Tomassoni’s Bistro is now open in East Burke. John Tomassoni, the owner of Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizza, has reopened his eatery location, which was closed after a devastating pizza oven fire, as the new Tomassoni’s Bistro. The bistro menu features his classic homemade burritos with three protein options to choose from: carne aside steak, chili lime marinated chicken, classic seasoned ground beef. He serves all with Tomassoni’s Bistro house-made pico de gallo. Pico de gallo is not salsa, it is made with raw ingredients (traditionally tomatoes, onions, peppers serrano or jalapeños, cilantro, and often lime juice) and it is freshly chopped to capture the flavors at its peak. If you’ve enjoyed Tomassoni’s Wood-Fired Pizza then you know the burritos are going to be delicioso! The menu also includes vegetarian wraps and to compliment the season, a savory pot roast dinner served with mashed potatoes and gravy. Open Friday through Monday for dinner - what?! That’s right, open for dinner on Mondays! Tomassoni’s Bistro is located at 570 Rte 114 in East Burke, for takeout call (802) 427-3381.
Happening today, October 23 from 12n to 6 pm is the “Fall Into Wellness Harvest Party” at the Heart Space Healing Collective at 515 Bay Street in St Johnsbury. Owner of Heart Space Yoga and founder of the Heart Space Healing Collective Andrea Thibibaudeau said, “The Heart Space Healing Collective won the St Johnsbury Hub’s Pitch Contest for a community-oriented event! We created a presentation on the type of event we wanted to hold that would involve the community and be kids-oriented centered around health, good choices and quality of life. We won a $1,000 grant to hold the event and there’s a desire for us to do this on a regular basis every fall!” There are many community members and practitioners involved with the event receiving support from the venue Ralston Mill, Umbrella, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, and BCBSVT/Vermont Blue Advantage.
“The Fall Into Wellness Harvest Party will be a place where folks will have the opportunity to explore our new space, eat some great food, jump into a yoga class, receive a chair massage or Reiki, have a Tarot reading, and so much more!” added Andrea. The popular band Chickweed will be onsite providing live music. In addition to indoor studio classes, mediation will be held by the river, weather-dependent. Chef Sarah Spence from Wandering Vine Restaurant and Catering will be serving food and Catamount Arts is providing an art show, and representatives from the St Johnsbury Rail Trail/LVRT will also be on hand to discuss the progress. “There will be fall-themed refreshments, donuts and cider, and so much excitement and engagement from supporters. We are especially excited to share our intentions to hold this event annually for the community,” shared Andrea, “We welcome all to the Fall Into Wellness Harvest Party!” The event is free to the public. Join today, October 23, the Fall Into Wellness Harvest Party at the new Heart Space Healing Collective at 515 Bay Street in St Johnsbury, (802) 626-3398.
Jim and Tanya White met working for tech companies. He was in software in healthcare analytics, and she in the company conveniently located next door to his. Through the fate of combined company events, they soon became an item supporting and complimenting each other skills and interests. While living in Massachusetts, they purchased a property in Dalton in 2019. What was once weekend property became more appealing when the pandemic struck with concern for what could become, they moved up settling into the property in March 2020 bringing Tanya’s mother Mila, a native Ukrainian, up north with them.
Tanya manages fibromyalgia, a condition causing widespread pain, fatigue and sleep irregularity, digestive issues, depression and anxiety, and a number of other symptoms. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and earned a Master’s degree from Tufts University. Jim shared that Tanya had been researching why some CBD products worked and why some did not, ultimately finding that the unregulated products caused her adverse reactions. She comes from a generation of Ukrainian farmers who farmed to supply food for their families, Jim’s family operated a 46-acre farm. With Tanya’s fibromyalgia flaring, Jim had the idea to grow hemp on their Dalton farm to supply Tanya with CBD to help manage her symptoms. Once they learned everything they could about growing hemp and CBD, and with a bountiful harvest, they found they had CBD to share with others. “This is how Ridge Hemp was born,” shared Jim.
Tanya and Jim, with mother-in-law Mila’s help, grow their hemp free from chemicals and pesticides in the White Mountains. Treating nature with care and respect, using the same gratitude-filled philosophy based down through the families generations of farmers. All of Ridge Hemp’s hemp CBD products are third-party tested to ensure high quality and safety. Ridge Hemp’s CBD products are 100% compliant under FDA regulations, containing less than 0.3% of THC. They produce Ridge Hemp’s products with the only piece of the process that they don’t do being the CO₂ Extraction. Initially, they launched their website www.ridgehemp.com for online commerce and found a demand for in-person interaction. This May they opened Ridge Hemp Wellness in The Temple building. Their sign was installed in July and there has been growing awareness of the shop’s presence in downtown Littleton. Tanya is preparing to launch a support and sharing pain group at Ridge Hemp Wellness and is currently polling interested parties for zoom, in-person or a hybrid gathering. The pain group is intended to provide free support and a safe place to share. Subscribe to Ridge Hemp Wellness’s email for Ridge Hemp news and reach out to Tanya for more information on the pain group, (339) 707-0628. Ridge Hemp Wellness is located at 137 Main Street in Littleton, open Thursday through Sunday.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
