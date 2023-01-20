Business WatcH: Wheeler Branches Out With Strong Oaks Physical Therapy

Snow. Written and sung by Irving Berlin in the 1954 film White Christmas about a quaint Vermont inn’s financial troubles, the arrival of snow is still a significant injector of fuel into our rural economy. It drives and revives tourism, and it puts cash into the pockets (or Venmo accounts) of industrious shovelers and plow operators. It brings people outside and draws us together for both comfort and support. Snow symbolizes purification representing a new beginning. And, appropriately, this snow cover arrived on January 20 syncing with the astrological sign of Aquarius, Latin for “water-bearer.”
Symbolic reference is an effective tool in naming a business. The descriptive words chosen convey the purpose, vision and mission. A new local business, Strong Oaks Physical Therapy, uses the symbol of the oak tree to convey the lesson that a nurturing community can help mend a fracture or damage from being permanent. Dan Wheeler, PT, DPT is the principal Physical Therapist and Clinic Director for Strong Oaks Physical Therapy.
Dan shared, “For the last 9 years, I worked for Dan Wyand PT and Associates and felt it was time to branch off and expand treatment options to the public.” Dan was born and raised in Lyndonville. “I left cleat marks on the football field and spikes on the track at Lyndon Institute,” shared Dan. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Biological Science and a Doctorate of Physical Therapy, both from UVM. While at UVM, Dan was recognized with the George Perkins Marsh 2006 Award for Excellence in Ecology and Evolution, and was the 2004-05 and 2005-06 Captain of the UVM Division 1 Track and Field Program. He is passionate about his profession and his ability to provide treatment options for his patients.
In the State of Vermont, patients can have direct access to physical therapy services. At Strong Oaks Physical Therapy, patients have the option to be treated with or without a primary care provider referral. “Strong Oaks Physical Therapy was founded on the belief that the most important person in the clinic is not the provider, it is the patient. We don’t just treat you, we teach you. At Strong Oaks Physical Therapy, we seek to treat for optimization rather than restoration,” shared Dan adding, “We want to change the current health trends and date in this country. To do that we need better preventative health measures and we need greater access to services. Our goal is to deliver both. We believe there should never be barriers to you getting your medical care.”
Some of the services offered include a Comprehensive Health Assessment which measures the current state of physical health from many different perspectives with two analytical full body movement screens; Health Maintenance Treatment for individuals who want to maintain accountability after treatment has been completed; Physical Therapy Initial Evaluation and Treatment; Dry Needling Assessment and Treatment; and Telehealth Consultation, Initial Evaluation, and Treatment. Appointments can be booked online using the menu of treatment packages. Currently, Strong Oaks Physical Therapy is approved to accept BCBS for insurance directly. They offer cash or Out of Network payment options while they await approval from other insurance payers in the area.
Strong Oaks Physical Therapy is located at 542 Railroad Street in St Johnsbury. The office schedules appointments seven days a week in their new facility offering state-of-the-art rehabilitation equipment in a private environment focused on rehabilitation and health. To schedule an initial consultation or learn more visit www.strongoakspt.com or call (802) 424-1434.
Northstar Fireworks will open a new location in March 2023. The new Bradford location will offer full-time hours open year-round. Northstar Fireworks was founded by David Swenson in 1985. With an affinity for pyrotechnics as a young child, he started the business from a backyard shed and now Northstar Fireworks is the leading fireworks company in Vermont, New Hampshire, and upstate New York. Northstar provides fireworks displays for over 250 shows a year that include municipalities across New England, ski resorts, race tracks, fairgrounds, performance venues, and private occasions. Leading the Northstar team are David, CEO; Tom Swenson, General Manager and Choreographer; D.J. Montague, Office Manager and D.O.T. Specialist; and Richard Swenson, Marketing and Retail Manager.
Northstar Fireworks main office for professional displays is at 2235 VT Route 14 S in East Montpelier, with retail locations at 2205 VT Route 14 S in East Montpelier and the opening soon new location at 799 Lower Plain in Bradford, (802) 449-3186.
Also in Bradford, Out Of The Whey, a specialty cheese shop, opened in February 2020 by Jeri Martino, a long-time Bradford resident and community supporter, is sadly closing up shop. All the equipment is currently being sold so that the business can vacate the building by the end of the month. Out Of The Whey featured local Vermont cheese makers and cheese artisans including many local makers like Crooked Mile and Jasper Hill. “Unfortunately the support was just not there and it is simply not feasible to continue,” shared Jeri on the business social media. Out Of The Whey is located at 173 Main Street in Bradford with equipment sales and other items to the end of this month.
The Burke View Garage is partnering with NAPA Auto Parts as part of a nationwide program called Brakes for Kids in February and March. Throughout the full months of February and March, Burke View Garage is offering customers free brake pads or shoes with any brake service. In addition, 10% of the brake repair proceeds from labor costs will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Co-owner Sarah Whittemore said, “We are really excited to be a part of this program and are hoping to be able to make a great donation to St. Jude’s in April!” While Sarah said they have not had a personal connection with St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital they do have friends and family members who have been touched by cancer. She added, “St. Jude’s helped their families and has provided aid to so many other children.” Burke View Garage is affiliated with Sanel NAPA Auto Parts, a leading auto parts, heavy-duty truck parts, and body shop supplies distributor with over 46 store locations throughout NH, VT, ME, and MA. Burke View Garage is located at 891 E. Burke Road in Lyndonville, (802) 626-3282.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share with others please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on local business and our shared region.
