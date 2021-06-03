CABOT — Cabot has launched the Cabot Farm Trail, a unique way for people to visit and meet some of the co-operative’s farm families across New England and upstate New York. People can use the newly-launched web page to find farms with creemee shops, farm stands, corn mazes and other businesses that welcome visitors. The website can be filtered by geography, season, interest, and activity.
“Cabot is owned by hundreds of dairy farms families in the Northeast, and many of them have offerings beyond the high-quality milk that goes into the ‘World’s Best Cheddar’,” states Rose Gomez, member marketing integrator. “Many of our farms are open to the public and our farmers are excited to welcome visitors. There’s so much to see, taste, and enjoy on Cabot farms.”
Cabot has grown from a single-butter plant in the town of Cabot to four creameries producing over one thousand varieties of dairy products and cheeses being distributed in every state and 22 countries. Since its founding, all profits have been returned to the farm families who own the co-op – a practice that continues to this day. Cabot Creamery Co-operative has been in continuous operation in Vermont since 1919. Cabot is a cooperative of hundreds of dairy farm families of Agri-Mark, a Northeast dairy cooperative. Agri-Mark/Cabot farms are located throughout New England and upstate New York.
