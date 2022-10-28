Oh it’s coming… that dark, chilly time of year when all I really want to do is nest around the fire with a hot tea and a good novel. Until then I’ll take stick season with what lately feels like the very best blessing of weather we could ever ask for and at the current heating fuel prices I’ll gladly accept more days with the thermostat turned off.

If you’re new to the area, you might wonder where all the people have gone. Stick season is the period between when the leaves have fallen but the snow has not yet arrived, and with shorter days and colder nights it’s the time when everyone is lured to creature comforts indoors. For locals and visitors, it also means that some favorite businesses may have reduced hours. This is the case for Kingdom Table in downtown St Johnsbury. As of November 1st, the ground floor restaurant “Table” will be closed through Thanksgiving to get ready for the holidays. They are taking dinner reservations and holiday party bookings encouraging all interested to email inquiries to info@taproomandtable.com. While Table is closed, the downstairs restaurant and bar Kingdom Taproom will be open throughout the season. Kingdom Taproom is located at 397 Railroad Street in downtown St Johnsbury, (802) 424-1355.

