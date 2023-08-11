Business Watch: TV Crew Films Small Axe Farm For Documentary

Heidi Choate, owner of Small Axe Farm in Barnet is featured on Korea's EBS in a documentary on rural farming.

Catch a sneak peek of Fresh Salon and Day Spa’s new location at their grand reopening celebration on Sunday, from 5 to 7 p.m. After 12 years at their Tannery Marketplace location, Fresh is expanding into a larger space at the Rail Trail Village at 24 Beacon St. in Littleton.

“We’re thrilled to still have the Ammonoosuc River nearby and to continue being a part of the Littleton community,” said owner Kristen Briggs. “Our new location also comes with additional perks and will allow us to lean into our day spa offerings.”

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.