WAITSFIELD — Cabot Creamery’s Habanero and Pepper Jack cheeses won first and second place in the spicy snack category at the 2023 Scovie Awards in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The competition, which is named after the scientist who invented the Scoville Organoleptic Test in 1912 to determine the heat scale of chile peppers, is the pre-eminent competition for hot foods of all kinds. Food-industry professionals gathered to judge more than 900 products from around the world.
Cabot’s Habanero Cheddar Cheese blends habanero and jalapeno peppers with sharp cheddar into a blistering hot cheddar with serious attitude.
Cabot’s Pepper Jack Cheese mixes chunks of red and green jalapeno with Monterey Jack for the ultimate blend of spicy and creamy.
“There are a lot of additional steps involved when we make Habanero compared to cheddar,” said Maegan Olsen, Cabot Creamery quality assurance manager. “It’s nice to know that the extra effort our team puts in is being recognized on this scale. It’s an exciting win for everyone involved.”
“From awards received earlier this year, we know we produce the mildest Mild to the sharpest Extra Sharp, and now we’ve proven we also make the most delicious Hot cheese,” said Earle Elliott, senior cheese grader at Cabot Creamery.
