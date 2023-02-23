WAITSFIELD — Cabot Creamery’s Habanero and Pepper Jack cheeses won first and second place in the spicy snack category at the 2023 Scovie Awards in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The competition, which is named after the scientist who invented the Scoville Organoleptic Test in 1912 to determine the heat scale of chile peppers, is the pre-eminent competition for hot foods of all kinds. Food-industry professionals gathered to judge more than 900 products from around the world.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.