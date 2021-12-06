Calling All Plows… Caledonian-Record To Publish Snow Removal List

Calling all plows…
If you are in the snow removal business, we’d like to list your service for free in the Caledonian-Record and online at caledonianrecord.com.
If you’d like to appear in this free service and be seen by dozens of thousands of local residents every day, please email us at news@caledonian-record.com. Please put “Snowplow” in the subject field and provide us your name, primary towns of operation, phone number, email address and your approximate hourly rate.
Throughout the winter we will publish this list of local plow drivers for the benefit of readers to match their driveway with your plow.
