Moves

Recently I was on an afternoon errand spree that spanned Littleton, St Johnsbury, Lyndon and East Montpelier. While my purchases were not significant, the interactions I had with local shopkeepers and other customers were meaningful and memorable.
I received product recommendations, advice on where to find what I hadn’t found, and a few laughs along the way. As a gentle reminder, there is shopping etiquette we should all put into mindful practice. Hold the door for the person behind you. Step outside to answer your phone calls, especially when using the speaker function. Say please and thank you, and make eye contact when doing so. Masked or not manners go a long way. Clean up after yourself and your party after eating even if table service is offered. Remember not too long ago we couldn’t eat inside restaurants so show some appreciation to the restaurant workers. And, lastly share the love. Tell a friend about the wonderful service, products, experience, after all, it takes a village.
Michael Strait, owner and proprietor of The Hearth & Home Country Store in Island Pond, has announced the sale of the building that housed the popular gift store. Michael and his husband Tim O’Bar, have been welcoming visitors to their store for the last 8 1/2 years. During that time Michael has actively volunteered with the Brighton Selectboard, Island Pond Renewal Committee, Brighton Community Forum, Northeast Kingdom Community Broadband committees, Northeast Kingdom Marketing Partnership, NEK Working Communities Challenge Team, Island Pond Historical Society, and with the Island Pond Chamber of Commerce, presently serving as a director and the treasurer. “Although Tim and I will be moving to Delaware to be closer to our families, I will continue to work remotely with the chamber,” said Michael adding, “I had written grants for the chamber and have been busy with the execution and reporting, and am committed to seeing them through to completion.”
The building is approximately 6,000 sq ft over three floors with the first and second floors currently used as retail space. While the Hearth & Home Country Store’s front porch facade underwent extensive renovation in the Fall of 2020, there will be some additional renovations to welcome a new business, Three Branches Cafe & Bakery, which will be replacing the country store. Michael shared, “The buyers will be converting the building into a modern take on a Vermont cafe and bakery, seeking to stimulate and promote the local economy by sourcing products offered from Vermont vendors, while also striving to reinvest their successes back into the local community.” The Hearth & Home Country Store is currently holding a store closing sale with the entire store now 50% off. The sale ends with the store closing on Sunday, May 1. The new owners of the future bakery are Pierre Gervais and Erin Miceika, both from Island Pond. Look forward to in the future welcoming the Three Branches Cafe & Bakery at 28 Cross Street in Island Pond. In the meantime, only weeks remain before the closing sale at Hearth & Home Country Store.
Tim Scott Real Estate announced the addition of Realtor Ben Reed to the practice. “Ben brings a passion for providing outstanding service and support to his clients. His professionalism and friendly demeanor align seamlessly with our team and will enhance our company’s ability to serve our clients,” shared Broker Tim Scott. Ben said, “As an established Realtor, I have witnessed the diligence of the TSRE team and I am especially impressed by their commitment to highlight the very best of the Northeast Kingdom, a place I proudly call home. I am excited and honored to join Tim Scott Real Estate.” Ben moved to Vermont in 2014 with his wife, Allison, who worked at the St Johnsbury Academy as a College Counselor. Ben and Allison live with their daughter in St Johnsbury. Tim Scott Real Estate is located at 725 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury, (802) 748-8000, broker@tsrevt.com. To welcome Realtor Ben Reed and learn more reach out to him at (8020 751-5515 or visit www.tsrevt.com.
Save the date for the Grand Opening of the Heart Space Healing Center on May 27. Owner/Director, Yoga Teacher, Certified Ayurvedic Health Coach, and Yogini Andrea Thibaudeau announced, “There is so much goodness here waiting. So much light, love, cooperation, healing and peace gathering for you to be a part of!” Andrea and Heart Space Yoga have moved to a new location expanding services and offerings to become the Heart Space Yoga and Holistic Healing Center, a space that welcomes and is bringing together a group of caring humans who are holistic practitioners, healers, and teachers. The new location in the former Ralston Purina Building offers the option for outdoor yoga and mediation classes by the river, and offers a beautiful indoor yoga studio with a warm floor surrounded by offices with individual holistic care practitioners. The individual holistic care practitioner modalities at the center include holistic heart nurse coaching, deep tissue and swedish massage, reiki healing, aroma touch massage, hypnotherapy, reiki certification, energy balancing, mental health counseling, inspired living yoga health coaching, and pet reiki and aromatherapy. The new location at the former Ralston Purina Building offers the potential for expansion and support for a cooperative in a conflict-free environment. Andrea dreamed up this business for St Johnsbury and is rapidly bringing her vision for a healing center to fruition. The addition of the Heart Space Yoga and Holistic Healing Center will change the landscape of the empty space along the river on Bay Street and the contributors are looking forward to increased vitality to this area. The Heart Space Yoga and Holistic Healing Center’s new location is at 515 Bay Street in St Johnsbury, visit www.heartspaceyogacenter.com for additional information.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.