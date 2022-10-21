Tomassoni’s Bistro is now open in East Burke. John Tomassoni, the owner of Tomassoni’s Wood Fired Pizza, has reopened his eatery location, which was closed after a devastating pizza oven fire, as the new Tomassoni’s Bistro. The bistro menu features his classic homemade burritos with three protein options to choose from: carne aside steak, chili lime marinated chicken, classic seasoned ground beef. He serves all with Tomassoni’s Bistro house-made pico de gallo. Pico de gallo is not salsa, it is made with raw ingredients (traditionally tomatoes, onions, peppers serrano or jalapeños, cilantro, and often lime juice) and it is freshly chopped to capture the flavors at its peak. If you’ve enjoyed Tomassoni’s Wood-Fired Pizza then you know the burritos are going to be delicioso! The menu also includes vegetarian wraps and to compliment the season, a savory pot roast dinner served with mashed potatoes and gravy. Open Friday through Monday for dinner - what?! That’s right, open for dinner on Mondays! Tomassoni’s Bistro is located at 570 Rte 114 in East Burke, for takeout call (802) 427-3381.

Happening today, October 23 from 12n to 6 pm is the “Fall Into Wellness Harvest Party” at the Heart Space Healing Collective at 515 Bay Street in St Johnsbury. Owner of Heart Space Yoga and founder of the Heart Space Healing Collective Andrea Thibibaudeau said, “The Heart Space Healing Collective won the St Johnsbury Hub’s Pitch Contest for a community-oriented event! We created a presentation on the type of event we wanted to hold that would involve the community and be kids-oriented centered around health, good choices and quality of life. We won a $1,000 grant to hold the event and there’s a desire for us to do this on a regular basis every fall!” There are many community members and practitioners involved with the event receiving support from the venue Ralston Mill, Umbrella, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, and BCBSVT/Vermont Blue Advantage.

