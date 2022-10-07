Business WatcH: WalMart Supports Local Organizations

Consider yourself lucky if you find a Howard Jones “Dream Into Action” limited edition 140 gm black vinyl in the music aisle at your local Walmart. You know the one, it’s the classic 1985 album featuring the top ten tracks such as, ‘Like To Get To Know You Well,’ ‘No One Is To Blame,’ and ‘Things Can Only Get Better.’
On the song ‘Things Can Only Get Better,’ Howard is quoted as saying he wrote it for his audience, “Every single person on the planet goes through bad times. And it’s great sometimes to have somebody say, ‘Come on, even if it gets so you lose everything and everything goes horribly wrong, you can still pick yourself up and go forward, and you can make it right, you can make things get better.” After the past few years with the economic rollercoaster our region has experienced, it’s the progressions that are making the greatest impact motivating everyone to go forward to make things better.
On Sunday, Papa Tirozzi’s Bakery & Pizza and Riley’s Fish will celebrate a grand opening at their new restaurant located at 2165 Portland Street in St Johnsbury. Papa Tirozzi’s had a soft opening and will celebrate their official launch with live music performed by Whiskers of Odd outside on the patio for afternoon enjoyment.
A newly remodeled Walmart is providing customers to the Littleton store with a better way to shop. The Corporate retailer has a vision to improve with an innovative and convenient shopping experience. This vision includes the new electronics department in the Littleton store, and the addition of services including the Walmart Pay touches payment app and the Online Grocery Pickup service, both now available at the Littleton Supercenter. A grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony occurred Friday morning in celebration of the multi-department transformations and innovations intended to help customers save time. Nicholas Ziebart, Store Manager said, “We’re excited to bring our customers the enhanced shopping experience that Walmart is known for.” Representing Littleton, State Representative Linda Massimilla said, “I commend Walmart for continuing to be a good neighbor as it implements creative programs to divert their solid waste from landfills and incineration in order to achieve its 2025 goal of zero waste.”
Customers will benefit from store improvements including: an enhanced Auto Care Center service area. In addition to helping customers through improvements, Walmart also wants to help others through improvements and at the grand opening event on Friday presented $1,000 donations to these worthy organizations: White Mountain Regional School; Northumberland School District; Marine Toys for Tots Foundation; ACTS - Assistance Canine Training Services; Special Olympics New Hampshire; and Homeland Heroes Foundation. “The new remodel, together with our great prices, symbolizes Walmart’s continued investment in New Hampshire,” said Ziebart. Walmart employees 8,234 associates in New Hampshire and in fiscal year 2021, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $3.2 million in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in New Hampshire.
The Calderwood Complex Building has been a hub of activity since it launched its module concept. One of the recent office tenants is DoreWaves llc, founded by Michael Lawton, an experienced professional with an extensive career as a management consultant specializing as a mergers and acquisitions integrator for Fortune 100 clients. While his day job working remotely will continue, through DoreWaves he hopes to share both empirical and theoretical research learned through the years and fill a gap in available workforce skills training. Michael is passionate about life engagement. In addition to his first career, he is an avid enthusiast of pushing boundaries and creating relationships; he is a real estate entrepreneur, published Christian researcher, and serves as the Executive Director for an international non-profit The Kymberlee Lawton Foundation. Michael believes DoreWaves is his life’s work sharing, “Through my life’s journey I have found many evidence-based and practical solutions that can help almost any individual find their passion and become much more engaged in life,” adding, “my approach to coaching is holistic, balancing the need to get results with a quest for meaning and fulfillment. I’m a deep seeker with a constant itch to make things happen.” Michael earned an MBA from Pepperdine University and a Doctor of Education at Peabody College of Vanderbilt University. He recently relocated to the area from coastal New Hampshire and is excited by the life enrichment experiences this region has to offer. He shared, “I will work with you to help build consensus and commitment from key stakeholders and facilitate learning, leading to better organizational effectiveness. [Working with businesses and organizations], I bring deep functional expertise with a holistic perspective: I capture value across boundaries and between the silos of your organization.”
DoreWaves services include: Life Engagement Coaching; Business Coaching; Successful Program and Project Management; Power, Privilege and Positioning Strategy; and Successfully Managing Org Change. DoreWaves main office is in the Calderwood Complex Building, 73 Eastern Avenue in St Johnsbury, with additional locations in Beverly Hills, CA and Nashville, TN. For more information contact Dr. Michael P. Lawton, Founder/Life Engagement Coach/Business Consultant at DoreWaves, (802) 424-1359 and www.dorewaves.com.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.