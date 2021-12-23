’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a visitor was stirring, not even a mouse. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that a fully vaccinated St Nicholas soon would be there. The children were nestled all snug in their beds, while visions of the 1986 glam metal hit “The Final Countdown” by the Swedish rock band Europe danced in their heads. And Papa in his ‘kerchief, and I in my N-95 mask, had just settled down for a long winter’s nap.
Front Seat Coffee has been serving the Hardwick community for several years now. Back when the cafe opened, owner Tobin Myers Porter shared, “I want Front Seat Coffee to appeal to a broad spectrum of the community and be welcoming to everyone from work commuters, school parents doing the morning drop-off, bikers riding through town, business folks choosing our shop for meetings, everyone that is looking for a place that feels comfortable and welcoming to meet up, read a book, or use our free wifi.”
Their service to the community is now expanding this winter with the Front Seat Satellite, a small pod coffee truck offering a coffee, hot chocolate, and a full menu of baked goods, fresh from scratch, including croissants, french macarons, empanadas, quiches, sausage rolls, soup, and many other offerings including gluten-free items.
Tobin shared that the small pod coffee truck has been set up in the Johnson village green for the past three seasons and he is excited, “to have this opportunity to serve the Craftsbury Outdoor Center community.”
When the Craftsbury Outdoor Center decided to limit access to the COC buildings this meant outsourcing food service and with that they chose to partner with two local small businesses, Front Seat Coffee and the Caja Madera Taco Truck both based in Hardwick. Front Seat Satellite will hold regular hours with 1-2 employees manning the coffee pod.
Tobin added, “Front Seat Satellite will offer our house made breakfast sandwich made on a buttermilk biscuit.” While the food offerings are hearty, they are designed to be grab ’n go for visitors and athletes to warm up and refuel.
Check out Front Seat Coffee at 101 South Main St., Hardwick, 802-472-7947 and at www.frontseatcoffee.com and plan a visit to the Front Seat Satellite at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center at 535 Lost Nation Road, Craftsbury Common, 802- 586-7767 and at www.craftsbury.com.
On thoughts about winter and warming up, Travis Glodgett owner of Bliss Rite Pizza Company which includes the two Hoagie’s restaurants, in Morrisville and Lyndonville, and the VT Pie & Pasta Company in Derby Center, expanded his business almost five years ago to include a frozen pizza company under the name VT Frozen.
VT Frozen pizza company was inspired by folks buying their pizzas to take home and freeze for later. VT Frozen manufactures and distributes the Vermont Pie & Pasta Company’s homemade crispy wood fired pizza in a variety of toppings. Travis employees two full-time and two part-time employees in VT Frozen’s own USDA kitchen facility in Derby. He works with Associated Grocers of New England for wholesale grocery distribution and PFG Food Service.
Red Barn Brewing is a local wholesale customer and if you enjoy the pizza there rest assured that you can also find VT Frozen’s VT Pie & Pasta Company’s wood fired pizza in a variety of toppings at The White Market in St Johnsbury and Lyndonville, Marty’s 1st Stop in Danville, and the C&C Supermarket in Barton, in addition to many other local grocery markets all over New England.
Travis said, “We also offer school fundraisers. Most recently, the St J Youth Football program raised almost $3,000 selling our frozen pizzas. For every pizza sold they earned 3 dollars back. We were proud to be a part of their successful fundraiser.”
For more information visit www.vtpieandpasta.com, and visit Vermont Pie and Pasta Company at 4278 US Route 5 in Derby Center, 802-334-7770.
The new owner and renovator of The Allard building at 8 Kings Square in Whitefield, Rob Wisnouckas, has launched the Kings Square Coffee and Tea Company.
Rob said, “The Allard renovation will include a coffee shop, the community support for the project has been amazing and every sale of Kings Square Coffee and Tea will go back into a physical location for the coffee shop and revitalization of The Allard.”
With a variety of tea blends sourced from premium supplies, black tea is sourced from five countries, the Kings Square Tea selection includes all types from black, green, white, herbal and rooibos. Rooibos tea is a red tea or red bush tea from the fermented leaves of a plant native to South Africa, it is known for its antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties. For the holidays, featured products include a 3 oz holiday blend tin, and a tin with 20 pyramid tea bags. Kings Square Coffee and Tea Co. offer 61 teas currently through the website which Rob designed himself as well as the product labels. As a renaissance man with a strong appreciation for tea, photography, building websites, and revitalizing living spaces, Rob knows the revitalization of The Allard is a long project but one, much like steeped tea, depends on time, attention and patience to do it properly. For additional information visit www.kingssquarecoffee.com.
