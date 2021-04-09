Alpine Summit Capital Partners (ASCP), a Vermont-based private equity firm launched in 2018 to leverage brands’ value into new categories, is investing in a new company, Vermont Cheese Products, Inc. (VCPI). The first license by VCPI covers a line of specially branded consumer snack products under the Cabot brand, held by the dairy cooperative Agri-Mark.
VCPI, says CEO Adam Farmer, “will produce an array of high-quality products that align with Cabot’s legacy as “‘Makers of The World’s Best Cheddar’.” VCPI will initially focus on Cabot-branded boxed macaroni and cheese, popcorn, and potato chips. The reason for the license, he added, is the potential he and his partners see to grow Cabot in the snack food category.
“Many of today’s best-selling consumer snacks are cheese-based products. But no other snack food brand in the US, especially on the East Coast, has the consumer affiliation nor the B Corp certification we found with Cabot,” Farmer said. “In fact, many popular snack food brands do not even contain real cheese at all. All of our products are made with the exact same, award-winning cheese that has made Cabot a household name. Working with Agri-Mark/Cabot opens up a world of possibilities to produce unique flavor combinations and healthy snacks that do not require refrigeration.”
They will initially offer Cabot Seriously Sharp Mac & Cheese, followed by Cabot Seriously Sharp, Pepper Jack, and Maple Cheddar popcorn flavors. VCPI later plans to add habanero cheddar, spicy jack cheddar and smokey bacon cheddar popcorn. There will also be seasonal variations such as apple pie cheddar popcorn in the fall, Farmer said.
Agri-Mark board chair James ‘Cricket’ Jacquier saluted the latest license adopted by the board of directors, “…to introduce more consumers to Cabot in the snack aisles and to more parts of the country. Our farmers have invested heavily in our brand, plants, and equipment. Licensing is a way our farmers’ brand value can add a new income stream.”
