Obrigado. Arigato. Danke Sehr. Gracias. Asante. Spasiba. Hvala. Shukran. Mahalo. Dankie. Merci. Grazie. However you express thanks and gratitude, just do it. The simple practice of saying “thank you” has real and lasting effects on how we interact with one another, it generates positive feelings and builds more resilient and compassionate interactions. Expressions and displays of gratitude are the social glue that binds the community together by witnessing gratitude in action and affiliating the person or persons receiving the gratitude as being effective, supportive and desirable people for engagement. Giving thanks is a social currency that pays you back. So thank you.
Effective October 1, New Hampshire decreased the Meals & Rooms (Rentals) tax rate from 9% to 8.5% as part of a two-year budget signed by Governor Chris Sununu in June that reduced taxes across a range of areas. The tax cuts are to create tax relief for businesses and consumers, as well as help the state’s perception as a low-tax state that is the more affordable option among its neighboring states. The Department of Revenue Administration is reminding businesses utilizing computer and electronic systems for point-of-sale (POS) to make updates to ensure the new tax rate is implemented and they are in compliance with the state law. This includes changing the tax rate on business materials, websites, menus, and other business collateral, as well as educating staff. For additional information visit www.revenue.nh.gov/meals-rooms/
On Thursday, Governor Scott was hosted at the St Johnsbury Distillery where he presided over the Downtown and Village Center Tax Credit Award ceremony. Of this year’s tax credit funding, over 40% was awarded to the Northeast Kingdom for a total of $903,448 in tax incentives, supporting over $11 million investments in downtown and village center revitalization. The Downtown and Village Center Tax Credit project recipients include: 51 Main St in Barton for an exterior face lift to support the Barton Maple Company, the Barton Baking Company, and a third space as well as code improvements to a second floor apartment; 110 Route 2E in Danville for the renovation of the former Danville General Store into a 45-seat restaurant; 64 Main St in East Hardwick will be rehabilitated by the new owner after a 10 year vacancy to provide three energy efficient and affordable apartments in the village center; 2984 Glover Rd in Glover will support the complete renovation of Currier’s Market which has served as a community hub for over 50 years; 930 Broad St in Lyndonville to convert the vacant third floor of the former Bag Balm Building into additional working space for Do North Coworking supporting locally-based tech jobs; 56 Church St in Peacham to support code and accessibility-related updates to the historic “Olde Meetinghouse” enabling the creation of a non-profit childcare center; 1302 Main St in St Johnsbury for an ambitious addition on the Fairbanks Museum which will include installation of an elevator to increase the building’s accessibility; 202 Bay St in St Johnsbury for new owners to convert a 30 year vacant warehouse into a processing facility for a local, industrial hemp-based manufacturer which will create 20-30 new full-time jobs; 131 Railroad St in St Johnsbury for the conversion of a formerly vacant manufacturing warehouse to a veterinary hospital with crucial building improvements and facade upgrades; and 33-67 Eastern Ave in St Johnsbury for the property’s redevelopment, to eventually support multiple commercial tenants, with significant and ongoing environmental remediation efforts through ANR’s Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Program (BRELLA).
Tax credits awarded to the former Danville General Store will support the conversion to a 45-seat restaurant. The new property owners, Caleb Clark and Anna Berg, will begin renovations this fall, continuing throughout the winter, with a goal of opening on or before May 1, 2022. Caleb and Anna are the owners of Three Ponds Restaurant which they opened in 2017 in rented space in West Danville. When the opportunity arose to purchase the General Store building they saw this as a fortuitous honor to be the next caretakers of the historic landmark; Caleb grew up in Danville and has watched it change from the Danville General Store to the Diamond Hill Store, and most recently to the Barrel to Bottle store. Anna shared, “We will be keeping Three Ponds as our name, originally inspired by our location at Joe’s Pond. Our menu is focused around creative sandwiches, tacos, and salads with a fully from-scratch kitchen. We use as many local ingredients as we can source!” In addition to serving lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday, Three Ponds offers a Sunday brunch which will continue at the new location. Anna added, “Anyone who has ever stepped foot into the building knows how special it is. Previous owners have done an amazing job making it a beautiful space, the kind of space you want to be able to sit in and enjoy, which makes it the perfect place for a restaurant. The location in the center of the village makes it an ideal spot for neighbors and coworkers at nearby offices to gather, and its view of the Green will give tourists one of the most picturesque images of our town.” Mark your calendar for Three Ponds’ last day open on October 10 at 12 VT Route 15 in West Danville and get excited to visit the Three Ponds new location on the Danville Green at 110 Route 2E in Spring 2022.
If you have business news and/or a new business discovery you’d like to share please send an email to hatchb@caledonian-record.com. I am always happy to shine a light on your business and our shared region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.