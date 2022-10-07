Business WatcH: WalMart Supports Local Organizations

Dr. Michael Lawton, founder of DoreWaves LLC, a life engagement and coaching service newly opened in downtown St Johnsbury.​

Consider yourself lucky if you find a Howard Jones “Dream Into Action” limited edition 140 gm black vinyl in the music aisle at your local Walmart. You know the one, it’s the classic 1985 album featuring the top ten tracks such as, ‘Like To Get To Know You Well,’ ‘No One Is To Blame,’ and ‘Things Can Only Get Better.’

On the song ‘Things Can Only Get Better,’ Howard is quoted as saying he wrote it for his audience, “Every single person on the planet goes through bad times. And it’s great sometimes to have somebody say, ‘Come on, even if it gets so you lose everything and everything goes horribly wrong, you can still pick yourself up and go forward, and you can make it right, you can make things get better.” After the past few years with the economic rollercoaster our region has experienced, it’s the progressions that are making the greatest impact motivating everyone to go forward to make things better.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.