Caledonian-Record’s Beniash Named Finalist For 2021 Vermont Sportswriter Of Year

Caledonian-Record sports editor Michael Beniash is a finalist for 2021 Vermont Sportswriter of the Year, the National Sports Media Association announced on Thursday.
The 41-year-old New Mexico native was named Vermont Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. It is the third straight year Beniash has been a finalist for the NSMA accolade.
Beniash is a graduate of the University of New Mexico. He worked for the Albuquerque (N.M.) Journal and the Littleton (N.H.) Courier before taking over as the Caledonian-Record sports editor in 2009.
Joining Beniash as 2021 finalists are Tom Haley of the Rutland Herald and Ben Kaufmann of the County Courier.
The NSMA also revealed that Jack Fitzsimmons of WCAX-TV and Ang Martinez WVNY/WFFF-TV were named finalists for 2021 Vermont Sportscaster of the Year.
There are 343 finalists for NSMA’s state sportscaster and sportswriter of the year honors. Those awards are contested in 49 states, plus the District of Columbia.
A national sportscaster and sportswriter of the year will also be selected, along with the announcement of a 2022 NSMA Hall of Fame class.
Included among the National Sportscaster of the Year finalists are Brian Anderson, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Malika Andrews. At 26 years old, Andrews, who is appearing on the ballot for the first time, is one of the youngest finalists in the history of the awards.
There are also three new National Sportswriter of the Year finalists. Katie Strang, Jerry Brewer, and Jim Trotter are all making their first appearance on the final ballot.
Headlining the Hall of Fame class of sportscasters are the late Stuart Scott, Tim Brando, Tom Jackson, Pam Oliver, and Joe Buck. Hall of Fame sportswriters finalists include Jackie MacMullan, Christopher Clarey, Claire Smith, and Mike Downey.
NSMA members provide the nominations for the 2021 state and national awards, while a group of current Hall of Famers picks nominations for the Hall of Fame.
The final ballot was sent to NSMA members on Thursday, with voting open until Dec. 31.
Award winners will be informed in early January with a public announcement to follow in the second week of January. Winners will be honored at the 62nd NSMA Awards Weekend, June 25-27, 2022 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
View the full list on finalists at https://nationalsportsmedia.org/.
