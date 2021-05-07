Business Watch: Wild Child Emporium Open

The Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce webcam is up and running on the chamber’s website, www.littletonareachamber.com. While it does provide a good view of the action on Main Street, it doesn’t quite have the reach to show the incredible cupcakes and grilled cheese from Jack & Fin’s at 42 Main St, where outdoor seating is now available. Also up and running today is the first outdoor season at Caledonia Farmers’ Market in St Johnsbury’s Pearl Street lot. Visit the website for a full list of vendors with their product offerings, www.caledoniafarmersmarket.com.
Now open in Lyndonville, the Wild Child Emporium is a small gift shop in the blue building across from the Daisy Daze floral and gift shop on Broad St. The Wild Child Emporium carries children’s clothing from the brand DotDotSmile, hand-pressed T-shirts and baby onesies, and a variety of gift items including candles, books, keychains, and jewelry. Owner Devin Marshall crafts all the jewelry, some as leather bracelets, leather corded and with wood bases.
She shared that the Wild Child Emporium stocks Warmies®, microwavable plush stuffed animals filled with flax and french lavender that provide soothing warmth and comfort, and will be adding taggie-style infant/toddler blankets as well.
Devin said, “No item is over $30 in the whole store. I want to be able to offer affordable and quality gifts for everyone.” In addition to clothing and gift items, a local area herbalist will supply glycerinates, loose-leaf herbal teas, and other items for self-care. Devin, a preschool assistant, moved to the Northeast Kingdom from Rhode Island to be closer to family and for the school system, particularly Lyndon Town School. The new store is leasing 1,200 sq ft in the building with the space allowing for Devin to create custom designs on teeshirts and hats for heat press orders. Visit the Wild Child Emporium, now open Tuesday through Saturday, at 217 Broad Street in Lyndonville.
Pilates by Heidi has moved to a new location in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of St Johnsbury (UUC). Previously located on the second floor at 25 Depot Square, the pilates studio was informed they could not remain as tenants after the building was recently purchased. Owner Heidi Broome, a lifelong dancer, had a client who made a call to the Board of the UUC church who collectively recognized the community need for Heidi’s classes and quickly assembled to expedite the decision process to help bring her in and accommodate her needs.
Heidi said, “It has been a very welcoming transition, and I am grateful for my very loyal clientele.” So loyal in fact that some clients have been with her for close to 20 years! In addition to teaching pilates, Heidi works at Northeast Kingdom Human Services and serves on the Wellness Committee.
Pilates by Heidi is all mat pilates with standing, balancing, core, mind and body strength work. “In pilates we are constantly moving, breath and core work are key.” Heidi added, “While the class keeps us moving, clients will be pleased to know there are no stairs to climb at the new location and the entrance is from the parking lot!”
Pilates exercise increases flexibility and Heidi provides modifications to accommodate for challenges focusing individually on clients to ensure proper technique. She cues and talks through each exercise to provide guidance and instruction. Following COVID safety guidelines, Pilates by Heidi has limited class sizes with pre-registration required and as capacity restrictions are lifted additional spots will be available in each class. To pre-register email or call, hcdoodle@yahoo.com or (802)535-8505. Pilates by Heidi now located at 47 Cherry Street in St Johnsbury.
Union Bank has announced that teller operations have been moved out of the Railroad Street branch. The Union Bank operations team had monitored foot traffic and transactions concluding that without a drive-up option the teller operations were not as attractive for customer utilization as the nearby Portland Street branch. Union Bank reallocated employees to better serve customers. This included moving seven people from the accounting department to the Railroad Street branch where they are happy to be working in their local community instead of commuting daily to the Morrisville headquarters. In addition, moving forward the Union Bank Railroad Street branch will have more employees working in the commercial and residential lending departments.
Union Bank CFO Karyn Hale shared, “We are increasing accessibility with more bank officer presence in commercial and residential lending and with the reallocation of staff we are increasing opportunity for our employees. There were no layoffs.”
Union Bank owns the historic downtown building and in 2011 completed an extensive historic brickwork renovation and invested in a new HVAC system. The Railroad Street branch safe deposit boxes will remain with access by appointment. All Union Bank ATM locations continue to be open and accessible, as well as the drive-up/walk-in branches at 325 Portland Street in St Johnsbury and 183 Depot Street in Lyndonville.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
