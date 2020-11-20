Caledonian-Record’s Beniash Named Finalist For 2020 Vt. Sportswriter Of Year

Michael Beniash of the Caledonian-Record.

Caledonian-Record sports editor Michael Beniash is a finalist for 2020 Vermont Sportswriter of the Year, the National Sports Media Association announced on Wednesday.

Beniash, 40, was named Vermont Sportswriter of the Year in 2019, sharing the award with Austin Danforth of the Burlington Free Press.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.