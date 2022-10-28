Oh it’s coming… that dark, chilly time of year when all I really want to do is nest around the fire with a hot tea and a good novel. Until then I’ll take stick season with what lately feels like the very best blessing of weather we could ever ask for and at the current heating fuel prices I’ll gladly accept more days with the thermostat turned off.
If you’re new to the area, you might wonder where all the people have gone. Stick season is the period between when the leaves have fallen but the snow has not yet arrived, and with shorter days and colder nights it’s the time when everyone is lured to creature comforts indoors. For locals and visitors, it also means that some favorite businesses may have reduced hours. This is the case for Kingdom Table in downtown St Johnsbury. As of November 1st, the ground floor restaurant “Table” will be closed through Thanksgiving to get ready for the holidays. They are taking dinner reservations and holiday party bookings encouraging all interested to email inquiries to info@taproomandtable.com. While Table is closed, the downstairs restaurant and bar Kingdom Taproom will be open throughout the season. Kingdom Taproom is located at 397 Railroad Street in downtown St Johnsbury, (802) 424-1355.
In Littleton, a local family restaurant is under new ownership. Topic of the Town Restaurant and Catering, a family business established by Denny Fekay in 1984 and purchased by his daughter Ashlea Miller in 2006, has served as a community gathering place and downtown staple for its 30+ years. The new owner,Ivy Enderson, took ownership and opened on September 30. She has extensive hospitality industry experience having worked in the United States for 15 years, about 11 years in the Littleton area. In addition to Topic of the Town, Ivy owns the Franconia Coffee House which she opened three years ago in January a couple of months before the pandemic shut-down.
“When I reopened the Franconia Coffee House we quickly gained back the pre-covid momentum thanks to the supportive community,” shared Ivy. She is really excited for Topic of the Town. “I really wanted to own a restaurant and am diving right in. Everyone is the same except me!” The menu will also stay the same and the operating hours will be consistent, open Thursday through Sunday, breakfast and lunch. Ivy said, “I’m happy to be busy both establishing the business and getting to know the regulars and the local community. My husband Bruce and I are looking forward to keeping the Topic of the Town an active part of the Littleton community.”
Originally from the Philippines, Ivy migrated to the United States, initially to Los Angeles about 15 years ago. Having worked in hotels in the Philippines and in Arizona and Tahoe on a work Visa, she gained valuable experience working in the hospitality and restaurant industries. After a year in LA, she moved across the country to work at the Mount Washington Hotel. Ivy also worked as a server for five years at the Chang Thai Café in Littleton, before owning the Franconia Coffee House. Entrepreneurship and business ownership runs strong in her family; her husband Bruce Enderson owns Aurora Log Homes, a custom homebuilder of log and post and beam homes based in Bath. Bruce’s son owns and operates Marker 21, a dockside craft beer and eatery in Wolfeboro. Ivy hopes her industry experience and drive for the challenge of restaurant ownership will translate into many years of excellent experiences and satisfied, happy customers at the Topic of the Town. Visit Topic of the Town Restaurant and Catering at 25 Main Street in Littleton, (603) 991-5124.
The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) has announced a “bonus round” of funding with tax credits for the Downtown and Village Center Tax Credit Program available for “projects that improve building safety and enhance the historic character of commercial and community buildings in designated communities.” The tax credits support general rehabilitation work, code compliance, and facade improvements. They may also be combined with the federal program; the federal and state rehabilitation tax credits stimulate private investment, job creation, and restoration of historic buildings, while spurring community revitalization. The range of projects span from small B&Bs and rental apartments to multimillion dollar redevelopments in the downtown. Both the state and federal tax credit programs are designed to enhance the historic character of Vermont and follow The Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties which address four treatments: preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, and reconstruction. Following the Standards for Rehabilitation assures changes are sensitive and appropriate.
This “bonus round” of tax credits, with applications due Monday, January 16, 2023, is comprised of $800,000 in additional state income tax credits. The Vermont Downtown Board announced that it will make its allocation selections by mid-February 2023. The first step is determining if the building is located within a designated downtown or village center and whether the property qualifies. For specific advice on a project, staff from the Division for Historic Preservation are available to meet on-site and discuss how the Standards apply to individual projects. Caitlin Corkins is the Tax Credits and Grants Coordinator, reach out to her at (802) 828-3047 and caitlin.corkins@vermont.gov.
The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its’ 30th Annual Economic Development Luncheon on Monday, November 21 at the Littleton Opera House. “The Economic Development Luncheon is a great way to stay informed on all Littleton developments, past and upcoming,” shared Meg Basnar, Executive Administrator of the LACC. The event includes updates from local business leaders and area chambers, the presentation of the Business Leader of the Year Award, and guest speakers to discuss workforce housing, and the 2024 eclipse and its impact on the region. For more information and to reserve a ticket visit littletonareachamber.com.
