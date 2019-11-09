DANVILLE – On Thursday, Nov. 21, join Vermont Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Business and Professional Women St. Johnsbury for a one-hour program focused on your small business. Many business owners are unaware of the resources available so close to home, and the SBDC can provide information.
Ross Hart, Business Advisor for the NEK, will be leading the program at Goodfella’s Restaurant in Danville starting at 6:30 p.m. The program will focus on what the SBDC does and what resources they provide. Hart specializes in finance and business planning, and has a background in insurance/employee benefits, real estate and banking industries.
BPW St. Johnsbury decided to host this program because so many small businesses are unaware of each other, unaware of the resources and coaching that are in the area, and often struggle when there are answers close at hand. As an organization focused on working women, and service to the greater community, BPW saw an opportunity to put people together with the resource they need.
This event is open to the public. The event will be preceded by networking at 5:30 p.m. and a regular BPW business meeting at 6 p.m. with the presentation starting at 6:30 p.m. Food and drinks are available through the restaurant. BPW is asking for a small donation with proceeds to benefit their scholarship fund. Register in advance by emailing Tabitha Armstrong, president at armstrong.tabitha@gmail.com or by calling 802-323-6966. Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 25.
