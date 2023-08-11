Business Watch: TV Crew Films Small Axe Farm For Documentary

Catch a sneak peek of Fresh Salon and Day Spa’s new location at their grand reopening celebration on Sunday, from 5 to 7 p.m. After 12 years at their Tannery Marketplace location, Fresh is expanding into a larger space at the Rail Trail Village at 24 Beacon St. in Littleton.
“We’re thrilled to still have the Ammonoosuc River nearby and to continue being a part of the Littleton community,” said owner Kristen Briggs. “Our new location also comes with additional perks and will allow us to lean into our day spa offerings.”
New services include an infrared sauna complete with halo therapy, red light therapy, and a guided meditation option as well as the return of massage therapy. Fresh’s clinical skincare services will also include upgraded masks, LED light therapy, and more.
The business will be open for business on Monday, but “we wanted to invite our clients and the community to visit our new space beforehand,” shared Kristen. The grand reopening will include raffles, booking specials, and light refreshments. Guests will also go home with a swag bag of products.
“Our new space has an industrial history like The Tannery Marketplace,” noted Kristen, “but it’s a very different mood. We’re shifting towards a soft and natural feel so as not to distract from the beauty we’re bringing through our services.” A designated parking area is also a new and welcome addition.
Fresh Salon and Day Spa opened in 2009 and offers a full salon menu, clinical skincare, and spa services including massage, manicures and pedicures, permanent hair removal, lash and hair extensions, and waxing. For more information about Fresh and its services visit www.freshsalonanddayspa.com, or contact the salon at 603-259-3400.
Small Axe Farm, an organic solar-powered off-grid regenerative market farm, is owned and operated by a local family, Heidi Choate and Evan Perkins with their teenage son Huckle Perkins. Heidi and Evan purchased the land in 2002 with plans to homestead and through intentional growth were able to make the farm business official in 2008. Through the years, they’ve continued to operate as a no-till hillside farm incorporating strategies that are better for the land and environment that limit soil erosion, capture carbon in the soil to mitigate climate change, use less soil inputs and fertilizers, and limit the use of petroleum powered equipment.
Small Axe Farm has been featured on American PBS in 2023 on a documentary program featuring off-grid living titled “American Experience | Off the Grid: Vermont.” PBS found the small farm after Heidi and Evan had been featured in 2021 on a YouTube series titled “The Good Life” produced by Farmers Friend. A video of the feature can be found on their website www.smallaxefarm.com. Recently, a television crew from the Korea Educational Broadcasting System (EBS) visited Heidi, Evan and Huckle on Small Axe Farm for five days to film a short documentary. “Korea is trying to encourage their young people to stay in the countryside and wanted to show some examples of how others were living a rural life,” shared Heidi. The documentary video shared through Small Axe Farm’s website and social media is mostly in English with some Korean. They are thrilled to be part of an international movement to encourage homesteading and off-grid no-till farm practices.
Small Axe Farm grows and sells a wide variety of vegetables with an emphasis on specialty salad mixes, micro greens, shoots, heirloom tomatoes, salad turnips, radishes and cucumbers.
Small Axe Farm delivers to many local restaurants and also schools. “Everything is delivered. We are too rural for a farmstand on our dirt road, and we don’t have a stand at the farmers’ markets.” Approximately 50 CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) shares are sold each season and there is opportunity to increase that number. Heidi added, “White’s has been a great partner. We want to be where people shop and White’s has allowed us that with a local produce section.”
Small Axe Farm is helping drive interest in no-till intentional farming by employing young people from all over the country who want to learn the practice. “They come from Colorado, Virginia, Texas, Connecticut, all over, and they return for multiple seasons. It’s exciting to bring young people interested in farming to the state,” said Heidi. Small Axe Farm is located at 731 Whitehill Road in Barnet; custom orders are taken through the online store at www.smallaxefarm.com and mark your calendar for next year’s CSA with sign-ups starting in January.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
